2x points now for loyalty members
Caldwell's Burgers Caldwell's Burgers
Burgers/Sliders/Chicken
- Caldwell's Classic$9.00
Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles and Fancy Sauce on a Brioche Bun
- Brew Burger$11.00
Beef, Caramelized Onions and Beer Cheese Sauce made with River Cream Ale, topped with crispy Onion strings on a Brioche Bun
- Firecracker$11.00
Beef Patty, Pepper Jack, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Jalapeños, Pico and Avocado Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun
- Arthur's Burger$11.00
Beef Patty, Mertz Cheddar Cheese, Pulled Pork, Candied Bacon, Beer Battered Orings, Pickles and BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun
- The Vegan$10.00
Black Bean-based burger with rolled Oats, Salsa, Grated Carrots and our specialty spice blend. (Sub in any of our Specialty Burgers)
- Baby Brewer Burger$11.00
Caldwell Classic Burger transformed into three 2 oz sliders
- Pineapple n Pork Sliders$11.00
Three juicy pulled pork sliders, topped with BBQ sauce and pineapple relish
- Fancy Chicken Sliders$11.00
Three crispy Chicken Sliders topped with our Fancy sauce, lettuce, onion and pickle
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Crispy Chicken topped with two strips of Candied Bacon, drizzled ranch, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions on a toasted Brioche Bun
- BOM (Burger of the month)$13.00
- SW Chicken Wrap$12.00
- Big Hawaiian$13.00
- Combo Sliders$11.00
Salads
Appetizers
- Bavarian Soft Pretzels$12.00
4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks served with GOM'S mustard & Beer Cheese Sauce made with our River Cream Ale
- Artichoke n Spinach Dip$10.00
Pulled Pork, Spanish Gardens Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Sour Cream, Red Onion and Jalapeños
- KC Nachos$13.00
Pulled Pork, Spanish Gardens Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Sour Cream, Red Onion and Jalapeños
- Loaded Fries$11.00
Large Fries topped with house made Beer Cheese, Sour Cream, Green Onions, tomatoes and Jalapeños