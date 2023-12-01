Calix-Mex Cafe Bar and Grill 2323 The Alameda
Breakfast
Classic Breakfast
- TWO EGGS ANY STYLE$9.50
- LINK SAUSAGE & EGGS$15.50
- BACON & EGGS$15.50
- LENGUICCA & EGGS$15.50
- HAM & EGGS$15.50
- CANADIAN BACON & EGGS$15.50
- COUNTRY SAUSAGE & EGGS$16.50
- HAMBURGER PATTY & EGGS$16.50
- TRI-TIP STEAK & EGGS$21.95
- CHILE VERDE & EGGS$16.95
Cooked tender pieces of pork simmered in tomatillo and green chili sauce. Served with 2 any style eggs and country potatoes or hash browns or rice and beans or toast or tortillas.
- COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS$19.95
Topped with pork country gravy. Served with biscuits and gravy and hash or country potatoes.
- COUNTRY BREAKSFAST SPECIAL$17.95
2 bacon 2 link sausage and 2 eggs any style. Served with 1 plain pancake or French toast or biscuits and gravy or toast and hash or country potatoes or fresh fruit.
Calix-Mex Omelets
- Mexican Omelet$16.25
Chorizo, avocado, onions, Queso fresco and topped with homemade chili beans.
- California Omelet$16.00
Avocado, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes a touch of garlic, sour cream, swiss and cheddar cheese.
- Calix-Mex Omelet$16.25
Avocado, jalapenos, olives, jack cheese and sour cream topped with salsa fresca.
- Denver Omelet$15.25
bell peppers, onions, ham and American cheese.
- Built Your own$10.50
Starts with plain, and add $1.25 each ingredient.
French Toast
- Plain French Toast$9.95
- French toast with Bacon$13.45
- French toast with Ham$13.45
- French Toast with Sausage$13.45
- French Toast with country sausage$13.45
- French Toast with Lenguicca$14.50
- French Toast with strawberry$12.90
- French toast with bananas$12.90
- French toast with blueberries$12.90
- Caramel French toast$13.50
- Nutella French toast$13.50
- Combo French toast$15.95
Calix-Mex Bene-Adicts
- California Bene$16.25
On English muffin with bacon, grilled tomatoes and avocado topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Classic Bene$15.50
On English muffin with Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Carnitas Bene$16.25
On English muffin with tomatoes, grilled onions and cilantro topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Steak Bene$17.95
On English muffin with sliced tri-tip, caramelized red onions, grilled tomatoes, topped with hollandaise sauce and tomatillo salsa.
Calix-Mex Scrambles
Calix-Mex Skillets Creations
- Calix-Mex Skillet$15.95
House country potatoes, chorizo, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, queso fresco and sour cream, topped with homemade salsa.
- Chicken Skillet$15.95
House country potatoes, tomatoes, chicken, garlic, onions, bell peppers, cilantro and jack cheese.
- Steak Skillet$17.95
House country potatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos and jack cheese.
- Veggie Skillet$16.95
House country potatoes, onions, peppers, baby spinach, mushrooms, tomato, avocado, cilantro, sour cream and cheddar cheese.
Light Choices
Belgian Waffles
- Plain Waffle$9.95
- Waffle with Meat$13.45
- Waffle with fruit$13.45
- Chicken Waffle$15.50
With fried breaded chicken. Topped with a special sauce and powdered sugar.
- Caramel Waffle$15.50
- Nutella Waffle$15.50
- Combo Waffle$15.50
Two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or link sausage or ham or country sausage.
Mexican Favorites
- Chilaquiles$15.95
Corn tortilla chips, tossed in a salsa roja, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and chorizo. Topped with 2 eggs any style, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, green chilies, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Stuffed and rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
- Morning Quesadilla$14.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, bell peppers, onions, black beans, and cilantro. Topped with cheddar and jack cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and salsa fresca.
- Breakfast Enchiladas$15.95
Scrambled eggs, black beans, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso fresco. Covered with red sauce.
Homemade buttermilk Pancakes
- Full Stack$9.95
- Full Stack with Meat$13.45
- Full Stack With Fruit$13.45
- Short Stack (2)$8.95
- Short Stack with Meat$12.45
- Short Stack With Fruit$12.45
- Choco chip Pancakes$10.95
2 pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
- Combo Pancakes$15.95
3 Pancakes with 2 eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage or country sausage.
Lunch & Dinner
Fajitas
Burgers and Sandwiches
- French Dip Sand$15.50
Choice sirloin of beef on a French roll with au jus for dipping
- Philly Cheese Steak Sand$15.50
Thinly sliced steak with sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted roll. Served with fries or fruit.
