Campers' Grille
Food Menu
- Single Burger
4 oz. All Beef Burger served on a toasted Potato roll, with your choice of toppings!$7.99
- Double Burger
Two 4 oz. All Beef Burgers served on a toasted Potato Roll with your choice of fixings!$9.99
- Single Cheeseburger
A 4oz. All beef burger served with white cheddar cheese on a toasted potato roll, add your choice of fixings!$8.75
- Double Cheeseburger
Two 4 oz. All Beef Burgers served with two slices of white cheddar cheese on a toasted potato roll, add your fixings!$10.75
- Hot Dog
Locally made Martin Rosol's Hot Dogs from New Britan CT, made with pork & beef in a snappy casing. Served on a toasted New England Style Hot Dog Bun.$4.99
- Boom Chicken Boom Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Boom Boom Sauce, served on a toasted Potato Roll.$12.00
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Firebraised Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Pickles, White Cheddar, Mayo and Hot Honey. This is DELICIOUS!$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Firebraised Grilled Chicken, served on Potato Bun, with Mayo, Lettuce, White Cheddar and Tomato$12.00
- Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
4 oz. Firebraised Grilled Chicken on top of Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, & red onion. Choose from Ranch or Honey Mustard Dressing$15.00
- Small Chicken Tenders
A small order of chicken tenders fried to perfection. Add one free sauce!$5.99
- Large Chicken Tenders
A large order of Chicken Tenders fried to golden perfection served with 2 sauces.$8.99
- French Fries
Hot and Fresh Crinkle Cut French Fries! The Crinkles hold the salt...yum! Crispy on the outside and soft and tender on the inside!$4.50+
- Onion Rings
Battered onion rings, just the right size for taking a few bites out of each one that is packed with flavor!$6.75