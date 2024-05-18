Cali’s Sports Bar & Kitchen 2367 Telegraph Avenue
Pizzas Your Way
13" New York Style
- "13 Cali's Special (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, bacon, arugula, burrata, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil, & oregano.$26.00
- 13" Aloha (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Hormell® smoked ham, fresh pineapple, pickled jalapeños, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$25.00
- 13" Basil Bliss (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, house made pesto, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Del Destino® sun dried tomatoes, red onions & mushrooms, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$25.00
- 13" Bay Area Sizzle (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Silva® hot linguica, Fontanini® Mexican style pork chorizo, finished with green onions, soft ricotta, grated Romano, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$28.00
- 13" Beachside BBQ Chicken (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. BBQ chicken-EVOO, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, fresh pineapple, Cali's signature marinated chicken, red onions, finished with grated Romano cheese, cilantro, Fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$24.00
- 13" Bella Napoli (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Genoa salami, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic sausage & mushrooms, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$28.00
- 13" Cali Carnivore (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Fontanini® rope sweet and spicy Calabrese sausage, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, finished with soft ricotta, green onions, house made hot oil, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$28.00
- 13" Cali Street Taco (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, al pastor, fresh pineapple, cilantro, fresh avocado salsa, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$26.00
- 13" Cheese (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, finished with grated Romano, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$19.00
- 13" Heat Wave (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, finished with house made hot honey, grated Romano cheese, oregano & fresh EVOO garlic oil.$25.00
- 13" It's all that (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Genoa salami, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, Silva® hot linguica, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, mixed bell peppers, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$28.00
- 13" Marguerita (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, house made pink vodka sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, finished with ripped basil, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$19.00
- 13" Pepperoni (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, finished with grated Romano, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$22.00
- 13" Sunset Spinach (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, spinach, fresh garlic, soft ricotta, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil, & oregano.$24.00
- 13" Tika Masala (New York)
Serves 2-3 people. California artisan flour, house made Masala sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, golden sweet corn, red onions, mixed bell peppers, finished with fresh cilantro, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$28.00
- Create Your Own 13"$19.00
18" New York Style
- 18" Aloha (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Hormell® smoked ham, fresh pineapple, pickled jalapeños, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$34.00
- 18" Basil Bliss (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, house made pesto, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Del Destino® sun dried tomatoes, red onions & mushrooms, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$32.00
- 18" Bay Area Sizzle (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Silva® hot linguica, Fontanini® Mexican style pork chorizo, finished with green onions, soft ricotta, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$38.00
- 18" Beachside BBQ Chicken (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. BBQ chicken-EVOO, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, fresh pineapple, Cali's signature marinated chicken, red onions, finished with grated Romano cheese, cilantro, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$34.00
- 18" Bella Napoli (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Genoa salami, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic sausage & mushrooms, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$38.00
- 18" Cali Carnivore (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Fontanini® rope sweet and spicy Calabrese sausage, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, finished with soft ricotta, green onions, house made hot oil, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$38.00
- 18" Cali Street Taco (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, al pastor, fresh pineapple, cilantro, fresh avocado salsa, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$36.00
- 18" Cali's Special
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, bacon, arugula, burrata, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil, & oregano.$35.00
- 18" Cheese (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, finished with grated Romano, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$28.00
- 18" Heat Wave (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, finished with house made hot honey, grated Romano cheese, oregano & fresh EVOO garlic oil.$38.00
