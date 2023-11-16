Camp Kingston 36 St. James Street
Kitchen
Bowls
- Dino Salad Bowl$16.00
Lacinato kale massaged with lemon, olive oil, S&P, thinly sliced apple, thinly sliced radish (tossed in dijon vinaigrette), shaved Parm, breadcrumbs pomegranate and orange zest
- Sweetheart Salad Bowl$14.00
Little gem lettuce, Persian cucumber, radish (tossed in tahini dressing), crispy shallots, chopped roasted pistachios and a finishing drizzle of tahini dressing
- Roasted Tomato & Fennel Soup$8.00+
- Honeynut Squash Bisque$8.00+
Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Toasted brioche bun,1 piece of thick cut bacon (cut in half, Cheddar and egg, hash brown and spicy Sungold ketchup
- Vegan Breakfast Wrap
Mushrooms, roasted with olive oil, fennel seed, sage, & S&P until crispy, vegan cheese, braised greens, hash brown and spicy Sungold ketchup
- Granola & Yogurt Bowl
Generous scoop of Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup granola, 1 dollop of jam or compote and topped with fresh fruit
- Bagel$6.00
- Loaded Bagel$14.00
Sandwiches
- Camp Turkey Hoagie$15.50
1 thick layer of turkey, 1 thin layer provolone (may change), pepper relish, mayo, herb salad and cape cod potato chips on Italian roll (toasted)
- Veggie Sammie$15.50
Mixed roasted vegetables, olive and caper salad, purple slaw and garlicky yogurt on focaccia
- Prosciutto Pesto Sando$15.50
1 layer of prosciutto, 1 ball of burrata (sliced and spread), pesto and arugula dressed in olive oil, lemon, S&P on garlic Italian roll
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
Sourdough and thick layer of sharp Cheddar griddled with butter
Snacks
- Loaded Tater Tots$12.00
Toasted tater tots with coriander and cumin seeds. Pile of tater tots browned in the oven, drizzled with tot sauce, topped with Lao gan ma chili crisp, fresh cilantro, pickled vegetables, toasted sesame seeds and serve with lime wedge
- Pesto & Anchovy Pizza Bagel$6.00
Sungold tomato sauce, mozzarella, topped with parm, a drizzle of pesto, and anchovy.
- Pepperoni Pizza Bagel$6.00
Sungold tomato sauce, mozzarella, topped with parm, a drizzle of pesto, and anchovy.
Cafe
Baked Goods
Espresso
Mercantile
Drinks
- Al's - Classic NA Lager - 12oz Can$6.00
- Coca-Cola - 12oz Bottle$4.00
- Industrial Arts - Saftey Glasses NA IPA - 12oz Can$6.00
- Partners - Cold Brew Coffee - 12oz Can$6.00
- Spindrift - Limeade - 12oz Can$2.00
- Spindrift - Pink Lemonade - 12oz Can$2.00
- Topo Chico - Mineral Water - 12oz Bottle$3.00
- Yesfolk - Cool Oasis - 12oz Can$6.00
- Yesfolk - Osmanthus Oolong - 12oz Can$6.00
- Saratoga - Spring Water - 12oz Bottle$3.00
In House
- Caper Berries$5.00
- Chai Overnight Oats$6.00
- Curry Chicken Salad$10.00
- Herbed Chicken Salad$10.00
- Kitchen Sink Granola$9.00
- Olive Snack$7.00
- Peanut Sesame Noodles$7.00
- Pickled Radish$6.00
- Raspberry Cherry Chia Pudding$8.00
- Tiger Salad$5.00
English cucumbers, thinly sliced, 4 bunches of cilantro, finely chopped with dressing
- French Plum Jam$11.00
- Croutons$1.00
- DIP!$6.00
- Prosciutto Dijon Good Butter Sando$14.00
- Hummus$7.00
- Buratta Pesto$6.00
- Herby Orzo$8.00
- Corni Snack$5.00
Food
- Ambrosi - Parmigiano Reggiano$12.00
- Apple - Ambrosia$1.50
- Callisto - Wildflower Honey$16.00
- Cape Cod - Original Chips$2.00
- Cape Cod - Salt & Vinegar$2.00
- Cento - Hoagie Sauce$11.00
- Chaseholm - Camebert$13.00
- Chaseholm - Farmers Cheese$9.00
- Chaseholm - Red Bard$15.00
- Cocojune - Strawberry Rhubarb Cultured Coconut$3.50
- Cocojune - Vanilla Chamomile Cultured Coconut$3.50
- Fratoia - Extra Virgin Olive Oil$28.00
- Issa's - Spicy Harissa Pita Chips$6.00
- Jack Hua - Fried Onions$11.00
- Jacuterie - 'Nduja$15.00
- Jacuterie - Saucisson Provincial$15.00
- Jasper Hill - Harbison$20.00
- Lao Gan Ma - Spicy Chili Crisp$6.00
- M&M's - Peanut$3.00
- Maldon - Sea Salt Flakes$8.00
- Momofuku - Soy & Scallion Noodles$15.00
- Momofuku - Spicy Soy Noodles$15.00
- Momofuku - Tingly Chili Wavy Noodles$15.00
- Norr - Blueberry Lavender Skyr$3.50
- Norr - Elderflower Lemon Skyr$3.50
- Ortiz - Sardines$7.00
- Pear - Asian$2.50
- Poor Devil - Mountain Mama Hot Sauce$11.00
- Real Pickles - Dill Pickles$13.00
- Ritz - Crackers$2.00
- Rosario - Organic Truffle Ketchup$10.00
- Sfoglini - Zucca Pasta$8.00
- Skittles$3.00
- Small Town - Baby Carrots$9.00
- Small Town - Dilly Green Beans$9.00
- Sour Bear Hug$4.00
- Sour Rainbow Rope$6.00
- Twix$3.00
- Wuthrich Butter$8.00
- Zapp's - Voodoo Chips$2.00
- Fine & Raw - Sea Salt Chocolate Bar$9.00
- Fine & Raw - Chocolate Hazelnut Butter Spread$16.00
- Gimmie - Premium Roasted Seaweed$2.50
- La Narval - Galician Scallops in Vieira Sauce$12.00
- La Narval - Galician Mussels with Garlic and Chili$10.00
- La Narval - Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil$8.00
- La Narval - Small Sardines in Olive Oil$10.00
- Fishwife - Slow Smoked Mackerel$11.00
- Fishwife - Smoked Rainbow Trout$14.00
- Fishwife - Smoked Salmon with Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp$16.00
- Fishwife - Wild-Caught Smoked Albacore Tuna$13.00
- Patatas Nana - Nana Di Senigallia Potatoes$5.50
- Date Better - Cashew Lime Crisp- Chocolate Covered Dates$7.00
- Date Better - Hazelnut Praline- Chocolate Covered Dates$7.00
- Date Better - Peanut Butter Crunch - Chocolate Covered Dates$7.00
- Payday - Peanut Caramel Bar$3.00
- Reese's - 2 Peanut Butter Cups$3.00
- Kit Kat - Crisp Wafers in Milk Chocolate$3.00