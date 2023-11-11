Cajun Crab and Shrimp - Waco 1414 s fort hood st
Starters
- Diablos (3)$7.00
Shrimp and jalapeño wrapped in bacon
- Diablos (6)$11.00
- Stuffed Jalapeños (3)$7.00
With cheese
- Crab Cakes (2)$9.00
- Coconut Shrimp (6)$10.00
- Buffalo Shrimp (6)$11.00
Fried or grilled
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.00
- Loaded Fries$10.00
With queso and bacon on top
- Fried Oysters (8)$10.00
- Fried Bites$20.00
Raw Bar
- Cocktails$15.00
House cocktails (pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp, fish, octopus, or combo)
- Aguachile$16.00
Shrimp, lime juice, cucumber, red onions, and spicy red or green chili or salsa negra. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Trio Aguachile$20.00
- Raw Oysters - 1/2 Dozen (6)$16.00
- Raw Oysters - 1 Dozen (12)$24.00
- Ceviche$16.00
Fish, shrimp, octopus, or combo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tostada de Ceviche$7.00
Soups & Salads
- Cup Gumbo Soup$5.00
- Bowl Gumbo Soup$8.00
- Seafood Soup$19.00
- Shrimp Soup$16.00
- 2 Lobster Soup$29.00
- Cobb Salad$13.00
- Garden Salad$6.00
- Caesar Salad$6.00
- Buffalo Salad$11.00
- Oysters with Ceviche$3.00
- 10 Pieces Shrimp Cucaracha$13.00
Fried in their shell to crispy perfection and then tossed with a yummy spicy sauce
- 20 Pieces Shrimp Cucaracha$26.00
Fried in their shell to crispy perfection and then tossed with a yummy spicy sauce
Sides
- Salsa 16oz.$9.00
- Side Tostadas (3)$1.25
- Parmesan Cheese$2.00
2 oz
- Lemons$1.00
- Limes$1.00
- Jambalaya Rice$6.00
- Steamed Rice$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Potatoes (2)$2.00
- Side Corn (1)$1.25
- Side Hush Puppies (5)$3.00
- Avocado Slices$2.00
- Chicken Tenders (2)$4.00
- Side Shrimp (4)$6.00
- Eggs$1.25
Each
- Side Catfish (1)$3.50
- Garlic Bread$3.00
- Salsa 32oz$16.00
On the Grill
- Cajun Jambalaya$17.00
Grilled Cajun chicken, sausage, and shrimp mixed with bell peppers and onions, over Jambalaya rice
- Shrimp and Scallop Kabob$18.00
4 shrimp, 4 scallops with bell peppers & red onions, served with rice, coleslaw, and garlic bread
- Grilled Catfish and Shrimp$16.00
Cajun or blackened 2 catfish, 4 shrimp corn on the cob, rice, and garlic bread
- California Tacos$14.00
Three tacos shrimp, catfish, or chicken grilled with coleslaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce
- Shrimp in Creamy Chipotle Sauce$16.00
Grilled shrimp, red onions, and creamy chipotle sauce served with rice, salad, and garlic bread
- Chicken in Creamy Chipotle Sauce$14.00
Grilled chicken, red onions, and creamy chipotle sauce served with rice, salad, and garlic bread
- The Crazy Fish$18.00
Fried whole tilapia, 4 grilled shrimp, red onions, and our house sauce, served with rice, fries, and gumbo soup
- Garlic Butter Shrimp$16.00
Sautéed shrimp cooked in a garlic butter sauce, served with grilled veggies, brown rice, and garlic bread
- Hawaiian Chicken$15.00
With pineapple sauce, rice, and sweet potato fries
- Whiskey Glazed Salmon w/ Shrimp$25.99
Lunch Menu
- Cajun Chicken Pasta Lunch$8.99
- Creamy Chicken Pasta Lunch$9.99
- Creamy Clams pasta Luch$9.99
- Creamy Green mussels Pasta Lunch$9.99
- Creamy Scallops Pasta Lunch$14.99
- Creamy Shrimp pasta Lunch$9.99
- Lunch Boil$10.00
- Lunch Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- Lunch California Tacos$10.00
- Lunch Catfish Basket$10.00
- Lunch Cobb Chicken Salad$10.00
- Lunch Hawaiian$10.00
- Lunch Po'Boy$10.00
- Lunch Soup And Salad$10.00
- Lunch Shrimp's Basket$10.00