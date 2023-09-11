Main Food Menu

Platillos

Bandeja Paisa

$19.99

Grilled steak, pork rind, sausage, rice, beans, corn cake, sweet plantains, egg, and avocado

Cazuela con Frijoles

$14.99

Bean casserole, rice, pork skin, sweet plantain, avocado, “arepa” corn cake and “ahogado sauce

Lengua en salsa Criolla

$19.99

Beef tongue in creole Colombian sauce. Served with boiled potato, avocado, cassava, rice and beans

Sobrebarriga en salsa criolla

$19.99

Grilled flank steak in creole Colombian sauce, boiled potato and cassava, avocado served with rice and beans

Lomo de Cerdo Empanizado (Valluno)

$16.49

Breaded pork loin, served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava.

Carne encebollada

$17.99

Grilled steak topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava.

Higado encebollado

$16.99

Grilled liver steak topped with sautéed grilled onions, served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava.

Filete de Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, sweet plantains, avocado, and salad.

Lomo de Cerdo a la Parrilla

$14.99

Pork loin served with rice, sweet plantains, avocado, and salad.

Filete de Pollo a la plancha en crema de champiñones

$17.99

Chicken filet topped with mushroom cream served with rice, cassava, avocado, and salad.

Lomo de cerdo a la plancha en crema de champiñones

$17.99

Pork Loin topped with mushroom cream served with rice, cassava, avocado, and salad.

Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

Yellow rice mixed with shredded chicken, sausage, peas, and carrots. Served with sweet plantains, avocado, and salad

Arroz con Camarones

$18.99

Rice mixed with Shrimps and Vegetable. Served with avocado and salad. 1

Mojarra

$17.99

Whole deep-fried Mojarra with or without creole Colombian sauce. Served with rice, green plantains, avocado, and salad

Pargo Rojo / Red Snapper

$22.10

Whole deep-fried Red Snapper with or without creole Colombian sauce. Served with rice, green plantains, avocado, and salad.

Especial del dia

$12.99

Especial Trabajadores

Hamburguesa con papas

$17.99

Parrilla

Churrasco

$23.49

8 oz. top sirloin, served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava

Entraña

$19.99

8 oz. grilled outside skirt steak, served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava

Picada personal

$20.99

Meat combination of steak, chicken, pork rind, black sausage, red sausage, cassava, green plantains, creole potato, avocado, corn cake, and tomato

Picada Familiar

$38.99

Sopas

Ajiaco

$15.95

Chicken soup with different kinds of potatoes, spices, chicken, corn, guascas a (Colombian herb) and served with capers and cream.

Sancocho de gallina

$17.95

Special broth with chicken, includes potato, corn, cassava and green plantain.

Sancocho Trifasico

$19.99

Special broth with chicken, beef and pork, includes potato, corn, cassava and green plantain

Cazuela de Mariscos

$21.99

Heavy Cream Soup with seafood. Served with rice and salad

Ajiaco pequeño

$9.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Tres Leches

$6.99

Mil Hojas

$6.99

Chocorramo

$2.50

Torta de chocolate

$6.99

Torta envinada

$3.99

Sides

Colombian beans

$2.99

Yuca fries

$3.99

Side salad

$3.99

Arepa

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

Plantains

$4.99

Sausage

$2.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.75

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Empanada Carne

$1.80

Empanada Pollo

$1.80

Arepaa Choclo

$4.99

Maduros

$3.99

Morcilla

$2.99

Chicharron

$6.00

Papas Criollas

$4.00

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Tostones

$3.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Huevo

$1.00

Arepa pequeña

$1.50

Sopa Grande

$8.99

Sopa small

$5.99

Carne asada

$7.99

Pechuga plancha

$6.99

Huevos pericos

$3.99

Queso

$3.00

Kids

Chicken strips y papitas

$6.99

Salchipapas

$6.99

Combo Infatil

$6.99

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Desayuno Montañero (Calentado)

$12.49

Rice mixed with beans, tomato and green onions. Served with corn cake topped with cheese, pork rind, sausage, avocado, and sweet plantains

Desayuno Bogotano

$12.99

Rice mixed with beans, tomato and green onions, egg mixed with green onions and tomato. Served with corn cake topped with cheese, pork rind, sausage, avocado, and sweet plantains

Desayuno Caleño

$11.49

Rice mixed with eggs, tomato, green onions. Served with sausage, corn cake topped with cheese, avocado, and sweet plantains

Huevos Perico

$8.49

Scrambled eggs with green onions and tomatoes, served with a corn cake topped with cheese and avocado

Mi CalI Pollo

$15.99

Rice mixed with beans, tomato and green onions, grilled steak or chicken, egg mixed with green onions and tomato. Served with sweet plantain, avocado, and corn cake topped with cheese

Desa Mi Cali carne

$15.99

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Mora en leche

$4.99

Mango en leche

$4.99

Maracuya en leche

$4.99

Guanabana en leche

$3.99

Lulo en leche

$3.99

Pina en leche

$3.99

Cafe

$2.90

Bretana

$2.60

Soda

$2.50

Jugo Hit

$1.90

Colombiana

$2.60

Postobón Uva

$2.60

Postobón manzana

$2.60

Limonada de Coco

$3.99

Pony malta

$2.99

Jugo lulo

$3.99

jugo mango

$3.99

jugo mora

$3.99

jugo guanabana

$3.99

jugo guayaba

$3.99

jugo Lulo

$3.99

jugo Maracuya

$3.99

jugo Pina

$3.99

jugo Mandarina

$3.99

Natural Lemonade

$3.99

Kola postobon

$2.60

Naranjada

$2.60

Agua en botella

$2.00

Cafeteria

Cafe Latte

$4.99

Cafe Cappuccino

$4.99

Cafe Expresso

$3.99

Brewed Coffe

$3.99

Steamed Milk

$3.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.99

Milo Caliente

$4.99

Milo Frio

$4.99

Panadería

Bakery

Pan de Bono

$1.85

Pan de queso

$1.85

Pan con queso

$6.99

Roscón de guayaba

$6.99

Roscón de arequipe

$6.99

Buñuelos

$1.85

Alfajor

$2.80