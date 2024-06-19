Camp Willow Kitchen 2430 State Hwy 304
Starters
Wings
- (12) Signature Sasquatch Wings w/ fries
Fried wings w/ in Squatch sauce$15.00
- (12) Traditional Wings w/ fries
Bone in wings in choice of sauce$12.00
- (12) Boneless Wings w/ fries
Boneless wings in choice of sauce$14.00
- (6) Signature Sasquatch Wings w/ fries$8.00
- (6) Traditional Wings w/ fries$6.00
- (6) Boneless Wings w/ fries$7.00
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza$14.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, sausage & bacon$21.00
- Veggie Pizza
Tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom and olives$15.00
- Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon and pineapple$17.00
- Create Your Own Pizza
Choose any toppings$12.00
- BBQ Brisket Pizza$24.00
- Hot Honey Pepperoni$19.00
Kids
Sides
Beverages
- Coffee
Coffee$2.50
- Water
Water
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Cherry Pepsi$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Half & Half Tea$2.99
- Orange Tea$3.99
- Peach Tea$3.99
- White Choclate Mocha$6.00
- S'mores Iced Coffee$6.00
- Caramel Latte$6.00
- Decaf$2.50
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.99
Ice Cream
Extra Sauces
Entrees
Salads
Sandwiches & More
Desserts
Camp Willow Pizza Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(423) 454-0188
Open now • Closes at 8PM