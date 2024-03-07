Campland Cantina 2211 Pacific Beach Dr
Apps/Salads/Sides
- Chips & Salsa$5.57
- Mac & Cheese Bites$10.21
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.21
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.21
- Breaded Zucchini$10.21
- Hummus$9.74
- Big Pretzels$9.74
- Fries$5.57
- Queso Fries$8.82
- Garlic Cheese Fries$10.21
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.21
- Carne Asada Fries$12.99
Carne Asade, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
- Garden Salad$8.35
Romaine, tomato, carrots, cucumbers & bell peppers.
- Caesar Salad$8.35
Romaine, parmesan & croutons
- Side of Sauce$0.46
Mains
- Cheese Pizza$13.92
- Meat Lover Pizza$20.42
Cheese Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.17
Cheese Pizza with ham and pineapple
- Vegetarian Pizza$20.42
Bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms & onions.
- The Works Pizza$21.81
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bells, mushrooms, oliives & jalapenos.
- Campland Burger$12.53
Single 1/3 pound beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & American cheese.
- Cheeseburger In Paradise$14.85
Two 1/3 pound beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles & tomato.
- Hawaiian Burger$12.99
Single 1/3 pound beef patty, white American, grilled pineapple, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles & Teryaki.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Slow-cooked pork, BBQ & side of cole slaw.
- B.L.T. Sandwich$12.53
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Sourdough.
- Croissant Sandwich$12.53
Turkey or Ham, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
- Cheese Melt$10.21
Grilled sourdough, sliced tomatoes, American & Swiss cheese.
- Fish & Chips$12.99
Three Battered Cod Fillets, Fries & Tarter Sauce.
- Chicken Tenders$12.53
Four chicken tenders & fries.
- Chicken Wings$12.99
Eight pieces of chikcen wings, choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Teryaki
- Cantina Burrito$12.53
Guacamole, pico de gallo & cheese with a choice of carne asada, chicken, carnitas or vegan black bean veggie patty.
- California Burrito$12.99
Carne Asade, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo.
- Pescado Burrito$12.99
Battered Cod, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage & side of secret sauce.
- All Day Breakfast Burrito$12.53
Scrambled eggs, cheese, tater tots choice of bacon or sausage.
- Vegetarian Burrito$12.53
Black beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Cantina Tacos- 2$10.21
Two corn tortilla tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo with a choice of carne asada, chicken or pork.
- Cantina Taco- 1$5.34
Corn tortilla taco with guacamole, pico de gallo with a choice of carne asada, chicken or pork.
- Battered Fish Tacos- 2$11.14
Two corn tortilla tacos with cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage & battered fish.
- Battered Fish Taco- 1$5.57
Corn tortilla taco with cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage & battered fish.
- Falafel Tacos$9.74
Two corn tortill tacos with Falafel, cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled cucumbers with a side of Tzatziki sauce & lemon vinaigrette.
- Cantina Quesadilla$8.82
Flour tortillas with cheese.
Specials
Ice Cream
Breakfast Menu
- Breakfast Burrito$12.06
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheese & (sausage or bacon)
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.06
Scambled eggs, American cheese, tater tots, choice of sourdough or croissant and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
- Pancakes Combo$12.06
3 pancakes served with a side of butter/maple syrup and (sausage or bacon)
- Complete Breakfast$12.99
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, choice of: French Toast Sticks, pancakes or toasted sourdough, and (sausage or bacon).
- Pancakes Short Stack$7.42
Two Pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
- French Toast Sticks$7.42
8 French Toast Sticks served with maple syrup.
- Avocado Toast$5.56
Toasted sourdough topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Side Bacon$3.71
3 slices of bacon
- Side Sausage$3.71
2 Sausage Patties
- Tater Tots$6.03
- Two Eggs$3.71
Two eggs on the side.
- Side of Toast$3.71
Side of toasted sourdough or a croissant.
Cocktails
- Mule$10.21
- Chip Raz Marg$10.21
- Jalapeno Marg$10.21
- Pink Flamingo$10.21
- Hurricane$10.21
- Paloma$10.21
- Coconut Marg$10.21
- Campland Crush$10.21
- Antigua Smile$10.21
- Aruba Ariba$10.21
- Coconut Cloud$10.21
- Dark n Stormy$10.21
- Goombay Smash$10.21
- Koo Koo Cabana$10.21
- Painkiller$10.21
- Rum Runner$10.21
- Pomegranate Slam$10.21
- Mudslide$11.14
- Mexican Cocoa$9.28
- Hot Toddy$9.28
- SD Coffee$9.28
- House Marg$9.28
- Ultimate Bloody Mary$10.21
N/A Beverages
Liquor
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Misc Drinks/Shots
- Adios$10.21
- Blue Hawaiian$10.21
- Irish Trash Can$10.21
- Lynchb. Lemonade$9.28
- White Russian$9.28
- Black Russian$9.28
- Mex. Candy Shot$9.28
- Green Tea$9.28
- Jagerbomb$11.14
- Irish Car Bomb$11.14
- Red Headed Slut$9.28
- Buttery Nipple$9.28
- Scooby Snack$9.28
- Lemon Drop$9.28
- B-52$9.28
- Cactus Cooler Shot$11.14
- Gummy Bear Shot$9.28
- Mind Eraser$9.28
- Breakfast Shot$10.21
- Kamikaze$9.28
- Vegas Bomb$11.14
- Jello Shots$3.71
Liqueurs/Cordials
Beer
Pitcher Draft Beer
Canned Beer
- Bud Light$4.64
- Bud$4.64
- Coors Light$4.64
- Miller Lite$4.64
- Miller High Life$4.64
- Mich Ultra$4.64
- Modelo$5.57
- Pacifico$5.57
- Corona Premier$5.57
- 805$6.50
- Ale Smith .394$6.50
- Mike Hess H-Cloud$6.50
- Shock Top$5.57
- Stella$6.50
- Heineken 00$5.57
- Spiked Seltzer$5.57
- Angry Orchard$7.42
- Guinness$7.42
- Karl Strauss$7.42
- Green Eyed Amber$7.42