2x points now for loyalty members
California Bun - Moorpark
BUNS
Breakfast
- El Sabroso$4.95
Egg, cheddar & jack cheese, bacon & jalapeño salsa GARNISH: Fresh sliced jalapeño
- Farm Boy$5.50
Egg, bacon, sausage, tots, cheddar & jack cheese GARNISH: Hemp seeds
- Down Home$5.50
Fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese & country sausage gravy GARNISH: Bread crumbs
- Steak Sunrise$5.75
Egg, short rib, peppers, grilled onions & cheddar cheese GARNISH: Smoked paprika
Lunch & Dinner
- Buffalo Wild$4.95
Rotisserie chicken, buffalo ranch, jack cheese & green onions GARNISH: Chili flakes
- Southern BBQ$5.50
Slow cooked pulled pork, bbq sauce & mozzarella GARNISH: BBQ pork rub
- Boomtown$5.50
Rotisserie chicken, bacon, jalapeno salsa & ranch GARNISH: Parsley flakes
- BBQ with Seoul$5.75
Slow-cooked BBQ short rib, spinach, pickled carrots, and Korean BBQ sauce GARNISH: Sesame seeds
A BUNCH OF BUNS
- 1/2 Dozen - Choose any 6
An assortment of 6 buns. Choose from the following four flavors. FARMBOY Egg, bacon, sausage, tots, cheddar & jack cheese. Garnish: Hemp seeds STEAK SUNRISE Egg, short rib, peppers, grilled onions & cheddar cheese. Garnish: Smoked paprika DOWN HOME Fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese & country sausage gravy. Garnish: Bread crumbs EL SABROSO Egg, cheddar & jack cheese, bacon & jalapeño salsa. Garnish: Fresh sliced jalapeño SOUTHERN BBQ Slow cooked pulled pork, bbq sauce. Garnish: BBQ pork rub BUFFALO WILD Rotisserie chicken, buffalo ranch, jack cheese & green onions. Garnish: Chili flakes BBQ WITH SEOUL Slow-cooked BBQ short rib, spinach, pickled carrots, and Korean BBQ sauce. Garnish: Sesame seeds BOOMTOWN Rotisserie chicken, bacon, jalapeno salsa & ranch. Garnish: Parsley flakes.
- Dozen - Choose any 12
An assortment of 12 buns. Choose from the following four flavors. FARMBOY Egg, bacon, sausage, tots, cheddar & jack cheese. Garnish: Hemp seeds STEAK SUNRISE Egg, short rib, peppers, grilled onions & cheddar cheese. Garnish: Smoked paprika DOWN HOME Fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese & country sausage gravy. Garnish: Bread crumbs EL SABROSO Egg, cheddar & jack cheese, bacon & jalapeño salsa. Garnish: Fresh sliced jalapeño SOUTHERN BBQ Slow cooked pulled pork, bbq sauce. Garnish: BBQ pork rub BUFFALO WILD Rotisserie chicken, buffalo ranch, jack cheese & green onions. Garnish: Chili flakes BBQ WITH SEOUL Slow-cooked BBQ short rib, spinach, pickled carrots, and Korean BBQ sauce. Garnish: Sesame seeds BOOMTOWN Rotisserie chicken, bacon, jalapeno salsa & ranch. Garnish: Parsley flakes.