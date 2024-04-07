Cancun Mexican Grill And Cantina 1006 Spring Creek Ln B7
Appetizers
- Super Nachos$15.49
Crispy corn tortillas, topped with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef, melted cheese, refried beans, tomatoes, onions, black olives, guacamole and sour cream. Add asada or grilled chicken for $17.99.
- Guacamole Dip$9.95
Made from scratch with fresh avocado, queso fresco, onions, tomatoes, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime. Served over a bed of lettuce.
- Taquitos$13.75
Rolled corn tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Topped with red mild sauce.
- Queso Fundido$13.95
Delicious melted mozzarella cheese cooked with homemade chorizo, green onion and tomato. Served with tortillas.
- Quesadilla$13.25
Large flour tortilla topped with black olives, chopped onions, letuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Stuffed with melted cheese.
- Quesabirria$16.45
Two large flour tortillas marinated in consome sauce, stuffed with cheese, and birria. Served with a side of consume sauce.
- Cancun Appetizer$26.99
A mix of chopped octopus and shrimp with cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes marinated with lemon juice. Comes with fresh oysters. Garnished with avocado slices and cucumbers. Served with crackers or tostadas.
- Taquitos Rancheros$15.90
Rolled flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese dip, and crumbled ranchero cheese.
- Cheese Dip$9.95
Melted cheese mix with jalapeño.
- Chips and Salsa$3.50
- Refill Chips and Salsa$3.50
Combos
Ensaladas
- Deluxe Taco Salad$15.49
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, picadillo and cheese.
- Riviera Salad$18.49
Grilled sliced steak mixed with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, asparagus, avocado slives, whole pinto beans, deep fried corn tortilla strips and our vinaigrette dressing.
- Tulum Salad$18.49
Mix of lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, asparagus, avocado slices, whole black beans, topped with grilled strips of chicken breast and our special vinaigrette dressing.
- Cancún Salad$18.49
Mix of lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, asparagus, avocado slices, fresh mango, topped with your chioce of grilled shrimp or grilled fish fillet and our special mango vinaigrette dressing.
- Fajita Salad$18.49
Grilled sliced chicken breast or tender steak on top of sauteed bell peppers and onion, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream and crumbled cheese. Served in flour tortilla bowl.
Burritos
- Burrito Supreme$15.25
Large flour tortilla smothered with red burrito sauce, filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or picadillo (shredded beef) and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chopped onions, guacamole and sour cream. No rice or beans.
- Burrito Verde$15.95
Large flour tortilla filled with chunks of pork braised in a mild green tomatillo sauce. Rice and beans inside. Smothered with mild green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
- Cheese Burrito$16.50
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beer or picadillo smothered with cheese dip, garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans on the side.
- Veggie Burrito$15.45
Large flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed veggies. Smothered with our special tomatillo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and black beans inside.
- Burrito Loco$17.75
Large flour tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of grilled chicken or carne asada. Rice and beans inside, smothered with green sauce, melted cheese, garnished with guacamole, and sour cream.
- Burrito Colorado$16.95
Large flour tortilla filled with chunks of beef braised in a mild red sauce. Rice and beans inside. Smothered with red sauce and cheese, topped with sour cream and guacamole.
- Carnitas Burrito$16.95
Large flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas, smothered with green chili, garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side.
- Seafood Burrito$18.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed shrimp, scallops, covered with creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes on the side. Topped with avocado slices.
- Fajita Burrito$18.99
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken fajitas, bell pepper, and onion. Smothered with red sauce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
- Relleno Burrito$16.95
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of soft or crispy chili relleno. Smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Rice and beans inside.
Chimichangas
- Veggie Chimichanga$15.25
Rolled deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed veggies, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and black beans. Smothered with tomatillo sauce.
- Green Chili Chimichanga$16.50
Rolled deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, covered with green chili. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans or between pica y beef. White cheese on top.
- Supreme Chimichanga$15.99
Rolled deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Smothered with red mild sauce.
- Cheese Dip Chimichanga$15.99
Rolled deep fried flour tortilla, smothered with cheese dip, and stuffed with choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. Topped with avocado slices.
- Seafood Chimichanga$18.99
Rolled deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed shrimp and scallops, covered with creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans, avocado slives, lettuce and tomatoes.
- Fajita Chimichanga$18.45
Rolled deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef fajitas. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Bell pepper and onion inside.
Mexican Specialties
- Tacos de la Calle$16.99
Street Tacos - Order of three. Served with either nopal salad or pico de gallo.
- Carnitas Plate$18.50
Slow cooked chunks of pork. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
- Birria$16.95
Shredded beef served with consome sauce. Includes tortillas, cilantro and onions on the side.
- Skinny Tacos$17.50
Lettuce tacos filled with beef. Served with nopalitos salad, rice and beans on the side.
- Birria Tacos$15.99
Order of three tacos. Served with side of consome sauce, onion, cilantro and lime.
- Sopitos$16.95
Order of two. Thick tortillas with pinched sides. Topped with refried beans and crumbled cheese, lettuce, onions, sauce, sour cream and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or picadillo. Served with rice and beans. Add adobada, asada, or carnitas for $3.95.
- Flautas$16.95
Rolled deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with choice of shredded chicken or picadillo. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Topped with mild red sauce and queso fresco.
- Baja Tacos$17.99
Order of three. Filled with your choice of breaded shrimp or breaded fish fillet. Served with white rice, red onions, cilantro, and lemon. With your choice of tortilla.
Enchiladas
- Veggie Enchiladas$14.95
Rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed veggies, smothered with our special sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Chipotle$15.95
Rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef or picadillo. Smothered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Tricolor$17.95
Three enchiladas. One filled with shredded chicken smothered with cheese dip, one filled with pork smothered with green tomatillo sauce, and one filled with ground beef smothered with red sauce. Topped with fresh cheese.
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.95
Rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef or picadillo. Smothered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Seafood Enchiladas$18.95
Rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed shrimp and scallops. Smothered with creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slives.
- Mole Enchiladas$16.50
Rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef, or picadillo covered with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.50
Rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef or picadillo. Smothered with ranchero sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, and a sprinkle of oregano/crushed pepper for flavor.
- Carne Asada Enchiladas$18.50
4 rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with grilled skirt steak. Covered with our speicla sauce topped with fresh cheese and cilantro.
4 rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or picadillo. Covered with mole sauce topped with red onions and sesame seeds.
- Carnitas Enchiladas$17.95
4 rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with carnitas, covered with our special green tomatillo sauce. Topped with red onions, sour cream and chopped cilantro.
- Cheese Dip Enchiladas$18.25
4 rolled lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or picadillo. Covered with cheese dip saue topped with green onion and avocado slices.
Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$21.25
Tender pieces of marinated beef. Grilled with fresh green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas$21.25
Tender pieces of marinated chicken. Grilled with fresh green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas.
- Pork Fajitas$21.25
Tender pieces of marinated pork. Grilled with fresh green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$18.45
Grilled fresh green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$22.50
Tender marinated shrimp. Grilled with fresh green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas.
- Combo 2$23.50
Tender pieces of marinated beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp. Grilled with fresh green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas. Choose 2 meats
- Combo 3$26.99
Tender pieces of marinated beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp. Grilled with fresh green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas. Choose 3 meats
Molcajete
Hamburgers/Sandwiches
- Hamburger$11.45
Homemade ground beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
- Cheese Burger$9.75
Served with fries.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$12.45
Homemade ground beef patty, american cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and pickles. Served with fries.
- Avocado Cheese Burger$12.75
Homemade ground beef patty, american cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and avocado slices. Served with fries.
- Mushroom Burger$12.45
Homemade ground beef patty, mushrooms, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with fries.
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
Served with fries.
- Chicken & Bacon Sandwich$12.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and pickles. Served on a bun. Served with fries.
- Chili Fries$9.99
Smothered with green chili, sour cream, guacamole, and melted cheese.
- Torta$12.95
Mexican sandwich with your choice of adobada, carnitas, asada, ham & cheese or avocado. Topped with Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado slices, beans and jalapeño.
- Pork Sandwich$12.45
Fried pork (carnitas) with grilled bell peppers and onions.
- Club Sandwich Delight$12.45
A double decker sandwich with toasted bread, sliced ham, bacon, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.
- BLT Sandwich$12.45
Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of bread.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$12.45
A cheesesteak made from thinly sliced pieces of beef steak, grilled bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese in a long hoagie roll.
Pollo
- Arroz Con Pollo$19.25
Tender slices of chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms, onions and bell pepper. Served over a bed of rice topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese and mild sauce. Garnished with avocado and tomatoes.
- Pollo a la Crema$19.25
Chicken strips cooked in our authentic Mexican sour cream mixed with green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato.
