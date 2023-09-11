Cali Colombian Restaurant
Main Food Menu
Platillos
Bandeja Paisa
Grilled steak, pork rind, sausage, rice, beans, corn cake, sweet plantains, egg, and avocado
Cazuela con Frijoles
Bean casserole, rice, pork skin, sweet plantain, avocado, “arepa” corn cake and “ahogado sauce
Lengua en salsa Criolla
Beef tongue in creole Colombian sauce. Served with boiled potato, avocado, cassava, rice and beans
Sobrebarriga en salsa criolla
Grilled flank steak in creole Colombian sauce, boiled potato and cassava, avocado served with rice and beans
Lomo de Cerdo Empanizado (Valluno)
Breaded pork loin, served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava.
Carne encebollada
Grilled steak topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava.
Higado encebollado
Grilled liver steak topped with sautéed grilled onions, served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava.
Filete de Pollo a la Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, sweet plantains, avocado, and salad.
Lomo de Cerdo a la Parrilla
Pork loin served with rice, sweet plantains, avocado, and salad.
Filete de Pollo a la plancha en crema de champiñones
Chicken filet topped with mushroom cream served with rice, cassava, avocado, and salad.
Lomo de cerdo a la plancha en crema de champiñones
Pork Loin topped with mushroom cream served with rice, cassava, avocado, and salad.
Arroz con Pollo
Yellow rice mixed with shredded chicken, sausage, peas, and carrots. Served with sweet plantains, avocado, and salad
Arroz con Camarones
Rice mixed with Shrimps and Vegetable. Served with avocado and salad. 1
Mojarra
Whole deep-fried Mojarra with or without creole Colombian sauce. Served with rice, green plantains, avocado, and salad
Pargo Rojo / Red Snapper
Whole deep-fried Red Snapper with or without creole Colombian sauce. Served with rice, green plantains, avocado, and salad.
Especial del dia
Especial Trabajadores
Hamburguesa con papas
Parrilla
Churrasco
8 oz. top sirloin, served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava
Entraña
8 oz. grilled outside skirt steak, served with rice, beans, avocado, and cassava
Picada personal
Meat combination of steak, chicken, pork rind, black sausage, red sausage, cassava, green plantains, creole potato, avocado, corn cake, and tomato
Picada Familiar
Sopas
Ajiaco
Chicken soup with different kinds of potatoes, spices, chicken, corn, guascas a (Colombian herb) and served with capers and cream.
Sancocho de gallina
Special broth with chicken, includes potato, corn, cassava and green plantain.
Sancocho Trifasico
Special broth with chicken, beef and pork, includes potato, corn, cassava and green plantain
Cazuela de Mariscos
Heavy Cream Soup with seafood. Served with rice and salad
Ajiaco pequeño
Desserts
Sides
Colombian beans
Yuca fries
Side salad
Arepa
Rice
Plantains
Sausage
Sliced Avocado
Rice & Beans
Empanada Carne
Empanada Pollo
Arepaa Choclo
Maduros
Morcilla
Chicharron
Papas Criollas
Papas Fritas
Tostones
Guacamole
Huevo
Arepa pequeña
Sopa Grande
Sopa small
Carne asada
Pechuga plancha
Huevos pericos
Queso
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Desayuno Montañero (Calentado)
Rice mixed with beans, tomato and green onions. Served with corn cake topped with cheese, pork rind, sausage, avocado, and sweet plantains
Desayuno Bogotano
Rice mixed with beans, tomato and green onions, egg mixed with green onions and tomato. Served with corn cake topped with cheese, pork rind, sausage, avocado, and sweet plantains
Desayuno Caleño
Rice mixed with eggs, tomato, green onions. Served with sausage, corn cake topped with cheese, avocado, and sweet plantains
Huevos Perico
Scrambled eggs with green onions and tomatoes, served with a corn cake topped with cheese and avocado
Mi CalI Pollo
Rice mixed with beans, tomato and green onions, grilled steak or chicken, egg mixed with green onions and tomato. Served with sweet plantain, avocado, and corn cake topped with cheese