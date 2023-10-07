Skip to Main content
Calliope's Food Truck ALMEDA
Food
Beverages
Desserts
Appetizers
Small PoBoys (7in)
Regular PoBoys (10in)
Fried Platters
Boiling Pot
Favorites
Gumbo
Sides
Sauce
Appetizers
Boudin Balls (3)
$7.50
Crawfish Pies (3)
$7.99
Boudin Eggrolls (3)
$9.50
Small PoBoys (7in)
Small Half-Half Poboy
$13.99
Small Fried Shrimp Poboy
$13.99
Small Fried Catfish Poboy
$13.99
Small Hot Sausage Poboy
$13.99
Small Surf & Turf Poboy
$14.99
Small Roast Beef & Gravy Poboy
$14.50
Regular PoBoys (10in)
Regular Half-Half Poboy
$15.99
Regular Fried Shrimp Poboy
$16.50
Regular Fried Catfish Poboy
$16.50
Regular Hot Sausage Poboy
$16.50
Regular Surf & Turf Poboy
$17.50
Regular RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy
$16.99
Fried Platters
8 Jumbo Fried Shrimp Plate
$12.50
2pc Fried Fish Plate
$16.50
5 Fried Shrimp + 1 Fish Plate
$16.99
Boiling Pot
Turkey Neck Cravin Box (Mild)
$15.99
Includes 1 Turkey Neck, corn, potato and boiled egg, served over white rice.
Turkey Neck
$13.99
Boiled Shrimp (with Shell)
$12.99+
Snow Crab
$18.99+
Peeled Boiled Shrimp
$12.99+
Calliope Catch
$27.99
Favorites
Combination Etouffee
$16.99
Grilled Shrimp Pasta
$15.99
Cajun Catfish Etouffee
$16.99
Gumbo
Mixed Gumbo (12oz)
$6.99
Sides
TX Garlic Bread (2)
$2.50
Small Fries
$2.99
Large Fries
$3.99
Sauce
Side Cayenne Pepper
$0.50
Side Garlic Butter Sauce
$1.00
Side Honey Mustard
$0.50
Side Hot Sauce
$0.50
Side Ranch
$0.50
Small Nola Sauce
$1.00
Side Spicy Ketchup
$0.50
Spicy Tartar
$1.00
Tartar Sauce
$0.75
Beverages
Big Shot
$3.00
Bottle Water
$1.00
Bottle Soda
$2.50
Desserts
Cheesecake
$5.50
Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$5.50
Out of stock
Calliope's Food Truck ALMEDA Location and Ordering Hours
(228) 235-0273
4501 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004
Open now
• Closes at 10:30PM
All hours
