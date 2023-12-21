1/2 Dozen - Choose any 6

An assortment of 6 buns. Choose from the following four flavors. FARMBOY Egg, bacon, sausage, tots, cheddar & jack cheese. Garnish: Hemp seeds STEAK SUNRISE Egg, short rib, peppers, grilled onions & cheddar cheese. Garnish: Smoked paprika DOWN HOME Fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese & country sausage gravy. Garnish: Bread crumbs EL SABROSO Egg, cheddar & jack cheese, bacon & jalapeño salsa. Garnish: Fresh sliced jalapeño SOUTHERN BBQ Slow cooked pulled pork, bbq sauce. Garnish: BBQ pork rub BUFFALO WILD Rotisserie chicken, buffalo ranch, jack cheese & green onions. Garnish: Chili flakes BBQ WITH SEOUL Slow-cooked BBQ short rib, spinach, pickled carrots, and Korean BBQ sauce. Garnish: Sesame seeds BOOMTOWN Rotisserie chicken, bacon, jalapeno salsa & ranch. Garnish: Parsley flakes.