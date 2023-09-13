Cancun Tacos & Margaritas - New 116 Park Ave West
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Mexican Drinks
Other Drinks
Margaritas
Specialty Margaritas
Ultima Margaritas
Pink Cadilac Margarita (Copy)
Blue Margarita (Copy)
Green Iguana Margarita (Copy)
Octopus Margarita (Copy)
Oasis Margarita
Mango Con Chile Margarita
Hawaiian Margarita
Ultima Blueberry Margarita
Michelada
Skinny Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Mango Tango Margarita
Aqua Rita Margarita
Berry - Raz Sangria Margarita
Jarrito- rita
Margaritas
$1.99 Margaritas
Liquor
Whiskey
Birddog
Canadian Club
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Rye
Fireball
George Dickie
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Makers Mark
Old Grand Dad
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Ten High
Black Velvet
Dewars
Lauders Scotch
Glenlivet
Cuttysark
Gentleman's Jack
Wild Turkey
Chivas Regal
Proper Twelve
Hennessy
Weller Special Reserve
Jim Bean Red Stag
Bulleit Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Blanton's Bourbon Whiskey
Four Roses
Crown Royal Salted Caramel
Weller Antique 107
McKenna Henry Single Barrel
Angels Envy Finished Rye
Whistle pig
Buffalo Trace
Elijah Craig
Sazerac Rye
Old Elk
Jack Daniel's
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Heaven's Door 10YR
Russells Reserve 10YR
Proper Twelve
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Penelope Bourbon Barrel Strength
Oak & Eden In-Bottled Finished
Calumet Farm 16 YR
Calumet Farm 10 YR
Calumet Farm 15 YR
Heaven’s Door
Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye
Jeffersons Reserve
Michter’s Small Batch
Eagle Rare 10 YR
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Larceny
Michter's Small Batch
Ancient Ancient Age
Angles Envy
Vodka
Tequila
1800
Altos
Cabo Wabo
Herradura
Hornitos
Jose Quervo
Mezcal
Milagro
Sauza Gold
Tres Agaves
Patron Mule
Casa Noble Blanco
Teremana Blanco
Termana Resposido
Lunazul Blanco
Suavecito Reposado
Suavecito Blanco
Suaza Commemorativo Anejo
Suaza Hacienda Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Clase Azul Tequila Anejo
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
Lobos 1707 Reposado
Lobos 1707 Joven
Clase Azul Reposado
El Mayor Anejo
El Mayor Blanco
El Mayor Reposado
El Mayor Cristalino
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Margarita Drinks
Margarita Flights
Margarita Tower
Fiesta Margarita
Ultima Margaritas
Pink Cadilac Margarita
Blue Margarita
Green Iguana Margarita
Octopus Margarita
Oasis Margarita
Ultima Blueberry Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Ultima Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Mango Con Chile Margarita
Aqua Rita Margarita
Berry - Raz Sangria Margarita
Mango Tango Margarita
Coronita Margarita
La Fresca Margarita
Pitcher Margarita
Hawaiian Margarita
TO GO Margarita
Boba Margarita
Cocktails
Wine
Mix Drinks
Draft Beer
Bud Light Draft
Coors Light Draft
Dos XX Amber Especial Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Modelo Especial Draft
Shock Top Draft
Corona Extra Draft
Kona Big Wave Draft
Great Lakes Oktoberfest Draft
Rhinegest Truth IPA Draft
Sapporo Premium Beer
Modelo Negra Draft
Goose Island Draft
Blue Moon Draft
Breckenridge Brewery Oktoberfest Draft
Pacifico Draft
Bottled Beer
Dos XX Lager Especial Bottled
Dos XX Ambar Especial Bottled
Pacifico Clara Bottled
Victoria Bottled
Corona Extra Bottled
Corona Light Bottled
Corona Familiar Bottled
Sol Bottled
Modelo Negra Bottled
Modelo Especial Bottled
Miller Light Bottled
Bud Light Bottled
Busch Light Bottled
Budweiser Bottled
Yuengling Lager Bottled
Michelob Ultra Bottled
Platform Haze Jude
Tecate Light Can
Coors Light Bottled
12 Dogs Of Christmas Ale
Stella Artois Bottled
Busch Light Peach Can
Columbus India Pale IPA
Seltzer’s
Corona Hard Seltzer Lemon Lime
Corona Hard Seltzer Grapefruit
Corona Hard Seltzer Strawberry
Corona Hard Seltzer Watermelon
Topo Chico Tropical Mango
Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime
Truly Fruit Punch
Truly Citrus Punch
Truly Berry Punch
High Noon Tequila Strawberry
High Noon Tequila Lime
High Noon Tequila Grapefruit
High Noon Tequila Passionfruit
White Claw Vodka + Soda Peach
White Claw Vodka + Soda Pineapple
White Claw Vodka + Soda Wild Cherry
White Claw Vodka + Soda Watermelon
White Claw Strawberry
White Claw Mango
White Claw BlackBerry
White Claw Pineapple
White Claw Peach
Truly Tropical Punch
Martinis
Scotch
Michelada
Appetizers
Appetizers
Dip Sampler
Cheese dip, bean dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips.
Loaded Fries
Seasoned fries topped with choice of grilled chicken, steak, carnitas, or al pastor with cheese dip, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers
Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo shrimp served with our tangy cocktail sauce.
Flautas
4 flour tortilla fried and rolled filled with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
BBQ Mexican Pizza
Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, and cilantro.
Ceviche
Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, and jalapeño marinated in lime juice and topped with avocado.
Family Sampler
Cheese quesadilla, 4 wings, 4 chicken flautas, 4 chicken nachos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, ranch dressing, tomato dressing, and fresh jalapeños.
