Skip to Main content
Calypso cafe and Bakery
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Calypso cafe and Bakery 325 S Main St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
325 S Main St, Franklin, OH 45005
Drinks Menu
Food Menu
Drinks Menu
Drinks
Hibiscus Tea 12oz
$3.50
Hibiscus Tea 16oz
$4.25
Unsweetened Tea 12oz
$2.00
Unsweetened Tea 16oz
$2.75
Lemonade 12oz
$2.75
Lemonade 16oz
$3.50
Hot Tea 12oz
$4.00
Hot Tea 16oz
$5.00
Hot Chocolate 12oz
$4.00
Hot Chocolate 16oz
$5.00
Canned Soda
$2.25
Bottled Water
$2.25
Kids Juice
$1.75
Coffee
Expresso 12oz
$3.50
Expresso 16oz
$4.50
Frappuccino 12oz
$5.00
Frappuccino 16oz
$6.00
Americano 12oz
$3.50
Americano 16oz
$4.50
Latte 12oz
$4.00
Latte 16oz
$5.00
Black Coffee
$2.50
Smoothies
Strawberry Smoothie
$6.50
Banana Smoothie
$6.50
Pineapple SMoothie
$6.50
Mango Smoothie
$6.50
Berry Smoothie
$6.50
Food Menu
Apps
Chicken Wings
$8.50
Beef Patties
$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
Paratha Roti & Curry Chick Peas
$10.00
Potatoes pie
$5.00
Entrees
Jerk Chicken
$14.25
Curry Chicken
$14.25
Pan Fried Salmon
$14.25
Red Bean & Rice
$8.50
Vegetable Lasagne
$15.50
Pepper Chicken & Spinach Rice
$14.25
Kids
Grilled Cheese
$7.80
Chicken Fingers
$8.90
Sandwiches
Jerk Chicken Salad Croissant
$9.90
Ruben Sandwich
$9.90
Tuna Salad Croissant
$9.90
Turkey Croissant
$9.90
Pastrami Sandwich
$9.90
Fried Bread & Fish
$14.25
Sides
Vegetable Rice
$6.50
Baked Mac and Cheese
$6.50
Curry Chick Peas
$6.50
Steamed Cabbage
$6.50
Fried
$4.50
Onion Rings
$5.25
Fried Plantain (5)
$5.00
Banana \apple
$1.00
Paratha
$6.75
Coconut Bread
$8.00
Soup/Salad
Broccoli Cheddar Soup - Large
$8.90
Broccoli Cheddar Soup - Small
$5.50
Lentil Soup - Large
$8.90
Lentil Soup - Small
$5.50
Quinoa Salad - Large
$8.90
Quinoa Salad - Small
$5.50
Lunch Special
$10.00
Bakery
Cookies
$3.25
Small Cookie
$1.50
Croissant - Plain
$4.50
Pain au Chocolat
$5.50
Danish
$3.50
Almond Tea Cake
$4.50
Brioche Almond Bun
$3.50
Chocolate Brownie
$3.50
Muffins
$2.89
Cup Cakes
$1.99
Large Cup Cake
$3.49
Cheese Cake Cupcake
$5.70
Cinnamon coffee cake
$4.75
Chocolate tart
$5.75
Currants roll
$3.50
Cream puffs
$4.50
Calypso cafe and Bakery Location and Hours
(937) 550-4129
325 S Main St, Franklin, OH 45005
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement