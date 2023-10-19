Beverages

Agua Fresca
$4.55
Agua Fresca Pitcher
$16.99
Mexican Soda
$3.55
Wine Glass
$7.99
Wine Bottle
$32.00
Mexican Beer
$6.99
Draft Beer
$6.99
Draft Beer Pitcher
$21.99
Margarita
$7.55
Michelada
$7.99
Cantarito
$7.99
Soda Can
$1.99

Food

Burritos

Super Vegetarian
$16.99

Whole beans, mexica rice, lettuce jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.

Regular Vegetarian
$13.99

Whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.

Grilled Vegetable Burrito
$14.55

Grilled Vegetables, whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and secret salsa

Nopales en Asada Burrito
$14.55

Carne Asada, nopales, pico de gallo, whole beans and secret salsa

Chicken Mole Burrito
$14.55

Chicken, mole, queso fresco, lettuce, mexican rice,

Seafood Burrito
$15.55

prawns or fish marinated in garlic salsa, whole beans, mexican rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Low Carb Burrito
$16.55

Choice of protein, grilled vegetables, letuce, avocado and pico de gallo

Mar y Tierra Burrito
$17.55

Prawn, choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, and mexican rice

Super Burrito
$17.55

Choice of Protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, secret salsa, mexican rice, sour cream, jack cheese, and guacamole

Regular Burrito
$12.99

Choice of Protein, whole beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, salsa verde

Student Burrito
$9.99
Kids Burrito
$7.99

Tacos

Crispy Taco
$6.99

Choice of protein, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and secret salsa

Soft Taco
$5.99

Choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo and secret salsa

Street Tacos (4)
$12.99

Choice of protein, onion, cilantro, whole beans, and salsa taquera. Comes w/ 4 tacos

Street Taco (1)
$3.50

More

Quesadilla
$13.55

Choice of protein, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and secret salsa

Nachos
$13.99

Home made torilla chips topped off with choice of protein, jack cheese, whole beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Burrito Bowl
$17.99

Choice of protein, grilled vegies, whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Plato Enchiladas
$18.99

Choice of protein, grilled veggies, nopales, whole beans, mexican rice, and a side of tortillas.

Fajitas
$19.99

Choice of protein, grilled veggies, nopales, whole beans, mexican rice, and a side of tortillas.

Cancun Salad
$14.99

Lettuce, cucumber, rabanitos, red onion, whole beans, cilantro, and queso fresco.

Plato
$18.99
Flour Quesadilla
$5.99
Maíz Quesadilla
$3.99

Tortas

Milanesa Torta / Fried Chicken Torta
$14.99

Fired Chicken, avocado, olive oil, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickled red onions.

Carnitas Torta
$14.99

Carnitas, avocado, olive oil, lettuce, tomatoe, and pickled red onions

Pollo Torta / Pulled Pollo Torta
$14.99

Chipotle chicken, avocado, olive oil lettuce, and pickled red onions

Avocado Torta
$13.99

Avocado, sea salt, olive oil, pickled rede onions and queso fresco

Ceviche

Mango Ceviche
$19.99

Blanched prawns, mango, Lime juice, pepper, cucumber, chile seeds, red onion, habanero, and tomatoes

Ceviche Verde
$19.99

Blanched prawns, salsa verde, lime juice, pepper, cucmber, red onions, tomatoes and habanero

Aguachile Negro
$19.99

Prawns on the raw side, salsa negra, lime juice, lime juice, pepper, cucumber, chile seeds, red onions, tomaoes and habanero

Leche de Tigre
$19.99

Fish of the day on the raw side, lime juice, pepper, cucmber, chile seeds, red onion, tomoatoes and habanero

Ceviche Mixto
$19.99

Blanchede prawns, fish on the raw side, lime juice, pepper, cucumber, chile seeds, red onions, tomatoe and habanero

Rostizeria

Whole Chicken
$31.99

Comes with green salad, 12 tortillas, and salsa

Half Chicken
$16.99

Comes with green salad, 6 corn tortillas, and salsa

Carnitas per Pound
$15.99

Comes with 6 corn tortillas and salsa

Sides

Guacamole and Chips
$8.99
Chips and Salsa
$7.99
Corn Tortillas 6 pcs.
$2.99
Flour Tortillas 6 pcs. table size
$4.99
Jalapeños 8 oz.
$4.59
Large Tortilla Chips
$3.59
Mexican Rice 8 oz.
$3.99
Pico de Gallo 8 oz.
$4.59
Refried Beans 8 oz.
$4.59
Salsa Picante 2 oz.
$0.75
Salsa Picante 8 oz.
$3.99
Small Tortilla Chips
$1.99
Whole Beans 8 oz.
$3.99
Flour Tortillas 6 pcs. burrito size
$7.99
Rice and Beans Plate
$3.99
Side of Nopales
$7.99
Side of Protein
$7.99
Side of Grilled Veggies
$7.99

Dessert

Buñuelos
$4.99
Dessert of the Day
$6.99

Specials

Quesabirrias Plato
$14.99
Chile Relleno Burrito
$14.99
Lorenzas
$12.99
Tacos Tijana (Plato)
$14.99
Taco Tijuana (Individual)
$8.00
Quesabirria (Individual)
$7.45
Birria Plato
$15.99
Brisket Taquiza
$14.99
Tortilla Soup
$7.99