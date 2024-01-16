Caipirinha's 512 Middlesex Turnpike
Bar Menu
Draft Beer
- Allagash White DFT$6.50
- Be Hoppy DFT$6.00
- Blue Moom DFT$6.00
- Bud Light DFT$5.50
- Budweiser DFT$5.50
- Coors Light DFT$6.00
- Corona Premier DFT$6.00
- Downeast DFT$6.50
- Guiness DFT$6.50
- Harpoon IPA DFT$6.50
- Heineken DFT$5.50
- House DrafT$3.99
- Lagunitas DFT$6.50
- Michelob Ultra DFT$5.50
- Modelo DFT$6.50
- Modelo Negra DFT$6.00
- Samuel Adams DFT$6.00
- Santilli DFT$6.00
- Shock Top DFT$6.00
- Stella DFT$6.00
- Ufo White DFT$4.99
- Wormtown DFT$6.50
- Yuengling DFT$6.00
Bottled Beer
- Blueberry Ale$5.00
- Brahma$4.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Bud Orange$5.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Coors Edge$5.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Corona$6.50
- Corona Light$6.50
- Corona Premier$6.50
- Fat Tire$5.50
- Harpoon IPA$6.50
- Heineken$6.50
- Miller Light$5.50
- Modelo$6.50
- Non-Alcoholic Beer$5.50
- Pacifico$6.50
- Sam Seasonal$6.50
- Samuel Adams$5.00
- Smirnoff Ice$5.00
- Stella$6.00
- Ultra Light$6.00
Caipirinha's
Cocktails
- 5 O’clock$10.00
- 7&7$9.50
- Absolute and soda$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Bacardi and Diet$10.00
- Black label and Red bull$14.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Blackberry Bourbon$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blue Hawaii$12.00
- Blue Lake$11.00
- Bombay and Tonic$12.00
- Bossa Nova$14.00
- Buchanan's and Cranberry$12.00
- Caipirinha's Punch$14.00
- Captain And Coke$10.00
- Ciroc And Cranberry$12.00
- Ciroc and Soda$12.00
- Crown Royal and Ginger$12.00
- Cucumber Refresher$12.00
- Cucumber Smash$10.00
- Disaronno Sour$12.00
- Dragonberry Mojito$14.00
- Gin and Tonic$10.50
- Green Hawaiian$12.00
- Grey Goose and Soda$12.00
- Hendricks And Tonic$12.00
- Hennessy and Coke$12.00
- Hennessy and Red bull$12.00
- Hibiscus Mojito$9.50
- Honey Lemonade$12.00
- Irish Mule$12.00
- Jack And Coke$12.00
- Jameson And Ginger$12.00
- Jim Beam and Diet$12.00
- Jim Beam and Ginger$12.00
- Jungle Bird$13.00
- Ketel One and Soda$12.00
- Lake Breeze$11.00
- Lakeside Punch$11.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Malibu and Pineapple$10.00
- Mexicano$9.50
- Midori and soda$10.00
- Midori Sour$10.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mud Slide$10.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Peach Riesling Mule$9.50
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Rum And Coke$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sex On The Beach$12.50
- Skrewball and cranberry$12.00
- Spill The Tea$10.00
- Summer Vibe$9.50
- Swamp Water$12.00
- Tequila and Redbull$12.00
- Tequila And Soda$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Texas Lemonade$12.00
- The Vibe$10.00
- Titos And Ginger$12.00
- Titos and Redbull$12.00
- Titos And Soda$12.00
- Tom Colins$9.50
- Vodka and Cranberry$10.00
- Vodka And Soda$10.50
- Vodka Colins$9.50
- Vodka Gimlet$9.50
- Whiskey And Ginger$12.00
- Whiskey And Red Bull$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$12.00
- White Sangria$12.00
- Woo-Woo$9.50
Margaritas
Martinis
On The Rocks
- 1792 Bourbon$10.00
- 1800 Tequila$8.00
- Absolut Vodka$10.00
- Amaretto$9.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Bananinha$10.00
- Black Label$12.00
- Bombay$10.00
- Bourbon Whiskey$10.00
- Brady's$8.00
- Buchanan's$10.00
- Bullet Rye$12.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Casamigos$12.00
- Chivas Regal$12.00
- Ciroc$10.00
- Crown Peach$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Crown Vanilla$12.00
- Dewar's$10.00
- Disaronno$10.00
- Don Julio$12.00
- FireBall$10.00
- Frangelico Rocks$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Grand Marnier Rocks$12.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Hennessy$10.00
- House Gin$8.00
- House Vodka$8.00
- House Whiskey$7.00
- Ibituruna$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jim Black$12.00
- Jim Bourbon$14.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Macallan$16.00
- Markers Mark$12.00
- McGillicuddy's$10.00
- Old Forrester$12.00
- Patron$12.00
- Plymouth Gin$10.00
- Proper Twelve$12.00
- Red Label$10.00
- Reposado Tequila$10.00
- Sambuca$12.00
- Skrewball$10.00
- Southern Comfort$12.00
- Tangueray$10.00
- Tequila$10.00
- Titos$10.00
- Tullamore Dew$12.00
Shots
- Ibituruna shot$8.00
- Bananinha shot$8.00
- Mozart Chocolate shot$6.50
- CaboWabo shot$8.00
- 1.800 shot$6.50
- Absolut shot$6.00
- Baylays shot$7.00
- Belvedere shot$6.50
- Black Label shot$6.50
- Brady's - $6.00$6.00
- Bulleit Rye - $6.50$6.50
- Bushmills - $5.50$5.50
- cachaca shot$6.00
- Cachaca 5 Years shot$10.00
- Campari shot$8.00
- Casamigos shot$10.00
- Chivas Regal shot$6.00
- Crown Apple shot$6.50
- Crown Peach shot$6.50
- Crown Royal shot$6.50
- Disaronno shot$6.00
- Don Julio shot$10.00
- Fire Ball shot$6.50
- Frangelico Shot$6.50
- Grand Marnier shot$6.50
- Grey Goose shot$6.50
- Hendricks shot$6.50
- Hennessy shot$6.50
- Jack Daniels shot$6.00
- Jagermeister shot$6.50
- Jameson shot$6.50
- Jim Beam shot$6.50
- Ketel One shot$6.50
- Limoncello shot$7.00
- Macallan shot$10.00
- Maker’s Mark shot$6.50
- McGillicuddy's shot$6.00
- Midori shot$6.00
- Old Forrester shot$6.50
- Patron shot$10.00
- Patron Cafe shot$12.00
- Proper Twelve Shot shot$6.50
- Red Label shot$6.50
- Red Snapper shot$8.00
- Rum Chata shot$6.50
- Rum Chata And Fire Ball shot$7.00
- Salinas shot$8.00
- Sambuca shot$8.00
- Scotch 12 Year shot$10.00
- Skrewball shot$6.00
- Tea Shot shot$7.00
- Tequila$6.00
Cover Fee
Beers Can
Tower And Bucket
Wine
Caipirinha's 512 Middlesex Turnpike Location and Ordering Hours
(857) 234-9904
(857) 234-9904
