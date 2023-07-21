Lunch Menu

Sandwiches

Club

$11.00

Turkey, ham bacon lettuce tomato mayo on toasted white bread

Turkey & Jam

$10.00

Grilled Turkey and provolone served with jam on the side

Chicken wrap

$9.00

grilled or fried chicken with cheese, lettuce and ranch wrapped in a tortilla.

Rueben

$12.00

marbled rye, corn beef, sauerkraut with swiss

BLT

$9.00

Four Cheese Grilled

$8.00

blend of four cheeses grilled to perfection on white bread

Chicken Melt

$11.00

grilled chicken with bacon and swiss on a brioche bun

Cams Chick Filet

$10.00

breaded chicken filet covered in cams pickled sauce on a brioche bun

salads

Caesar salad

$8.00

Strawberry feta salad

$10.00

greens, strawberries, chopped walnuts, avacado crutons and feta

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and croutons served with housemade dressing options

Side salad

$4.00

Cams smash burgers

grass fed smash burger with cheese, grilled onion and cam sauce... served with fries

Single Smash Burger

$7.99

Double Smash Burger

$9.99

kids menu

BURGER IS PLAIN NO CHEESE and comes with fries

KIDS Grilled cheese

$6.00

kid size grilled cheese and fries

KIDS chicken tender

$7.00

2-3 chicken tenders and fries

KIDS PLAIN BURGER

$7.00

Lunch Apps

Fried pickles

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

truffle fries

$9.00

sweet potato fries

$9.00

cheese sticks

$8.00

Onion Petals

$8.00

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

blend of meat and cheese, crackers, mustard spread and hummus, pickles and extras

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$12.00

Large German Pretzel with Beer Cheese

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Oyster, Crimini, & Shitake mushrooms, House Red Sauce

Black Truffle Fries

$9.00

French Fries, Parmesan, Truffle Aioli

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Home made cheese sticks & red Sauce

Boneless wings

$8.00

Six House made chicken Tenders

Fried pickles

$8.00

Fried Asparugus w/ Spicy mayo

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potatoe Waffle Fries with Toasted marsh

Grilled Shrimp App

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp with cocktail sauce

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Onion Petals

$8.00

Smash Burger

Smash Burger single

$7.99

Brioche Bun,One pattie, carmalised onions, american cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, Mato, served with fries

Double Smash

$9.99

Brioche Bun, two patties, carmalised onions, american cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, Mato, served with fries

Triple Smash

$11.99

Brioche Bun, three patties, carmalised onions, american cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, Mato, served with fries

Home Run

$13.99

Brioche Bun, four patties, carmalised onions, american cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, Mato, served with fries

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Melt

$11.00

Grilled or Fired Chicken, bacon, gruyere lettuce tomato onion, served on toasted bread or wrap.

Cams chick filet

$10.00

Steak Philly

$12.00

Chicken Finger Dinner

$9.00

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Salad

Caeser Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, radish, onion,parmesan, egg croutons,

Strawberry Feta Salad

$10.00

MIxed Greens, Strawberries, chopped walnuts, avocado & Feta with a Fresh strawberry vinaigrette dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Lettuce Wedges, blue cheese, tomato, bacon with a housemade Blue Cheese dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cuccmber, croutons

Side Salad

$4.00

Entrees

All entrees served with a side salad

Glazed Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Chimchurri glazed salmon ( seasoned wine glaze) over a bed of asparagus

Pork Chop

$23.00

Thick Cut Chop with Rosemary Sage Butter served with mash

Beef Tips & Noodles

$19.00

Beef tips, mushrooms, & House Made Noodle; covered in gravy. served with bread

Meatballs & Pasta

$19.00Out of stock

Three, beef and pork meat balls a creamy house made red sauce. served with bread

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

shrimp sauteed with brown butter, capers, lemon served with linguini and parmesan.

Steak Dinner New York

$29.99Out of stock

Steak Dinner Ribeye

$35.99

Alfredo

$15.00

Extra Sides

Serves 2-3 People

Side Brussels Sprouts & Bacon

$7.00Out of stock

Maple Carmalized, Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon toasted.

Loaded potato

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Potato of the day

$4.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheese Cake with a fruit topping

Brownie w/ ice cream

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Fudge Brownie w/ Vanillia Ice Cream

Dessert of the DAY

$5.50

Cherry Brownie Bomb

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese w/ frfies

kid Burger (plain)

$7.00

Burger w/fries

kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

Three chicken tenders w/Fries

kid Shrimp n Fries

$10.00

Shrimp w/ fries

kid Spaghetti

$10.00

Home Made Pasta w/ butter or red sauce

Ice Cream Scoop with sprinkles

$4.00