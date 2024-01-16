Kali Love 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
Beverage
NA Beverage
Specialty Cocktails
- Bourbon Punch
bourbon, orange, pineapple, honey, allspice$15.00
- Passion Fruit Mai Tai
aged rum, orange liqueur, orgeat (almond syrup,) passion fruit, lime$14.00
- Kali Kush
virago kali hibiscus gin, blueberries, hopped tonic$14.00
- Cali-Tini
gray whale gin, california dry vermouth, cucumber, lemon oil, california olives *make it dirty$16.00
- Palm Springs Paloma
tequila, grapefruit-hibiscus syrup, lime, soda, hibiscus salt$15.00
- Tommy’s Margarita
tequila blanco, lime juice, agave nectar, salt$12.00
- Malibu Mule
house-made ginger syrup with citrus and serrano chile, soda + choice of tequila, mezcal, vodka or rum$14.00
- San Diego Sunrise
tequila reposado, orange + turmeric shrub, soda, pomegranate cordial$14.00
- Huntington Beach Honey
white rum, lime, midori, mint fresh honeydew melon$14.00
- Orange Julius
orange vodka, vanilla syrup, coconut milk, orange juice$14.00
- Rainbow$14.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$14.00
- ML Mimosa$14.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$17.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Green Tea Shooter$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- French 75$14.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- Pina Coloda$12.00
- Cold Brew Martini$14.00
- Rum Punch$13.00
Beer
Liquor
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- Deep Eddy Orange$8.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Titos Vodka$7.00
- Gordons$6.00
- Gray Whale$13.00
- Virago Kali Hibiscus Gin$13.00
- Basil Hayden$18.00
- Bowman Brothers$11.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Evan Williams Black$7.00
- Forte Mose$15.00
- Four Roses$9.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$17.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$15.00
- Uncle Nearest Straight Rye$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Dewars White Label$11.00
- Johnnie Black$15.00
- Don Q$6.00
- Myers Dark$7.00
- Malibu Coconut Rum$7.00
- Afrohead Briland 07$13.00
- Appleton Estate$9.00
- Captain Morgan Original$8.00
- Flor De Cana Centenario$13.00
- Mount Gay Eclipse$7.00
- Zacapa No. 23$18.00
- Casamigos Anejo$23.00
- Casamigos Mezcal Joven$19.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$54.00
- Don Julio Anejo$26.00
- Don Julio Blanco$19.00
- Don Julio Reposado$25.00
- Espolon Reposado$13.00
- Lunazul Blanco$6.00
- Lunazul Reposado$6.00
- Querondon Tequila Blanco$12.00
- Querondon Tequila Reposado$17.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Ramazzotti$10.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Amaretto$7.00
- Black Raspberry$7.00
- Blue Curacao$7.00
- Limoncello$8.00
- Sour Apple$7.00
- Watermelon$7.00
- Midori Melon$8.00
- Triple Sec$7.00
- Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao$8.00
- Rumchata$8.00
Wine
- F Coppola “Sofia” Rose, California$10.00
- Banshee “Ten of Cups” Brut, California$15.00
- Corkage Fee$25.00
- Banshee “Ten of Cups” Brut, California$43.00
- F Coppola “Sofia” Rose, California $10/$38$38.00
- Diora Rose of pinot Noir, California$10.00
- Diora Rose of pinot Noir, California$38.00
- Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris,ORegon$13.00
- Napa Cellars Sauvignon Blanc, Califonia$10.00
- Evolution – Lucky No. 9 White Blend$9.00
- McBride Sisters Black Girl Riesling$9.00
- Four Vines “Naked” Unoaked Chardonnay$9.00
- Maddalena Chardonnay, Monterey$9.00
- Evolution – Lucky No. 9 White Blend$34.00
- Four Vines “Naked” Unoaked Chardonnay$34.00
- Maddalena Chardonnay, Monterey$34.00
- McBride Sisters Black Girl Riesling$34.00
- Napa Cellars Sauvignon Blanc, Califonia$38.00
- Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris, Oregon$50.00
- Elouan Pinot Noir, Oregon$12.00
- Evolution “Big Time” Red Blend, Oregon$9.00
- Roscato Sweet Red$9.00
- Smith & Hook Cabernet, California$14.00
- Roscato Sweet Red$34.00
- Elouan Pinot Noir, Oregon$45.00
- Evolution “Big Time” Red Blend, Oregon$34.00
- Smith & Hook Cabernet, California$54.00
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Asian Fried Shrimp
crispy shrimp tossed in spicy boom boom sauce, sesame seeds, green onions, asian slaw$16.00
- Avocado Egg Rolls
pico de gallo, thai basil sauce$13.00
- Fried Cauliflower
sticky asian sauce, boom boom, sesame seeds$13.00
- Beef Nachos
seasoned beef, pinto beans, cheddar-jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, shredded lettuce, cilantro crema
- Fresh Raw Oyster
house hot sauce, cocktail sauce, mignonette
- California Roll Stack$16.00
- Spicy Ahi Tuna Stack$16.00
- Edamame
tossed in sticky asian sauce$9.00
- Small House Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, mixed cheese$6.00
- Small Ceasar Salad
romaine, grana, garlic bread crumbs$6.00
Greens
- Judy’s Spinach Salad
blueberries, dried cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, pickled onions, dark balsamic vinaigrette$15.00
- Kali Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, buttermilk ranch dressing$17.00
- Asian Salad
romaine, asian slaw, avocado, pickled onions, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy wonton strips, pan asian dressing (add tuna or chicken)$17.00
- Mexican Barbeque Chicken Salad
tomato, charred corn, black beans, mixed cheese, green onions, crispy tortilla strips, bbq ranch dressing$17.00
- House Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, mixed cheese$12.00
- Caesar Salad
romaine, grana, garlic bread crumbs$11.00
Sandwiches
- RL’s French Dip
tri tip, horseradish cream, muenster cheese, caramelized onions, herbed au jus$17.00
- The In & Out Burger
two smash patties, american cheese, animal sauce, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato$14.00
- Hatch Chili Burger
nashville spice, green chilis, pepper jack, red onions, boom boom sauce$14.00
Entrees
- Cioppino
San Francisco's fisherman's stew with shrimp, mussels, fish, crab, couscous tomato fennel broth, toasted sourdough$35.00
- Fish and Chips
beer battered fish, fries, slaw, tartar$22.00
- Mexican Chicken
leg quarter, cilantro crema, cilantro rice, pinto beans$18.00
- Miso Glazed Pacific Cod
bok choy, sushi rice, miso butter sauce$30.00
- Maui Pork Chop
sweet soy, grilled pineapple, fried rice$25.00
- Roasted Salmon
medi spice, mediterranean cous cous and red quinoa, roasted tomatoes, spinach$23.00
- Beef Tri Tip
slow roasted, served med rare to medium, mash potatoes, fresh green beans, herbed au jus$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Korean Ribeye
marinated 16 oz bone in ribeye steak, kimchi fried rice$35.00