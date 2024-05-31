Caleb’s Taco Shop 2510 Jacaman Road
FOOD
Appetizers
- Guacamole Dip$7.50
- Cheese Dip$7.50
- Choriqueso$11.99
Chorizo Melted with White Cheese on top
- Street Fries Melted Cheese Yellow or White$10.00
Season fries with your choice of melted yellow cheese, or melted white cheese on top
- Nachos Supreme$12.00
Tortilla Chips with ground beef, shredded chicken, refried pinto beans and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce and soir cream
- Calebs Pico de Gallo$7.50
- Charro Beans$5.99
Tacos
- Taco de Azada$5.69
- Taco de Pollo$5.69
- Taco de Birria$5.00
- Taco de Pastor$5.00
- Taco de Carnitas$5.00
- Taco de Tripa$5.00
- Taco de Lengua$5.00
- Taco de Campechanos$5.00
- Taco de Jamon Con Huevo$3.99
- Taco de Huevo Con Chorizo$3.99
- Taco de Huevos A La Mexicana$3.99
- Taco de Chicharron$3.99
- Taco de Papas con Chorizo$3.99
- Taco de Frijol con Chorizo$4.00
- Taco de Barbacoa De Res$4.99
- Taco de Barbacoa De Borrego$6.99
- Taco de Picadillo$5.00
- A la Diabla Taco de$4.00
Steak, Chorizo and salsa de Diabla
- Choripollo Taco$4.00
Grilled Chicken cooked with Chorizo
- Taco Picadillo$5.00
- Taco Huevo con Tosino$5.00
- Taco Papas con Huevo$5.00
Guisos
- Albondigas al Chipotle y En Mole$11.99
Albondigas de Chipotle o En Mole servido con Arroz y Frijoles. Meatballs covered in Chipotle Sauce or Mole served with rice and beans. Also with Tortillas
- Picadillo$10.00
Carrots, Potatoes, Green Beans Served with Rice and Beans and Tortillas
- Huevos Ahogados Con Nopales$10.00
2-3 Eggs Drowned In a Special Sauce with Nopales (Cactus) Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chile Rellenos$9.00
- Bistec Picado En Salsa Verde O Roja$12.99
Grilled tender steak strips, covered with green tomatillo or red tomatillo sauce, rice refried pinto beans, and three flour tortillas
- Pork Carnitas en Salsa Verde$13.99
Fried tender, pork, seasoned with green tomatillo sauce, rice refried pinto beans, and three flour tortillas
- Chicharon En Salsa Verde$11.99
- Chilaquiles$10.00
Precut tortillas cover in sause choose with chicken and or an egg on top served with rice and salad
- Milanesa Plate$11.99
Tostadas
- Tostada de Carne Molida$6.00
Ground Beef
- Tostada de Tinga$6.00
Shrerred Chicken Cooked with onions
- Tostada Siveriana$8.99
Guacamole, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream
- Tostada de Camaron$9.99
- Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy Tortilla Bowl, choice of shredded Chicken of ground beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese
Burritos
- Caleb's Burrito$13.99
Stuffed With Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken and Shrimp. Cooked with Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes Topped with Burttito Sauce and Chis Dip. Rice and Beans on the side
- Burrito Supreme$11.99
Stuffed With Grilled Steak Or Grilled Chicken, Cooked With Bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- California Burrito$11.99
Choice of Steak Or Chicken filled with rice beans lettuce sour cream guacamole and Chis Dip on top
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supreme$12.99
Four enchiladas (one of each) shredded chicken, ground beef, refried pinto beans and cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- Yolandas Enchiladas$12.99
Three rolled enchiladas with shredded chicken, rice and beans on the side
- Enchiladas Suizas (Spicy)$13.99
Four shredded chicken, enchiladas topped with spicy creamy, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sparkled cilantro
- Enchiladas Poblanas (Sweet & Spicy)$13.99
Four shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole poblano sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- Enchiladas Rancheras (Spicy)$13.99
Four shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, lettuce,sour cream and a piece of steak on the side
- Enchiladas Callejeras$10.99
Fajitas
- Regular Fajitas$15.99
Tender, sliced steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice and refried pinto beans, and three flour tortillas
- Fajitas Texanas$17.99
Grilled shrimp, chicken and steak cooked with bell peppers, onions and and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice, refried pinto beans, and three flour tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Serve with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice, and three flour tortillas or corn.
- Caleb’s Fajita Parillada$19.99
Gorditas
- Gordita de Azada$6.00
- Gordita de Pollo$6.00
- Gordita de Birria$6.00
- Gordita de Pastor$6.00
- Gordita de Carnitas$6.00
- Gordita de Tripa$6.00
- Gordita de Lengua$6.00
- Gordita de Campechanos$6.00
- Gordita de Jamon Con Huevo$6.00
- Gordita de Huevo Con Chorizo$6.00
- Gordita de Huevos A La Mexicana$6.00
- Gordita de Chicharron$6.00
- Gordita de Papas con Chorizo$6.00
- Gordita de Frijol con Chorizo$6.00
- Gordita de Picadillo
Quesadillas
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- Birria Quesadilla$9.99
- Pastor Quesadilla$9.99
- Carnitas Quesadilla$9.99
- Quesadilla de Tripa$9.99
- Quesadilla de Lengua$9.99
- Quesadilla de Campechanos$9.99
- Quesadilla de Jamon Con Huevo$9.99
- Quesadilla de Huevo Con Chorizo$9.99
- Quesadilla de Huevos A La Mexicana$9.99
- Quesadilla de Chicharron$9.99
- Quesadilla de Papas con Chorizo$9.99
- Quesadilla de Frijol con Chorizo$9.99
- Quesadilla de Espinacas$9.99
- Quesadilla de Champiñones$9.99
Side Orders
- Side of Guacamole$2.50
- Side of Mole Poblano$1.50
- Side Shredded Cheese$2.50
- Side Of Chis Dip$2.50
- Side of Tomatos$1.50
- Side of Lettuce$1.50
- Side of Jalapeños$1.50
- Side Of Chile Toreados$1.50
- Side of Tortillas$1.50
- Side of Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Of French Fries$3.00
- Side of Rice$4.50
- Side of Pinto Beans$4.50
- Side of Whole Black Beans$4.50
- Side of Tomatillo Sauce$2.00
- Side Of Cilantro$1.00
- Side Onions$1.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side of Chorizo$2.50
- Side of Grilled Chicken$4.50
- Side of Steak$4.50
- Side of Mushrooms$1.50
- Side of Shrimp$7.00
- Side of Yellow Cheese$3.50
- Side of Salsa Picosa$1.50
Hotdog
- Mexican Hotdog$7.99
100% Beef Hotdog wrapped in bacon, topped with onions Jalapeños ketchup mustard wrapped in bacon and yellow melted cheese
- Regular Hotdog$4.99
100% Beef Hotdog, Ketchup and Mustard Mayo, Onions and tomatoes
- Hotdog Supreme$7.00
100% Beef Hotdog topped with Chill ketchup mustard Mayonnaise and yellow melted cheese