Cali BBQ - Sports Arena
Tailgater
Meat by the pound
Brisket Pound
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Tri-Tip Pound
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Pulled Pork Pound
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Full Chicken
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Full Rib Rack
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Rib Tips
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Plates
BBQ Rib Plate
Our low and slow pork ribs have quickly been recognized as a local favorite. They are smoked for six hours in our own rub and lightly basted in our BBQ sauce at the end of the smoking process. Comes with a choice of two sides Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Plate
Low-and slow at it's finest. 14 hours on the smoker, pulled, plated and ready for competition judging. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.
Brisket Plate
Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.
Tri-Tip Plate
Our thinly sliced Tri-Tip is smoked for 2 hours and reverse seared on our Weber Grill. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Combo Plate
Choose two different BBQ meats with choice of two sides.
Chicken Plate
This tender and juicy chicken is full of flavor and lightly coated in our homemade Cali BBQ sauce. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.
Rib Tip Plate
Tender and flavorful pork rib tips, smoked and served for your enjoyment
Sandwiches
Chris Ello's Pork Sandwich
Named after our original favorite SD Sports Radio Host, named a Top 5 Sandwich in San Diego By the Union Tribune.
Brisket Sandwich
Our slow smoked brisket piled high on a soft potato bun & served with our house BBQ sauce on the side.
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Our Pitmaster’s specialty sandwich is piled high with slow smoked Cali BBQ Tri-Tip and served on a soft potato bun.
County Fair
Slow smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, and melted Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Comes with a choice of one side.
Jake Palet's Cheese Steak
Smoked Tri-tip w/ provolone, grilled onions & peppers on an amoroso roll.
Wings
Wings (5pc)
Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.
Wings (10pc)
Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.
Wings (20pc)
Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.
Beverages
Sides
Cole Slaw
12 oz portion
Potato Salad
12 oz portion
Mac N Cheesy
12 oz portion
Loaded Mac
Mac N Cheese loaded with diced bacon, jalapeno and extra chedda!
Wedding Beans
12 oz portion
Side Tri Tip
Six ounces.
Side Pulled Pork
Six ounces.
Side Brisket
Six ounces.
Wicked Peach Cobbler
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream a la mode.
Seasoned Fries
Onion Rings
Corn Bread Basket (4)
Cheesy jalapeno corn bread.
Corn Bread (1)
One Cheesy jalapeno corn bread.
Retail Jalapeno BBQ Sauce
18.5 oz glass jar
Retail House BBQ Sauce
18.5 oz glass jar