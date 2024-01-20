Calexico Upper East Side
STARTERS
- Barbacoa Fries$13.00
Chili-cilantro fries with slow cooked beef with chiles and citrus, caramelized onions, black beans, guacamole, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and crema.
- Chile Cilantro Fries$7.00
- Chips & Guacamole$14.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
- Chips & Salsa$9.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Brussels sprouts in a peanut-chili salsa with cotija cheese and radish.
- Crispy Rolled Tacos$14.00
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with chipotle buttermilk ranch dipping sauce. (sauce contains honey)
- Esquites$12.00
Grilled corn served off the cob with lime mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder, crema, and cilantro
- Jalapeno Poppers$13.00
Spicy, cheesy croquettes served with buttermilk ranch sauce. (sauce contains honey)
- Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips with guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and crema
- Smoked Queso Dip$13.00
With grilled corn and green chiles served with our house-made tortilla chips.
- Tortilla Chips$4.00
TACOS
- Baja Fish Taco$6.75
Beer-battered fish with spicy slaw, mango salsa, and special sauce. Served on soft corn tortillas.
- Barbacoa Taco$6.75
Slow cooked beef with chilies, citrus and spices. Served with jalapeno and tomatillo salsa, radish coins & cotija cheese on warm corn tortillas.
- Black Bean Taco$5.50
Seasoned black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, special sauce. Served on soft corn tortillas. (Vegetarian)
- Chipotle Pork Taco$6.50
Slow-cooked pork in chipotle sauce with pickled red onions, pico de gallo and crema. Served on soft corn tortillas.
- Fried Chicken Taco$6.75
Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, spicy pico de gallo, and chipotle buttermilk sauce. Served on a toasted flour tortilla. (Sauce contains honey)
- Gringo Taco$5.50
Ancho-cumin ground beef, cheddar and Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. Served in a crispy corn tortilla.
- Ground Beet Taco$6.00
Tempeh, roasted beets, pico de gallo, lettuce, and cashew crema. Served in a crispy corn tortilla. (Vegan)
- Nacho Taco$7.00
Ancho-cumin ground beef, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, cheese sauce, and sour cream. Served in a crispy corn tortilla, which is then wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
- Pollo Asada Taco$6.50
Grilled marinated chicken, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served on soft corn tortillas.
- Shrimp Taco$6.75
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean and corn salsa, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette. Served on a toasted flour tortilla.
SALADS
- Tostada Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, roasted tomato salsa, black beans, roasted corn, pickled serrano chilis, tomato, and cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Served with a crispy tortilla matchsticks. **Dressing contains Avocado and Honey**
- Union Salad$15.00
Romaine, roasted corn, goat cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, radish, sesame seeds, sherry vinaigrette. (dressing contains honey)
BURRITOS
- Baja Fish Burrito$16.00
Beer-battered fried fish, spicy slaw, mango salsa, our special sauce with Mexican rice and black beans.
- Barbacoa Burrito$16.00
Slow cooked beef with chilies, citrus, and spices. Served with a spicy tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese, radish coins, caramelized onions, Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Bean Burrito$14.00
Black beans, Mexcian rice, guacamole, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and special sauce. (Vegetarian)
- Cali-Style Bean Burrito$14.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
- Cali-Style Burrito$17.00
Black beans, barbacoa, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and crema, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
- Chipotle Pork Burrito$15.00
Slow-cooked chipotle pork, black beans, Mexcian rice, pickled red onions, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and crema.
- Fajita-Style Burrito$19.00
A sizzling fajita platter wrapped in a toasted tortilla. Citrus-glazed grilled chicken, blistered peppers and onions, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico de gallo, jack cheese, crema. (no rice or beans)
- Fried Chicken Burrito$16.00
Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, spicy pico de gallo, chipotle-buttermilk sauce and refried beans and Mexican rice. (Cannot be Dairy Free, sauce contains honey).
- Gringo Ground Beef Burrito$14.00
Ancho-Cumin ground beef, black beans, Mexican rice, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Ground Beet Burrito$15.00
Tempeh, roasted beets, black beans and Mexican rice, pico de gallo, and cashew crema and tortilla matchsticks (Vegan)
- Pollo Asado Burrito$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken, black beans and Mexican rice, pico de gallo, Jack and cheddar cheese, and crema.
- Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black beans and brown rice, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
BOWLS
- Baja Fish Bowl$16.00
Beer-battered fried fish, black beans and Mexican rice, spicy slaw, mango salsa, special sauce, and cojita cheese.