- Monte Cristo Supreme Sand$15.50
Sliced breast of turkey, Danish ham, cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried to a golden brown. Covered with powdered sugar. Served with strawberry syrup and fries or fruit.
- Club Sand$14.95
Triple decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on your choice of toasted bread. Served with Fruit or Fries.
- BLT Sand$12.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of toasted bread. Served with fruit or fries.
- Turkey Acapulco Sand$15.50
Sliced fresh roast turkey with Ortega chili, sliced avocado, and melted jack cheese, grilled on a sourdough toast. Served with salsa, and Fries or Fruit.
- Falafel Sand$12.95
Tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce all wrapped on a pita bread.
- Beef-Gyro Sand$12.95
Tomatoes, onions, French fries and tzatziki sauce all wrapped on a pita bread.
- Chicken Gyro Sand$12.95
Tomatoes, onions, French fries, lettuce and tzatziki sauce all wrapped on a pita bread.
- Cheese Burger$13.50
Tomato, lettuce and American cheese on a soft bun. Served with fruit or fries.
- California Burger$15.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese on a soft bun. Served with fruit or fries.
- Patty Melt Burger$15.50
Pure beef on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served with fruit or Fries.
Salads
- Chef Salad$15.95
Crisp lettuce topped with shredded jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, tomato and hardboiled egg with your choice of dressing. (Italian, thousand Island, ranch and jalapeno cilantro dressings.)
- Taco Salad$15.95
Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream with your choice of shredded chicken or grilled chicken, or steak or veggies.
- Classic Cobb Salad$15.95
A Traditional salad presented el Amigo style, tender turkey, ham, blue and cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, avocado and mushrooms. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce and your choice of dressing.
- BBQ Chicken Salad$15.95
Tomatoes, tortilla chips, black beans, sweet corn, cilantro, Monterrey jack cheese and ranch dressing.
Burritos
- Grilled Reg Burrito$12.95
Rice, Beans, pico de gallo , salsa and your choice of meat on a flour tortila
- Supreme Burrito$15.95
Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
- Bean Cheese Burrito$9.50
- Fish Burrito$17.50
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
- Shrimp Burrito$17.50
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
- S/O Chimichanga$12.95
Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your meat choice of chile verde, or shredded chicken or carnitas or steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Tacos
- Street Taco (1)$2.95
your meat choice of grilled chicken or steak or pastor or carnitas or chorizo topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
- Street Taco Trio (3)$8.50
3 small tacos, your meat choice of grilled chicken or steak or pastor or carnitas or chorizo topped with onions, cilantro and salsa
- Regular taco suave$3.95
your meat choice of grilled chicken or steak or pastor or carnitas or chorizo topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
- Supreme Taco Suave$5.95
your meat choice of grilled chicken or steak or pastor or carnitas or chorizo topped with onions, cilantro and salsa. guacamole, sour cream. cheese and lettuce
- Beef Birria Taco (1)$5.95
1 grilled taco Made with corn tortilla, cheese, onions, cilantro and birria special broth.
- Beef Birria Taco (3)$15.95
- Regular Shrimp Taco$6.50
topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
- Regular Fish Taco$6.50
topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
Quesadillas
- Beef Quesabirria$12.95
Slow cooked beef, in a broth of dried chilies, herbs and spices. Served with consome. (Birria broth)
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Grilled chicken Quesadilla$14.95
- Steak Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Pastor Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Veggie Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Fish Quesadilla$17.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Favorite Plates
- Fish and Chips$15.95
Beer battered fillet of code deep fried to golden brown. Served with cole slaw and French fries.
- Chimichanga$15.95
Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your meat choice of chile verde, or shredded chicken or carnitas or steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Baja Style Fish Taco Plate$21.95
beer battered fish spread with chipotle tartar sauce, cheese, cole slaw and pico de gallo in soft corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Plate$15.95
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with cheese or shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with mild red sauce and baked with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Tamales Plate$16.95
Two pork or chicken or jalapenos cheese tamales topped with red or green sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Milanesa Plate$16.95
Mexican style breaded chicken breast seasoned and deep fried. Served with rice and beans, guacamole and tortillas.
- Enchiladas Verdes Plate$16.95
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with cheese or shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with mild green sauce and baked with cheese. Toped with sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Broiled Chicken Breast$17.95
Served with avocado slices, tortillas and rice beans.