- 18" It's all that (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Genoa salami, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, Silva® hot linguica, red onions, mushrooms, black olives & mixed bell peppers, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$38.00
- 18" Marguerita (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, house made pink vodka sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, finished with ripped basil, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$28.00
- 18" Pepperoni (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$30.00
- 18" Sunset Spinach (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, spinach, fresh garlic, soft ricotta, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil, & oregano.$32.00
- 18" Tika Masala (New York)
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, house made Masala sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, golden sweet corn, red onions, mixed bell peppers, finished with fresh cilantro, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$32.00
- Create Your Own 18"$28.00
Detroit Pizzas
- Detroit Cheese
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, finished with grated Romano, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$30.00
- Detroit Pepperoni
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$34.00
- Detroit A Whole Lot Of Pepperoni
Serves 2-4 people. 1 POUND of Rosa Grande® cup and char PEPPERONI, California artisan flour Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$50.00
- Detroit Heat Wave
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, finished with house made hot honey, grated Romano cheese, oregano & fresh EVOO garlic oil.$38.00
- Detroit It's All That
Serves 2-4 people. Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Genoa salami, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, Silva® hot linguica, red onions, mushrooms, black olives & mixed bell peppers, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$38.00
- Detroit Cali Carnivore
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Fontanini® rope sweet and spicy Calabrese sausage, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, finished with soft ricotta, green onions, house made hot oil, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$38.00
- Detroit Bay Area Sizzle
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Silva® hot linguica, Fontanini® Mexican style pork chorizo, finished with green onions, soft ricotta, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$38.00
- Detroit Basil Bliss
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, house made pesto, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Del Destino® sun dried tomatoes, red onions & mushrooms, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$33.00
- Detroit Bella Napoli
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Genoa salami, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic sausage & mushrooms, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$36.00
- Detroit Tika Masala
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, house made Masala sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, golden sweet corn, red onions, mixed bell peppers, finished with fresh cilantro, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$34.00
- Detroit Aloha
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Hormell® smoked ham, fresh pineapple, pickled jalapeños, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$34.00
- Detroit Marguerita
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, house made pink vodka sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, finished with ripped basil, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$30.00
- Detroit Beachside BBQ Chicken
Serves 2-4 people, BBQ chicken-EVOO, , fresh pineapple, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, Cali's signature marinated chicken, red onions, finished with grated Romano cheese, cilantro, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$36.00
- Detroit Sunset Spinach$34.00
- Detroit Cali Street Taco
Serves 2-4 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Wisconsin Buholzer Brothers® brick cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheese, al pastor, fresh pineapple, cilantro, fresh avocado salsa, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$36.00
- Create Your Own$30.00
Sicilian Pizza
- Sicilian Cheese
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, finished with grated Romano, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$31.00
- Sicilian Pepperoni
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$34.00
- Sicilian Heat Wave
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, finished with house made hot honey, grated Romano cheese, oregano & fresh EVOO garlic oil.$42.00
- Sicilian It's All That
Serves 4-5 people. Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Genoa salami, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, Silva® hot linguica, red onions, mushrooms, black olives & mixed bell peppers, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$42.00
- Sicilian Cali Carnivore
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Fontanini® rope sweet and spicy Calabrese sausage, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic Italian sausage, finished with soft ricotta, green onions, house made hot oil, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$42.00
- Sicilian Bay Area Sizzle
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Silva® hot linguica, Fontanini® Mexican style pork chorizo, finished with green onions, soft ricotta, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$35.00
- Sicilian Basil Bliss
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, house made pesto, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Del Destino® sun dried tomatoes, red onions & mushrooms, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$42.00
