Beer
Draught Beer
Non-Alcoholic
Cocktails
Beer
Modelo Negra
$5.00
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
$5.00
Topo Chico Tropical Mango
$5.00
Topo Chico Oasis Cherry
$5.00
Topo Chico Lemon Lime
$5.00
Corona Extra
$5.00
Corona Familiar
$5.50
Coors Lite
$4.50
Dos Equis
$5.00
Miller Lite
$4.50
Draught Beer
Pacifico
$6.00
Firestone
$5.50
Modelo Especial
$6.50
Non-Alcoholic
Red Bull 12 oz
$3.00
Red Bull 8.4 oz
$2.50
Cock n Bull Ginger Beer
$4.50
Sangria Senorial
$2.00
Jarritos Mandarin
$1.50
Jarritos Fruit Punch
$1.50
Jarritos Strawberry
$1.50
Jarritos Grapefruit
$1.50
Squirt
$1.50
Cocktails
Cantarito
$8.00
Mexcal Paloma
$8.00
French 75
$12.00
Caipirinha
$10.00
Margarita
$9.50
Margarita - Mango
$10.00
Paloma
$9.00
Sandia Callejera
$10.00
Mexican Old Fashioned
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.50
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
La Ola
$12.00
Mangonada
$12.00
Michelada
$8.00
Mexican Mule
$9.50
Mimosa
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$9.50
Calle Cafe Inc 1924 S Chestnut St Location and Ordering Hours
(208) 562-7948
1924 S Chestnut St, Nampa, ID 83686
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 12PM
All hours
