Cancun Grill/Doral 7835 Northwest 107th Avenue
Cancun Grill Menu
Appetizer
- Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips or crispy plantains with refried black beans, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Melted mozzarella cheese served with mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions, & warm corn tortillas.
- Chile Con Queso$4.50+
Melted cheese & pico de gallo
- Taquitos Rancheros$15.00
Four crispy rolled corn tortillas, shredded beef or chicken, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado salsa & cotija cheese
- Pa'Compartir$30.00
Nachos, steak quesadillas, taquito rancheros, sopes with chorizo, chile con queso, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Elote De La Calle$7.00
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, mayonnaise & tajin
- Sweet Corn Tamales$12.00
Three fresh sweet corn tamales, topped with sour cream, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo & cotija cheese
Salad
Guacamole
Ceviche
- Ceviche Cancun$19.00
Fish or shrimp, lime juice, cilantro, onions, radish, jalapeños, & red sauce.
- Ceviche 5 de Mayo$19.00
Fresh white fish, cilantro, red onions, radish, jalapeños, & tomatoes. Served with tostones.
- Vuelve a la Vida$19.00
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, onions, radish, cilantro, tomatoes, lime juice, avocado, in our secret sauce.
Flautas
- Flautas Barbacoa$18.00
Shredded Beef. Two crispy flour tortillas served with avocado salsa, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans & Mexican rice
- Flautas Pollo$18.00
Shredded Chicken. Two crispy flour tortillas served with avocado salsa, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans & Mexican rice.
- Flautas Mixto$18.00
Quesadilla
Especialidades del Chef
- Carnitas$20.00
Pork Carnitas, onions, cilantro. Served with avocado salsa, corn tortillas, refried beans, & Mexican rice.
- Cochinita Pibil$20.00
Pork marinated in achiote topped with pickled red onions. Served with avocado salsa, corn tortillas, refired beans, & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Suizas$18.50
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, & sour cream. Served with refried beans, & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Barbacoa$18.50
Three shredded beef enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce & melted cheese. Served with refried beans & Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Pollo$18.50
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with morita sauce & melted cheese. Served with refried beans & Mexican rice.
Del Mar
- Piña Azteca$32.00
Sauteéd shrimp, scallops, mahi mahl, octopus in chipotle cream sauce with pineapple. tostones & avocado salad.
- Camarones Ajillo$25.00
Grilled shrimp in guajllo, garlic sauce, avocado salad & Mexican rice.
- Pulpo al Pastor$29.00
Grilled octopus, chile guajillo, chipotle aioli, tostones & avocado salad.
Burrito
Chimichanga
Fajita
- Michoacan Carne$21.00+
Grilled steak & shrimp or chicken & shrimp
- Michoacan Pollo$20.00+
- Fajita Pollo$20.00+
Grilled chicken breast
- Fajita Carne Asada$21.00+
Grilled skirt steak
- Fajita Combo$21.00+
Steak & chicken
- Fajita Miami$24.00+
Steak, chicken & shrimp
- Fajita Seafood al Pastor$24.00+
Shrimp, scallops, octopus, mahi mahi, with pastor adobo
Molcajetes
Tacos
- Tacos Pastor$16.00
Marinated pork, cilantro, oniones & pineapple
- Tacos Gobernador$18.00
Grilled shrimp, chile chipotle aioli, mozzarella cheese, guacamole & pickled veggies
- Tacos Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak with onions & cilantro
- Tacos Carnitas$16.00
Pork Michoacan style with onions & cilantro
- Tacos Pescado Baja$16.00
Crispy white fish baja-style, escabeche, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli
- Tacos Cochinita Pibil$16.00
Pork marinated in achiote with pickled red onions.
- Tacos Birria de Res$16.00
Braised adobo beef, mozzarella cheese, & consume dipping sauce
- Tacos Pollo Asado$16.00
Grilled chicken with onions & cilantro
Carne y Pollo
- Hamburgesa Cancun$17.00
Grilled prime beef, brioche bun, chipotle aioli, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, onions, tomato, french fries & escabeche
- Marinero$26.00
Grilled skirt steak, shrimp with jalapeño-mushroom cheese cream sauce, refried beans & Mexican rice
- Carne Tampiqueña$23.00
Grilled skirt steak, melted cheese, poblano sauce, cheese enchilada, refried beans, & Mexican rice
- Carne Asada$23.00
Grilled skirt steak, onions, poblano peppers, cheese enchilada, refried beans, & Mexican rice
- Pollo Norteño$20.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado salad, chimichurri & Mexican rice
- Pescado Marinero$26.00
- Pescado Tropical$26.00
Postres
- Flan Casero$7.00
Traditional Cancun Grill caramel flan
- Churros$7.00
Crispy churros with chocolate & cajeta dipping sauce
- Helado Frito$10.00
scoop of vanilla chocolate chip ice cream, deep fried in a crispy cornflake & cinammon sugar shell. Topped with chocolate, cajeta & whipped cream.
- Flan de Coco$7.50
Tradtional Cancun Grill coconut flan
Carta Tacos
Side Orders
Acompañantes
Catering Take-Out
PARTY PACKS
- 20 TACOS$75.00
- 30 TACOS$105.00
- 20 FLAUTAS O TAQ RANCHEROS$52.00
- 20 QUESADILLAS$52.00
- 30 FLAUTAS O TAQ RANCHEROS$72.00
- 30 QUESADILLAS$82.00
- HALF PAN FAJITA$95.00
- FULL PAN FAJITA$180.00
- GUACAMOLE$45.00
Classic guacamole. Made with fresh haas avocado, lime, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
- HOUSE SALSA$16.00
- CHILE CON QUESO$25.00
- CEVICHE$45.00
- HALF PAN RICE$30.00
- FULL PAN RICE$55.00
- HALF PAN BEANS$30.00
- FULL PAN BEANS$55.00
- SMALL PLATTER$65.00
- LARGE PLATTER$105.00