California Hot Dog Company
Menu
HOT DOGS
- Plain Dog$5.00
1/4 # all beef hot dog on a warm bun.
- Chili Dog$6.00
1/4 # all beef gourmet hot dog topped with a bean less chili.
- Street Style Dog$8.00
1/4 # all beef gourmet hot dog, topped with a mayo-ranch sauce, grilled onion and bell pepper mix, mustard, and jalapeños.
- Western BBQ Bacon Dog$8.00
1/4 # all beef gourmet hot dog topped with fresh Bacon crumbles, our house favorite BBQ sauce, and crunchy fried onions.
- Pizza Dog$8.00
1/4 # all beef gourmet hot dog topped with our house favorite pizza sauce, fresh pepperoni, and fresh grated mozzarella cheese
- Philly Cheese steak Dog$10.00
SIDES
- Mojo potatoes$6.00
Sliced, deep fried potatoes seasoned to perfection.
- Chili Topped Mojos$8.00
Sliced potatoes deep fried and seasoned to perfection, then topped with a bean less chili.
- Nacho Cheesy Mojos$8.00
Sliced potatoes deep fried and seasoned to perfection, then topped with gooey nacho cheese sauce.
- Philly Style Mojos$10.00
Sliced potatoes deep fried and seasoned to perfection then topped with grilled beef, grilled bell pepper and onion mix, Then smothered in melted cheese.
- Jalapeño Boat$7.00
Fresh Jalapeños deep fried, topped with guacamole sauce, cheese and our house ranch sauce and fresh bacon crumbles.