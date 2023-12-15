2x points now for loyalty members
Cancun Grill 15406 NW 77th Ct.
CANCUN GRILL MENU
Appetizer
- Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips or crispy plantains with refried black beans, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Melted mozzarella cheese served with mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions, & warm corn tortillas.
- Chile Con Queso
Melted cheese & pico de gallo
- Taquitos Rancheros$15.00
Four crispy rolled corn tortillas, shredded beef or chicken, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado salsa & cotija cheese
- Pa'Compartir$30.00
Nachos, steak quesadillas, taquito rancheros, sopes with chorizo, chile con queso, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Elote De La Calle$7.00
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, mayonnaise & tajin
- Sweet Corn Tamales$12.00
Three fresh sweet corn tamales, topped with sour cream, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo & cotija cheese
- Nachos De Platano$14.00
- Pollo Loco$15.00
Salad
Guacamole
Ceviche
- Ceviche Cancun$19.00
Fish or shrimp, lime juice, cilantro, onions, radish, jalapeños, & red sauce.
- Ceviche 5 de Mayo$19.00
Fresh white fish, cilantro, red onions, radish, jalapeños, & tomatoes. Served with tostones.
- Vuelve a la Vida$19.00
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, onions, radish, cilantro, tomatoes, lime juice, avocado, in our secret sauce.
- Ceviche Camaron$19.00
- Ceviche mixto$19.00
Flautas
- Flautas Barbacoa$18.00
Shredded Beef. Two crispy flour tortillas served with avocado salsa, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans & Mexican rice
- Flautas Pollo$18.00
Shredded Chicken. Two crispy flour tortillas served with avocado salsa, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans & Mexican rice.
- Flautas Mixto$18.00
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Queso$15.00
Grilled flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, with choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado salsa.
- Quesadilla$18.00
Grilled flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, with choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado salsa.
- SPECIAL QUESADILLAS$17.00
Especialidades del Chef
- Carnitas$20.00
Pork Carnitas, onions, cilantro. Served with avocado salsa, corn tortillas, refried beans, & Mexican rice.
- Cochinita Pibil$20.00
Pork marinated in achiote topped with pickled red onions. Served with avocado salsa, corn tortillas, refired beans, & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Suizas$18.50
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, & sour cream. Served with refried beans, & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Barbacoa$18.50
Three shredded beef enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce & melted cheese. Served with refried beans & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Pollo$18.50
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with morita sauce & melted cheese. Served with refried beans & Mexican rice.
- CHILE RELLENO$20.00
- ENCHILADAS DE QUESO$17.00
Del Mar
- PIÑA AZTECA$32.00
Sauteéd shrimp, scallops, mahi mahl, octopus in chipotle cream sauce with pineapple. tostones & avocado salad.
- CAMARONES AJILLO$25.00
Grilled shrimp in guajllo, garlic sauce, avocado salad & Mexican rice.
- PULPO AL PASTOR$29.00
Grilled octopus, chile guajillo, chipotle aioli, tostones & avocado salad.
- PESCADO TROPICAL$25.00
- PESCADO MARINERO$25.00
- CAMARONES CANCUN$25.00
- PESCADO A LA PLANCHA$23.00
Burrito
- Burrito Carne$18.00
Skirt steak, refried beans & poblano sauce.
- Burrito Pollo$18.00
Grilled chicken, refried beans & morita sauce.
- Burrito Cubano$18.00
Pork, refried black beans, sweet plantains & tomatillo sauce
- Burrito Camaron$22.00
Salsa verde cruda, refried beans, cheddar cheese & Mexican sour cream.
- Burrito Barbacoa$18.00
Chimichanga
Molcajetes
Tacos
- Tacos Pastor$16.00
Marinated pork, cilantro, oniones & pineapple
- Tacos Gobernador$18.00
Grilled shrimp, chile chipotle aioli, mozzarella cheese, guacamole & pickled veggies
- Tacos Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak with onions & cilantro
- Tacos Carnitas$16.00
Pork Michoacan style with onions & cilantro
- Tacos Pescado Baja$16.00
Crispy white fish baja-style, escabeche, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli
- Tacos Cochinita Pibil$16.00
Pork marinated in achiote with pickled red onions.