- Pollo Asado$19.25
Grilled butterflied marinated chicken breast seasoned and broiled. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes.
- Chicken Mole$19.25
Tender slices of chicken breast covered with our special Mole sauce topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans.
- Pollo al Chipotle$19.25
Tender slices of chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes.
- Mexican Stirfry$19.25
A bed of Spanish rice and carrots topped with sauteed chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, green pepper, zucchini, onions and melted Monterey cheese.
Soup
- Sopa de Mariscos$24.95
A mexican seafood soup for seafood lovers, made with fresh crab legs, shrimp, octopus, scallops, clams and chunks of fish. Cooked with our own family recipe in a broth with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and avocado.
- Menudo$16.95
Traditional Mexican soup of golden hominy, beef tripe in a red broth. Served with a side of chopped onions, oregano and tortillas.
- Caldo de Pollo$16.45
Chicken soup consisting of chicken and vegetables.
- Tortilla Soup$14.45
Chunks of tender chicken breast in a chicken broth. Topped with a fresh avocado slice, crispy corn tortilla strips, chopped onions, cilantro, and shredded cheese.
- Caldo de Camarón$18.95
Shrimp soup.
- Caldo de Pescado$18.95
Fish soup.
- Caldo Mixto de Camarón y Pescado$21.95
Shrimp and fish soup.
- Caldo de Res$16.95
Beef soup.
- Cup of Soup$8.95
(Not available for Sopa de Mariscos)
From the Grill
- Parrillada Cancún$69.95
Large grilled meat and seafood plate (shrimp, asada, chicken, carnitas, and sausage). Served over a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, and grilled jalapeño peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Trio Cancún$26.99
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, and fried stuffed shrimp wrapped with bacon. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Carne Asada$21.50
Grilled butterflied steak. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, grilled jalapeño and green onion.
- Chile Colorado$18.50
Beef simmered until very tender in red sauce with green pepper, onions and spices. Served with rice and beans.
- Steak Ranchero$25.99
16 oz grilled top sirloin steak. Served with sauteed onion, bell pepper, nopalito salad, rice and beans.
- T-Bone$23.99
12 oz T-bone steak topped with sauteed mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled jalapeño.
- T-Bone and Shrimp$28.50
12 oz T-bone steak with butterflied shrimp marinated and seasoned. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled jalapeño.
- Chile Verde$18.25
Pork loin cooked in our special green tomatillo sauce with green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with rice and beans.
- Milanesa$19.25
Breaded meat (chicken or steak), served with rice and beans.
New Plates
- Grilled Salmon$19.99
Grilled salmon garnished with hard shell taco filled with mashed potatoes. Salad made of lettuce tomatoes, carrots, and orange wedge.
- Camarones Cucaracha$19.99
Shrimp in their shell with our special cucaracha sauce. Served with white rice, avocado slices, and red onion.
- Aguachiles Verdes$19.95
Large shrimp cured with lemon juice and serrano pepper sauce mixed with chopped cilantro. Garnished with avocado slives, onions, and cucumbers. Served with crackers or tostadas.
- Camarones Costa Alegre$20.50
Shrimp cooked with hot sauce, served with white rice and salad. Shrimp are in their shell.
- Aguachiles Rojos$19.95
Large shrimp cured with lemon juice and red pepper sauce mixed with chopped red onions. Garnished with avocado slives and cucumbers. Served with crackers or tostadas.
- Aguachiles Sinaloa Style$19.95
Large shrimp cured with lemon juice and Sinaloa style sauce mixed with chopped red onions. Garnished with avocado slives and cucumbers. Served with crackers or tostadas.
Seafood
- Camarón a la Diabla$20.50
Shrimp and mushrooms. Covered with a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Camarón Cancun$20.50
Shrimp wrapped with bacon and stuffed with ham and cheese. Served with our special creamy Vallarta sauce, rice and salad.
- Camarones con Arroz$19.99
Large shrimp sauteed with fresh mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with melted cheese, garnished with avocado slices and tomatoes.
- Camarón Aguachiles$19.95
Large shrimp cured with lemon juice and green pepper sauce. Mixed with chopped cilantro. Garnished with avocado slices and tomatoes. Served with crackers or tostadas.
- Camarón Chipotle$20.50
Shrimp and mushrooms covered with a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Camarón al Ajillo$19.99
Shrimp sauteed with guajillo pepper in garlic sauce and spices. Served with rice and salad.
- Camarones a la Crema$19.99
Sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Covered with our special creamy sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and tomatoes.
