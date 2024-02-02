**Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar*
FOOD
Appetizers
- House Guac & Chips$7.95
Fresh Made Guacamole to Order
- Mexican Wings$10.95
Spicy Wings with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Chicken Taquitos$10.95
Served with Guac, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
- Potato Taquitos$10.95
Served with Guac, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
- Flamin' Hot Cheetos Taquitos$10.95
Chose Chicken or Potato w/ Cheese!
- Elote Cups$10.95
House-made Tortilla Cups Filled with Corn, Lime, Cotija & Tajin with Red Sauce
- Queso Dip$10.95
Served with Fresh-made Chips & Salsa
- Fish&Shrimp Cocktail Ceviche$14.95
Mahi-Mahi, Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Avocado in Fresh Lime & Tomato Juice
Soups & Salads
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Includse Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$15.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Carnitas Quesadilla$15.95
Includes Side go Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Shrimp Quesadilla$16.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Birria Quesadilla$15.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Soyrizo Quesadilla$14.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
Classic Combo Plates
- #1 - 2 Birria Tacos$14.95
Famous Beef Birria & Cheese with Cilantro, Onion & Consomme
- #2 - Birria Taco & Chile Relleno$14.95
- #3 - 2 Chicken Tacos$12.95
- #4 - 2 Carne Asada Tacos$13.95
- #5 - Chicken Taco & Chicken Enchilada$12.95
- #6 - Chicken Taco & Chile Relleno$12.95
- #7 - Carne Asada Taco & Chicken Enchilada$13.95
- #8 - Carne Asada Taco & Chile Relleno$13.95
- #9 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Chicken Enchilada$12.95
- #10 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Chile Relleno$12.95
- #11 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Chicken Taco$12.95
- #12 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Carne Asada Taco$13.95
- #13 - Chile Relleno & Chicken Enchilada$12.95
- #14 - Chicken Taco, Chicken Enchilada & Chili Relleno$15.95
House Specialty Plates
- Caliente Carne Asada$16.95
Carne Asada with Peppers & Onions in a Spicy Red Sauce
- Chile Verde$15.95
Slow Cooked Pork Simmered in a Green Chile Sauce
- Carnitas$15.95
Pork Slowly Cooked to Perfection with Pico de Gallo
- Caliente Chicken$14.95
Chicken with Peepers & Onions in a Spicy Red Sauce
- Margarita Marinated Chicken$14.95
Pan Seared Chicken
- Lemon & Cilantro Chicken$14.95
Cilantro Butter Pan-Seared Chicken
- Caliente Shrimp$18.95
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed with Peepers and Onions in a Spicy Red Sauce
- Tequila Seared Shrimp$18.95
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in Tequila-Lime Butter with Onions & Peppers
- Lemon & Cilantro Mahi Mahi$15.95
Cilantro Butter Poached Mahi-Mahi
- Nachos$15.95
Grande Burritos
Breakfast Plates
- Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Choice of Meat with Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Side Pico de Gallo
- Huevos Rancheros$11.95
2 Fried Eggs, Refried Beans, Salsa, Cheese, Cream & Avocado over Crispy Corn Tortilla with Side of Potatoes
- Chilaquiles$10.95
Tortilla Chips Tossed in Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Choice of Meat, Avocado, Cheese & Fried Egg
- 2 Potato & Egg Tacos$9.95
Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese, Crema & Side Pico de Gallo, Side of Black Beans, Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla