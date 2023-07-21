Cam's Brick Oven
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
Club
Turkey, ham bacon lettuce tomato mayo on toasted white bread
Turkey & Jam
Grilled Turkey and provolone served with jam on the side
Chicken wrap
grilled or fried chicken with cheese, lettuce and ranch wrapped in a tortilla.
Rueben
marbled rye, corn beef, sauerkraut with swiss
BLT
Four Cheese Grilled
blend of four cheeses grilled to perfection on white bread
Chicken Melt
grilled chicken with bacon and swiss on a brioche bun
Cams Chick Filet
breaded chicken filet covered in cams pickled sauce on a brioche bun
salads
Cams smash burgers
kids menu
Lunch Apps
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Charcuterie Board
blend of meat and cheese, crackers, mustard spread and hummus, pickles and extras
Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Large German Pretzel with Beer Cheese
Breaded Mushrooms
Oyster, Crimini, & Shitake mushrooms, House Red Sauce
Black Truffle Fries
French Fries, Parmesan, Truffle Aioli
Cheese Sticks
Home made cheese sticks & red Sauce
Boneless wings
Six House made chicken Tenders
Fried pickles
Fried Asparugus w/ Spicy mayo
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potatoe Waffle Fries with Toasted marsh
Grilled Shrimp App
Shrimp with cocktail sauce
French Onion Soup
Side of Fries
Onion Petals
Smash Burger
Smash Burger single
Brioche Bun,One pattie, carmalised onions, american cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, Mato, served with fries
Double Smash
Brioche Bun, two patties, carmalised onions, american cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, Mato, served with fries
Triple Smash
Brioche Bun, three patties, carmalised onions, american cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, Mato, served with fries
Home Run
Brioche Bun, four patties, carmalised onions, american cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, Mato, served with fries
Sandwiches
Salad
Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce, radish, onion,parmesan, egg croutons,
Strawberry Feta Salad
MIxed Greens, Strawberries, chopped walnuts, avocado & Feta with a Fresh strawberry vinaigrette dressing
Wedge Salad
Lettuce Wedges, blue cheese, tomato, bacon with a housemade Blue Cheese dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens, tomato, cuccmber, croutons
Side Salad
Entrees
Glazed Salmon
Chimchurri glazed salmon ( seasoned wine glaze) over a bed of asparagus
Pork Chop
Thick Cut Chop with Rosemary Sage Butter served with mash
Beef Tips & Noodles
Beef tips, mushrooms, & House Made Noodle; covered in gravy. served with bread
Meatballs & Pasta
Three, beef and pork meat balls a creamy house made red sauce. served with bread
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp sauteed with brown butter, capers, lemon served with linguini and parmesan.