- Camarones Riviera$20.75
Shrimp wrapped with bacon served over a bed of sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Covered with melted cheese. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- Filete al Gusto$17.45
Fish fillet cooked to your liking (breaded, al ajillo, a la diabla, al chipotle). Served with white rice, fries, and salad.
- Pescado Frito$19.95
Deep fried whole tilapia and ajillo on the side. Served with white rice, salad and avocado slices.
- Fresh Oysters
- Oysters Preparadas
- Tostada de Ceviche Cancún$10.25
Choice of fish, large shrimp, octopus, or mixed. Cured with lemon juice mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucmber and avocado.
- Seafood Molcajete$28.99
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, crab legs and fish fillet with a spicy citrus sauce. Served with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado slives and cucumbers.
- Molcajete Auntie Rocío$27.99
Special recipe from auntie Rocío! Shrimp aguachiles and octopus with a spicy citrus sauce. Served with avocado slices, onions and cucumbers.
Cocktails and Ceviches
- Coctel de Camarón$19.99
Shrimp mixed with our unique flavored sauce, chopped onions, avocado slives, tomato, cucmber and cilantro. Served with crackers.
- Campechana$21.99
Shrimp and chopped octopus mixed with our unique flavored sauce, chopped onions, avocado slices, tomato, cucumber and cilantro. Served with crackers.
- Chabela$23.99
Mexican style cocktail with shrimp, three oysters, octopus, tomato, onion, cilantro, diced avocado, lime juice and spices. Served with crackers.
- Ceviche$18.99
Choice of fish, shrimp, or mixed
- Seafood Fiesta$23.99
Sauteed shrimp, scallops, octopus, fish, calamari, crab legs, mushrooms and a red spicy sauce. Served on a bed of rice with jack cheese, avocados, and tomatoes.
- Torre de Mariscos$28.50
Shrimp aguachiles, cooked shrimp, octopus, fish ceviche, avocado slices and cucumbers. Served with crackers or tostadas.
A La Carte
beverages
Desserts
Breakfast
Classic
- The Coop Special$13.45
Two eggs any style, bacon strips, sausage link, and a ham slice. It comes with a pancake, no toast.
- T-Bone & Eggs$20.95
12 oz T-Bone steak with two eggs any style.
- Steak & Eggs$16.95
New York steak with two eggs in any style.
- Huevos Al Gusto$12.45
Two eggs any style served with your choice of bacon, sausage links, chorizo or sausage patty.
- Country Benedict Eggs$12.45
Two halves of an English muffin topped with a poached egg, bacon or ham, and hollandaise sauce.
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.95
Flaky, homemade biscuits and a savory three ingredient sausage gravy, and two eggs any style.
Crepes
- Strawberry Blintz$11.45
Two crepes filled with cottage cheese and cream cheese, topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
- Spinach Crepes$11.45
Two crepes filled with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and broccoli. Topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Chicken Crepes$13.45
Two crepes filled with chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, and tomatoes. Topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Marquesitas$13.95
Crepes with a satisfying filling of sour cream, cottage cheese, and cream cheese. Topped with apple and blueberry sauce. With a side of homestyle potatoes.
Breakfast Burritos
- Nopalitos Con Huevo Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs mixed with fresh cactus leaves, tomatoes and onions. Served with green tomatillo sauce.
- Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Wrapped flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage links. Smothered in Green Chili.
- Chicharrón Burrito$11.45
Pork rinds cooked with green tomatillo sauce. Smothered in homemade green chili.
- Potatoes and Eggs Burrito$10.25
Home-style potatoes mixed with scrambled eggs, smothered with homemade green chili.
- Cancún Burrito$15.45
Choice of asada or chicken and scrambled eggs with tomato, onion, jalapeño pepper, and beans, wrapped in flour tortilla. Smothered in green chili and cheese. Topped with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.
Omelettes
- Make Your Own Omelette$12.45
Three eggs and up to 2 meats and three veggies.
- Chicken Omelette$12.95
Three eggs, grilled chicken, onions, green peppers and a slice of tomato.
- Veggie Omelette$11.95
Three eggs, green pepper, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms and corn with swiss cheese.
- Cancún Omelette$13.95
Three eggs, ham, bacon, chorizo, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Smothered with green chili.
- Spanish Omelette$12.95
Three eggs with chorizo, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, chopped tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Pancakes and Waffles
- Pancake Combo$10.95
Two any style eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patty, and ham.