- Barbacoa Bowl$16.00
Slow cooked beef with chilies, citrus, and spices. Served with a spicy tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese, radish coins, caramelized onions, Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Bean Bowl$14.00
Black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and special sauce. (Vegetarian)
- Cali-Style Bowl$17.00
Barbacoa, black beans, guacamole, crema, served in a bowl with Chile-cilantro fries, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo (no rice).
- Cali-Style Veg Bowl$14.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
- Chipotle Pork Bowl$15.00
Slow-cooked chipotle pork, black beans and Mexican rice, pickled red onions, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and crema.
- Fried Chicken Bowl$16.00
Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, spicy pico de gallo, chipotle-buttermilk sauce and refried beans and Mexican rice. (Cannot be Dairy Free).
- Gringo Ground Beef Bowl$14.00
Ancho-Cumin ground beef, black beans and Mexican rice, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and crema
- Ground Beet Bowl$15.00
Tempeh, roasted beets, black beans and Mexican rice, romaine and cabbage blend, pico de gallo, and cashew cream, tortilla matchsticks. (VEGAN)
- Pollo Asado Bowl$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken, black beans and Mexican rice, pico de gallo, Jack and cheddar cheese, and crema.
- Shrimp Bowl$16.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black beans and brown rice, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
ENCHILADAS
QUESADILLA
- Barbacoa Quesadilla$15.00
Slow cooked beef with chilies, citrus, and spices and caramelized onions
- Beet Quesadilla$13.00
Tempeh with roasted beets. (Vegetarian)
- Black Bean Quesadilla$13.00
Seasoned black beans (Vegetarian)
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
A mix of Oaxacan, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheeses. (Vegetarian)
- Chipotle Pork Quesadilla$14.00
Slow-cooked chipotle pork and pickled red onions.
- Gringo Ground Beef Quesadilla$14.00
Ancho-cumin ground beef.
- Mushroom Quesadilla$13.00
Mushrooms, huitlacoche, and caramelized onions. (Vegetarian)
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken.
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
Peppers, onions, and grilled corn. (Vegetarian)
FAJITAS
- Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Citrus-glazed chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
- Combo Fajitas$25.00
Choice of Two, Citrus-glazed shrimp, steak or chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
- Steak Fajitas$22.00
Citrus-glazed steak served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
- Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
Citrus-glazed shrimp served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico, & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
- Veggie Fajitas$16.00
Squash, leeks, broccoli, corn, onions with Green house salsa served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
- Surf & Turf Fajitas$25.00
Citrus-glazed shrimp and choice of steak or chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
KIDS MENU
- Kids Quesadilla$10.00
A mini jack cheese quesadilla served with french fries or rice and beans
- Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
Breaded and fried chicken fingers served with french fries or rice and beans
- Kids Black Beans$6.00
- Kids Refried Beans$6.00
- Kids Rice & Beans$7.00
Black beans and Mexican Rice
- Kids Mexican Rice$6.00
- Kids Brown Rice$6.00
SIDES
- Avocado$3.00
- Black Bean & Corn Salsa$4.00
- Black Beans$6.00
with cotija cheese and pico de gallo
- Brown Rice$6.00
With pico de gallo
- Buttermilk Ranch$1.00
Contains honey
- Caramelized Onions$3.00
- Cashew Crema$1.50
- Cheese - Shredded$1.00
- Cheese Sauce$4.00
4oz of our Nacho Cheese Sauce (Contains gluten)
- Cheese Sauce 8 oz$8.00
8oz of our Nacho Cheese Sauce (contains Gluten)
- Chipotle Buttermilk Ranch$1.00
Contains honey
- Creamy Slaw$3.00
- Crema$1.00
- Fajita Veg$3.00
Onions and bell peppers
- Green House Salsa$3.00
- Green Tomatillo Sauce$5.00
- Guacamole$4.00
- Guacamole 8 oz$12.00
- Hot Sauce Bottle$4.00
- Mango Salsa$3.00
- Mexican Rice$6.00
With pico de gallo
- Pickled Jalapenos$3.00
- Pickled Red Onions$3.00
- Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Red Enchilada Sauce$5.00
- Red House Salsa$3.00
- Refried Beans$6.00
With cotija cheese and pico de gallo
- Rice & Beans$7.00
With pico de gallo
- Side Of Tortillas$3.00
3 tortillas, corn or flour.
- Special Sauce$2.00
- Special Sauce 4oz$4.00
- Special Sauce 8 oz$8.00
- Spicy Pico$3.00
- Spicy Slaw$3.00
- Tortilla - Corn (small)$1.00
- Tortilla - Flour (small)$1.00
- Tortilla - Flour (large)$1.00
- Tortilla Chips$4.00
- Tostada Vinaigrette$1.00
- Union Vinaigrette$1.00