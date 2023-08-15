Tailgater

The Tailgater serves 4-5 people. It comes with 9 oz servings of low and slow smoked pulled pork, brisket, and tri tip, 1/2 rack of pork ribs, 1/2 chicken and 1 lb of rib tips. It also comes with 12 oz portions of wedding beans, mac n cheese, cole slaw, potato salad and 5 jalapeno cheddar cornbread. *No substitutions*
Tailgater BBQ Feast

Tailgater BBQ Feast

$88.00

Feeds 4-5 people: Tri-tip, rib tips, pulled pork, brisket, 1/2 chicken, 1/2 rack ribs, mac-n-cheese, beans, slaw, potato salad, five cornbread. Sorry no substitutions.

Meat by the pound

One pound serves 2-3 people.
Brisket Pound

Brisket Pound

$27.00

One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.

Tri-Tip Pound

Tri-Tip Pound

$26.00

One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.

Pulled Pork Pound

Pulled Pork Pound

$18.00

One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.

Full Chicken

Full Chicken

$22.00

One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.

Full Rib Rack

Full Rib Rack

$36.00

One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$14.00

One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.

Plates

BBQ Rib Plate

BBQ Rib Plate

Our low and slow pork ribs have quickly been recognized as a local favorite. They are smoked for six hours in our own rub and lightly basted in our BBQ sauce at the end of the smoking process. Comes with a choice of two sides Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

Low-and slow at it's finest. 14 hours on the smoker, pulled, plated and ready for competition judging. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$25.00

Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.

Tri-Tip Plate

Tri-Tip Plate

$22.00

Our thinly sliced Tri-Tip is smoked for 2 hours and reverse seared on our Weber Grill. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$32.00

Choose two different BBQ meats with choice of two sides.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

This tender and juicy chicken is full of flavor and lightly coated in our homemade Cali BBQ sauce. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.

Rib Tip Plate

Rib Tip Plate

$17.00

Tender and flavorful pork rib tips, smoked and served for your enjoyment

Sandwiches

Chris Ello's Pork Sandwich

Chris Ello's Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Named after our original favorite SD Sports Radio Host, named a Top 5 Sandwich in San Diego By the Union Tribune.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

Our slow smoked brisket piled high on a soft potato bun & served with our house BBQ sauce on the side.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Our Pitmaster’s specialty sandwich is piled high with slow smoked Cali BBQ Tri-Tip and served on a soft potato bun.

County Fair

County Fair

$17.00

Slow smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, and melted Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Comes with a choice of one side.

Jake Palet's Cheese Steak

Jake Palet's Cheese Steak

$19.00

Smoked Tri-tip w/ provolone, grilled onions & peppers on an amoroso roll.

Wings

Wings (5pc)

Wings (5pc)

$10.50

Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.

Wings (10pc)

Wings (10pc)

$17.50

Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.

Wings (20pc)

Wings (20pc)

$27.50

Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.

Beverages

2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$5.00
Diet Pepsi 20oz bottle

Diet Pepsi 20oz bottle

$4.00

20oz bottle.

Pepsi 20oz bottle

Pepsi 20oz bottle

$4.00

20oz bottle.

Starry 20oz bottle

Starry 20oz bottle

$4.00

20oz bottle.

Dr Pepper 20oz bottle

Dr Pepper 20oz bottle

$4.00

20oz bottle.

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$6.50

12 oz portion

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.50

12 oz portion

Mac N Cheesy

Mac N Cheesy

$6.50

12 oz portion

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$7.50

Mac N Cheese loaded with diced bacon, jalapeno and extra chedda!

Wedding Beans

Wedding Beans

$6.50

12 oz portion

Side Tri Tip

Side Tri Tip

$11.00

Six ounces.

Side Pulled Pork

Side Pulled Pork

$9.00

Six ounces.

Side Brisket

Side Brisket

$13.00

Six ounces.

Wicked Peach Cobbler

Wicked Peach Cobbler

$9.50

Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream a la mode.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50
Corn Bread Basket (4)

Corn Bread Basket (4)

$7.00

Cheesy jalapeno corn bread.

Corn Bread (1)

Corn Bread (1)

$1.75

One Cheesy jalapeno corn bread.

Retail Jalapeno BBQ Sauce

Retail Jalapeno BBQ Sauce

$14.00

18.5 oz glass jar

Retail House BBQ Sauce

Retail House BBQ Sauce

$14.00

18.5 oz glass jar

Potato Bun

$3.00

Tater Tots

$8.00