- Single Pancake$2.95
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
- Short Stack of Pancakes$8.45
Three Buttermilk Pancakes
- French Toast$9.99
Sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried.
- Belgium Waffle Combo$12.45
Waffle with a lighter batter, larger squares, and deeper pockets than ordinary waffles. Served with two eggs in any style and your choice of bacon, sausage links, or sausage patty.
Skillets
- Make Your Own Skillet$15.45
Choose two types of meat and three vegetables.
- Cancún Skillet$14.45
Chopped grilled chicken breast sauteed with green peppers, onions, and jalapeño pepper, served over home-style country potatoes. Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices.
- Carnitas Skillet$15.45
Delicious combination of sauteed onions, green pepper and tomatoes served over a bed of home-style country potatoes. Topped with pork carnitas and two eggs any style.
- Veggie Skillet$11.45
Sauteed diced onions, mushrooms, zucchini, corn, green pepper and tomatoes. Served over home-style country potatoes topped with two eggs in any style.
- Meat Skillet$14.45
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage cooked with green pepper and onions. Served over home-style country potatoes, topped with two eggs any style.
Lunch
Lunch Special
- 1 - Chilaquiles$13.35
Corn tortillas cut in quarters and lightly fried. Simmered in your choice of green tomatillo or red salsa. Garnished with sour cream, crubled queso fresco and raw onions. Served with refried beans, and eggs in any style.
- 2 - Chile Relleno$12.85
Soft or crispy. Served with rice and beans.
- 3 - Enchiladas$12.85
Two corn tortillas with your choice of filling with fresh cheese and covered with your choice of red sauce or green sauce.
- 4 - Tamale Plate$12.85
Two pork tamales smothered with your choice of green chili or red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- 5 - Huevos Rancheros$12.85
Fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with green chili. Served with refried beans and rice garnished with lettuce, onions and tomatoes.
- 6 - Huevos Divorciados$13.35
Two eggs smothered with two different sauces served with beans, red or green chilaquiles and refried beans.
- 7 - Machaca con Huevos$13.35
Scrambled eggs mixed with shredded beef.
- 8 - Huevos a la Mexicana$12.85
Scrambled eggs cooked with chopped onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice and beans.
- 9 - Enchiladas Montadas$12.89
Two corn tortillas filled with fresh cheese and covered with your choice of red sauce or green sauce. Topped with two eggs in any style. Served with rice and beans.
- 10 - Mexican Hamburger$12.85
Flour tortilla stuffed with hamburger patty and beans. Smothered with our homemade green chili, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice. No beans on the side.
- 11 - Breakfast Tacos$11.85
Three tacos with scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, beans, a side of pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream.
- 12 - Taco & Enchilada$11.85
Taco with a choice of ground beef, chicken, or cheese. Cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
- 13 - Enchilada & Tostada$11.85
With your choice of meat: shredded chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Served with rice and beans.
- 14 - Burrito$11.85
Choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans.
- 15 - Two Tacos$11.85
Tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice and beans.
- 16 - Chimichanga$11.85
Choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans.
- 17 - Avocado Tostada$11.85
Served with rice and beans.
- 18 - Deluxe Tostada$11.85
With your choice of ground beef, chicken, or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- 19 - Expresso Vegetarian Burrito$11.85
Filled with cheese, rice, and black beans inside. Topped with guacamole, tomatoes, onions, lettuce and fresh cheese. Not served with rice and beans.
- 20 - Quesadilla Ranchera$11.85
Two layered flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Supreme
- Lunch Arroz Con Pollo$13.99
Tender slices of chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms, onions and bell pepper. Served over a bed of rice topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with mild sauce, garnished with avocado and tomatoes.
- Lunch Chile Verde$13.99
Pork loin cooked in our special green tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and spices.
- Lunch Chile Colorado$13.99
Beef simmered until very tender in a red sauce with green peppers, onions and spices.
- Lunch Mexican Stirfry$13.99
A bed of Spanish rice topped with sauteed chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, green pepper, onions and melted Monterey cheese
- Lunch Pollo a la Crema$13.99
Chicken strips cooked in our authentic Mexican sour cream, mixed with green bell pepper, onions and mushrooms. Served with lettuce and tomatoes.
- Lunch Pollo Asado$13.99
Grilled butterflied chicken breast seasoned and broiled. Served with lettuce and tomatoes.
- Lunch Carne Asada$15.50
Grilled butterflied steak cooked to your liking. Served with guacamole.