- Carne Asada Plate$21.95
Mexican tyle Carne Azada, served with tortillas Avocado slices and rice beans.
- Chile Verde Plate$18.95
Slow cooked tender pieces of pork, simmered in tomatillo and green Chile sauce. Served with rice and beans and tortillas.
- Chile Relleno Plate$18.95
Poblano peppers, fire-roasted, stiffed with cheese, egg battered, and pan fried topped with ranchera sauce.
- Shrimp Al Garlic$22.95
Al mojo de ajo, served with rice and beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Srimp Ala Diabla$22.95
Mexican shrimp sauteed in a fiery hot Calix-Mex diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans tortillas and Avocado slices
- Ranchero Shrimp$22.95
Sauteed shrimp with onions, bell peppers, and ranchero sauce served with rice and beans.
- Beef Birria Plate$20.95
Slow cooked in a broth of dry chiles, herbs, and spices Mexican stew. Served with rice and beans and tortillas.
- Carne asada plate$21.95
Tortas
Appetizer
Appetizers
- Homemade Guacamole$12.95
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Steak Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Pastor Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Veggie Quesadilla$14.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Fish Quesadilla$17.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole.
- Street Taco (1)$2.95
your meat choice of grilled chicken or steak or pastor or carnitas or chorizo topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
- Street Taco Trio (3)$8.50
3 small tacos, your meat choice of grilled chicken or steak or pastor or carnitas or chorizo topped with onions, cilantro and salsa
- Regular taco suave$3.95
your meat choice of grilled chicken or steak or pastor or carnitas or chorizo topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
- Buffalo hot wings$12.95
Chicken drumettes and wings on a mild buffalo sauce.
- Hummus and pita bread$10.00
- Super Nachos$15.95
Chicken or steak or chile verde or carnitas, beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos sour cream and guacamole.
- Super Nachos Fries$15.95
Chicken or steak or chile verde or carnitas, beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos sour cream and guacamole.
- Mozzarella sticks$12.95
- Chicken Tenders$14.95
- Cocktail de Camaron$17.95
Pico de gallo, avocado, clamato, lemon, ketchup and shrimp
- Taquitos$12.95
A la Carte
Side
- S/O LINK SAUSAGE$5.95
- S/O HAM STEAK$5.95
- S/O CANADIAN BACON$6.50
- S/O BACON$5.95
- S/O LENGUICCA$6.50
- S/O COUNTRY SAUSASGE$6.50
- S/O ITALIAN SAUSAGE$6.50
- S/O CHICKEN BREAST$9.95
- S/O 1 EGG$2.95
- S/O 2 EGGS$4.50
- S/O HAMBURGER PATTY$9.95
- S/O HASH BROWNS$4.95
- S/O REFRIED BEANS$4.95
- S/O COUNTRY POTATOES$4.95
- S/O FRENCH FRIES$6.50
- S/O VEGGIES$6.50
- BUTTERED TOAST$2.95
- S/O 1 BG$4.95
- S/O 2 BG$5.95
- S/O COUNTRY GRAVY$2.95
- S/O HOLLY SAUCE$2.95
- S/O 2 GRILLED JALAPENOS$2.50
- S/O CHILE RELLENO$7.50
- S/O 1 TAMAL$7.50
- S/O 1 ENCHILADA$7.50
- S/O MEXICAN RICE$4.95
- S/O TORTILLAS$2.50
- S/O SHREDDED CHS$2.50
- S/O QUESO FRESCO$2.50
- S/O SOUR CREAM$1.50
- S/O SALSA FRESCA$1.50
- Rice & Beans$4.95
Alcoholic Drinks
Bottled Beers
Beer Cocktails
- Chavelas$8.00
Beer, fresh lime juice and salt rim.
- Chavela With Shrimp$15.95
Beer, tajin rim and 7 seasoned grilled spicy shrimps.
- Michelada$9.00
Beer, tajin rim, clamato, spicy sauce and lime juice.
- Chamoyada$9.95
Beer, tamarind, Chamoy sauce, tajin rim and a special straw
- Michelada with Shrimp$16.95
Beer, tajin rim, clamato, spicy sauce, lime juice and 7 seasoned spicy shrimps.
- Chamoyada with shrimp$17.95
Special Cocktails
House Wine
Kids Menu
Kids Drinks
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
N/A Drinks
Bottled drinks
Soft Drinks
Aguas Frescas & Juice
Coffee and more