- Sicilian Bella Napoli
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Genoa salami, Rosa Grande® cup and char pepperoni, Fontanini® garlic sausage & mushrooms, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$42.00
- Sicilian Tika Masala
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, house made Masala sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, golden sweet corn, red onions, mixed bell peppers, finished with fresh cilantro, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$35.00
- Sicilian Aloha
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, Hormell® smoked ham, fresh pineapple, pickled jalapeños, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$35.00
- Sicilian Marguerita
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, house made pink vodka sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, finished with ripped basil, grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$35.00
- Sicilian Beachside BBQ Chicken
Serves 4-5 people. BBQ chicken-EVOO, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, fresh pineapple, Cali's signature marinated chicken, red onions, finished with grated Romano cheese, cilantro, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$37.00
- Sicilian Sunset Spinach
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, spinach, fresh garlic, soft ricotta, finished with grated Romano cheese, EVOO garlic oil, & oregano.$30.00
- Sicilian Cali Street Taco
Serves 4-5 people. California artisan flour, Sunsource® Vine-Ripened tomato sauce, Grande East Coast® blend mozzarella, al pastor, fresh pineapple, cilantro, fresh avocado salsa, finished with grated Romano cheese, fresh EVOO garlic oil & oregano.$38.00
- Create Your Own$30.00
Appetizers
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
13" Cheesy garlic bread with marinara sauce.$12.00
- Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips (6 Piece).$10.00
- Chicken Wings (12 Pieces)
Wings tossed in premade sauces with celery and carrots.$20.00
- Chicken Wings (24 Pieces)
Wings tossed in premade sauces with celery and carrots.$35.00
- Chicken Wings (6 Pieces)
Wings tossed in premade sauces with celery and carrots.$11.00
- French Fries
Regular french fries.$3.50
- Fried Chickpeas
Seasoned flavorful fried chickpeas.$2.00
- Fried Eggplant Sticks
Eggplant sticks breaded and fried (5P).$8.00
- Fried Pickles
Fried dill pickles (6 piece) with vegan Ranch.$9.00
- Fried Ravioli
Fried Ravioli (6 piece) with a side of our marinara sauce.$10.00
- Garlic Parm Fries
Garlic parmesan french fries.$4.50
- Meatballs
Meatballs with our house made marinara, parmesan cheese and parsley garnish with 2 pieces of bread.$8.00
- Onion Rings (Large)
Fried onion rings.$9.50
- Onion Rings (Small)
Fried onion rings.$6.50
Smash Burgers
- Cali's Smash Burger
2 x 2.5oz All natural grass fed beef patty, candied bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, Cali's sauce, on potato bun.$13.50
- The Original
2 x 2.5oz All natural grass fed beef patty, American cheese, pickles, Cali's sauce, on potato bun.$8.50
- Hot Like Fire
2 x 2.5oz All natural grass fed beef patty, Ortega chili, onion rings, habanero cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, chipotle aioli, on potato bun.$13.50
- Shroom Burger
2 x 2.5oz All natural grass fed beef patty, swiss cheese , mushrooms, onions, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, truffle aioli, on potato bun.$11.50
- Fried Eggplant Burger
Fried eggplant, tomatoes, lettuce, chipotle aioli, on potato bun.$11.50
Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich
3 Slices of bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado spread, garlic aioli, on house made focaccia.$12.00
- Cali's Cheese Steak Sandwich
Steak, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, onions, pickled jalapenos, garlic aioli on house made focaccia.$13.50
- Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich
Choice of grilled chicken or fried chicken, garlic aioli, chimichurri, arugula, pickled red onion on house made focaccia.$10.00
- Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
Flank Steak, garlic aioli, chimichurri, arugula, red onions, on house made focaccia.$12.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried marinated/breaded chicken thigh, Jalapeno slaw, Garlic aioli.$12.00
- Fried Eggplant Sandwich
Fried breaded eggplant, garlic aioli, grilled butter nut squash, pickled red onions, arugula.$12.00
Salads
- Side Salad
Salad medley, carrots, cucumbers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.$7.00
- Cali's Chef Salad
Salad medley, 1 boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, cubed cheddar cheese, avocado with vegan ranch dressing.$14.00
- Arugula Salad
Arugula, feta cheese, watermelon, candied pecans, cucumbers with lemon vinaigrette dressing.$14.00
- Eggplant Salad
Salad medley, fried eggplant, pickled red onion, ricotta, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted butternut squash with balsamic vinaigrette.$12.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons with Vegan Caesar dressing.$12.00
- Sesame Salad
Salad medley, green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, green onions, sesame seeds, tortilla mix with sesame ginger dressing.$12.00
Pastas
- Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccini pasta with house made alfredo sauce. parmesan cheese with parsley garnish.$10.00
- Bolognese Pasta
Spaghetti pasta with house made Bolognese sauce, parmesan cheese and parsley garnish.$10.00
- Marinara and Meatballs Pasta
Spaghetti pasta with house made Marinara and meatballs, parmesan cheese and parsley garnish.$13.00
- Pesto Pasta
Fettuccine pasta with house made Pesto sauce, and Parmesan cheese with basil garnish.$10.00