- Tacos Birria de Res$16.00
Braised adobo beef, mozzarella cheese, & consume dipping sauce
- Tacos Pollo Asado$16.00
Grilled chicken with onions & cilantro
- Sarapes de Asada$18.00
- Sarapes DePollo$18.00
Carne y Pollo
- Hamburgesa Cancun$17.00
Grilled prime beef, brioche bun, chipotle aioli, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, onions, tomato, french fries & escabeche
- Marinero$26.00
Grilled skirt steak, shrimp with jalapeño-mushroom cheese cream sauce, refried beans & Mexican rice
- Carne Tampiqueña$23.00
Grilled skirt steak, melted cheese, poblano sauce, cheese enchilada, refried beans, & Mexican rice
- Carne Asada$23.00
Grilled skirt steak, onions, poblano peppers, cheese enchilada, refried beans, & Mexican rice
- Pollo Norteño$20.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado salad, chimichurri & Mexican rice
- CAPORALES$23.00
- SABANA ADELITA$20.00
- POLLO ACAPULCO$25.00
- POLLO CHAPALA$20.00
- TAMAZULA$23.00
- CHICKEN TENDER ADULTO$14.00
- Pollo Acapulco$24.00
Postres
- Flan Casero$7.00
Traditional Cancun Grill caramel flan
- Churros$7.00
Crispy churros with chocolate & cajeta dipping sauce
- Helado Frito$10.00
scoop of vanilla chocolate chip ice cream, deep fried in a crispy cornflake & cinammon sugar shell. Topped with chocolate, cajeta & whipped cream.
- Flan de Coco$7.50
Tradtional Cancun Grill coconut flan
SIDE ORDER
- Frijoles Refrito$6.00
with cotija cheese
- Frijoles Negros$6.00
with cotija cheese
- Arroz Mexicano$6.00
- Tostones$6.00
- Platanos Fritos$6.00
Fried sweet plantains, crema fresca, & cotija cheese
- Chiles Toreados$6.00
Fried jalapeños, onions, soy sauce, & lime juice
- RICE$6.00
- CHARRO BEANS$5.00
- SOUR CREAM$1.75
- TORTILLA$2.00
- CHEESE$1.95
- FAJITA SETUP$3.95
- FLAUTA SIDE$4.00
- GUAC SIDE$5.00
- LG CHIP/SALSA$6.50
- 8oz CHIP/SALSA$4.25
- PICO SIDE$1.50
- Papa Frita$5.00
- SALSA PICANTE$1.95
- JALAPENOS$1.50
- CHILE CON QUESO SIDE$3.50
- CHIMICHURRI
- ENCHILADA SIDE$4.00
- TAMALES SIDE$4.00
- CORN$2.00
- SALSA SIDE$2.50
- ONIONS SIDE$1.25
- LETTUCE SIDE$1.95
- SOUR CREAM$1.75
- SOUR CREAM 8oz$6.50
- SOUR CREAM 12oz$8.75
- SOUR CREAM 12oz (Copy)$8.75
- CHICHARRO SIDE$5.00
- RIBEYE SIDE$6.50
- C/CON QUESO 8oz$5.50
- LG/SALSA$5.00
- S/SALSA$3.50
- CHIPS$3.50
- Maduros Side$4.50
Fajita
- Michoacan Pollo$21.00+
Grilled steak & shrimp or chicken & shrimp
- Fajita Pollo$20.00+
Grilled chicken breast
- Fajita Carne Asada$21.00+
Grilled skirt steak
- Fajita Combo$21.00+
Steak & chicken
- Fajita Miami$24.00+
Steak, chicken & shrimp
- Fajita Seafood$24.00+
Shrimp, scallops, octopus, mahi mahi, with pastor adobo
- Michoacan Beef$21.00+
- Fajita De Camaron$23.00+
- TORTILLAS TO-GO
TACOS A LA CARTA
MENU DE CHAMACOS
Comida de Chamacos
- POLLO RANCHERITO$10.00
Grilled Chicken
- CARNE RANCHERITO$10.00
Grilled Steak
- KIDS QUESADILLA$10.00
Flour tortilla. Cheese, Chicken or Beef
- KIDS FAJITA$10.00
Chicken or Beef
- KIDS TACOS$10.00
Two shredded chicken or beed tacos on corn or crispy shell tortillas with cheese.
- KIDS BURRITO$10.00
Chicken or Beef
- KIDS BURGER$10.00
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
- KIDS FLAUTA$10.00
- KIDS PINATA$10.00