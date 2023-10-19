Cancun Sabor Mexicano 2134 Allston Way
Burritos
Whole beans, mexica rice, lettuce jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
Grilled Vegetables, whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and secret salsa
Carne Asada, nopales, pico de gallo, whole beans and secret salsa
Chicken, mole, queso fresco, lettuce, mexican rice,
prawns or fish marinated in garlic salsa, whole beans, mexican rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Choice of protein, grilled vegetables, letuce, avocado and pico de gallo
Prawn, choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, and mexican rice
Choice of Protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, secret salsa, mexican rice, sour cream, jack cheese, and guacamole
Choice of Protein, whole beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, salsa verde
Tacos
Choice of protein, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and secret salsa
Choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo and secret salsa
Choice of protein, onion, cilantro, whole beans, and salsa taquera. Comes w/ 4 tacos
More
Choice of protein, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and secret salsa
Home made torilla chips topped off with choice of protein, jack cheese, whole beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Choice of protein, grilled vegies, whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Choice of protein, grilled veggies, nopales, whole beans, mexican rice, and a side of tortillas.
Lettuce, cucumber, rabanitos, red onion, whole beans, cilantro, and queso fresco.
Tortas
Fired Chicken, avocado, olive oil, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickled red onions.
Carnitas, avocado, olive oil, lettuce, tomatoe, and pickled red onions
Chipotle chicken, avocado, olive oil lettuce, and pickled red onions
Avocado, sea salt, olive oil, pickled rede onions and queso fresco
Ceviche
Blanched prawns, mango, Lime juice, pepper, cucumber, chile seeds, red onion, habanero, and tomatoes
Blanched prawns, salsa verde, lime juice, pepper, cucmber, red onions, tomatoes and habanero
Prawns on the raw side, salsa negra, lime juice, lime juice, pepper, cucumber, chile seeds, red onions, tomaoes and habanero
Fish of the day on the raw side, lime juice, pepper, cucmber, chile seeds, red onion, tomoatoes and habanero
Blanchede prawns, fish on the raw side, lime juice, pepper, cucumber, chile seeds, red onions, tomatoe and habanero