Mexican Taco Pizza
Choice of grilled chicken, steak, ground beef, or carnitas, with green tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, cilantro, and onions.
Shrimp Pizza
Shrimp melted shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Taquitos
Choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef in a rolled fried corn tortilla.
Wings
Choice of BBQ sauce, garlic, or buffalo sauce.
Elote Bites
Esquites
Mexican Cob
Dips
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Bean Dip
Loaded Cheese Dip
Queso cheese with chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, and pico de gallo.
Queso Fundido
Sizzling skillet with melted Oaxaca cheese and chorizo topped with pico de gallo with flour tortillas.
Choriqueso
Melted cheese with chorizo served with flour tortillas.
Tomatillo Salsa
Pico de Gallo
House Salsa
Tortilla Chips
Ground Beef and Cheese Dip
Sour Cream
Corn Salsa
Mango Salsa
Pineapple Salsa
Enchilada Sauce
Burrito Sauce
Salsa Verde
Habanero Salsa
Tomatillo Salsa
Appetizer Nachos
Main Menu
Rice Bowl
Birria Rice Bowl
Shrimp Rice Bowl
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Rice Bowl
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
Carnitas Rice Bowl
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
Al Pastor Rice Bowl
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
Chicken Rice Bowl
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
Steak Rice Bowl
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
Street Tacos
2 Al Pastor Street Tacos
With Cilantro and Onions
2 Baja Tacos
Lobster on flour tortilla topped with Baja sauce, red cabbage, mango salsa, pico de gallo, corn, and sliced avocado.
2 Birria Tacos
With onions, cilantro and consumme.
2 Buffalo CHKN Tacos
(2) Breaded fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, jalapeño dressing, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and red onions in flour tortilla.
2 Carnitas Street Tacos
With cilantro and onions
2 CHKN, Chorizo, and PNAPPL Tacos
With Cheese Dip, Cilantro, and Onions.
2 Chorizo and Egg Tacos
With cheese sauce, onions and cilantro
2 Chorizo Street Tacos
With cheese dip, cilantro, and onions.
2 Ensenada Tacos
2 Fish Tacos
Grilled or fried mahi-mahi on flour tortilla with shredded cheese, special sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, and mango salsa.
2 Grilled Chicken Street Tacos
With cilantro and onions
2 Grilled Steak Street Tacos
With cilantro & onions.
2 Gringas Tacos
Al pastor, pineapple, cheese sauce, onions, cilantro on a flour tortillas
2 Ground Beef Tacos
On a hard shell with lettuce and shredded cheese
2 Lengua Tacos
With cilantro and onions.
2 Lettuce Wrap Tacos
(2) Lettuce, sour coleslaw, special sauce, mango salsa, and sliced avocado.
2 Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp on flour tortilla with shredded cheese, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, special sauce, and mango salsa.
2 Tacos Jalisco
Chorizo, potato, scrambled eggs, cheese dip, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado in a flour tortilla.
2 Tacos La Paz
(2) Battered and fried mahi mahi, special sauce, sour coleslaw, and mango salsa.
2 Tacos Tennessee
Breaded fried chicken, sour coleslaw, special sauce, and mango salsa on flour tortilla.
2 Tripitas Tacos
With cilantro and onions.
2Tacos BBQ Carnitas
With BBQ sauce, cilantro, and onions.
Taco Tray (F-B)
Taco Tray (S-B)
2 Brisket Tacos
Chicharrone Ribeye Tacos
Cheesy Diablo Tacos
California Burritos
Steak and Egg California Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.
Birria California Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp California Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.
Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple California Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.
Eggs with Chorizo California Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.
Carnitas California Burrito
Al Pastor California Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.
Chicken California Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.
Steak California Burrito
Gilberto Burritos
Steak Gilberto Burrito
Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Gilberto Burrito
Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Al Pastor Gilberto Burrito
Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Gilberto Burrito
Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Carnitas Gilberto Burrito
Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Shrimp Gilberto Burrito
Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Birria Gilberto Burrito
Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Soups & Salads
Burrito Bowl
Choice of steak or grilled chicken with rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Vegetal Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream. ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR STEAK FOR $2.99
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with choice of steak or grilled chicken with grilled peppers, grilled tomatoes, beans, and onions. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream. SUBSTITUTE SHRIMP FOR $2.00
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beef tips, or fired chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
La Fresca Salad
Romaine, spinach, red onion, corn, tomato, tortilla strips topped with grilled chicken breast, and avocado ranch dressing on the side.
Panchos Salad
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
House Soup
Shredded chicken, rice, and chicken broth topped with pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.
Mexican Chili Soup
Tropical Salad
Sandwiches & Wraps
Cancun Burger
All beef patty on a grilled brioche bun with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and dragon sauce.
Mansfield Burger
All beef patty on a grilled brioche bun with American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Gordita
Grilled pita bread filled with choice of steak, grilled chicken, or carnitas. With beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and special dressing.
Fajita Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, fajita vegetables, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and homemade tomato dressing.
Avocado Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, and our homemade tomato dressing.
Torta Mexican Style Sandwich
Mexican bread with your choice of meat, carnitas, steak, grilled chicken, or al pastor with beans, mayo, sour cream, tomato, avocado, lettuce, and pickled jalapeños.
Burrito Dinners
Chuy's Burrito
Choice of steak or grilled chicken with fajita vegetables in 2 flour tortillas topped with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled steak in a flour tortilla topped with cheese dip, green sauce, and a crema salad. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Burrito Cancun
Grilled shrimp will grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with green, red, and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and rice.
Burrito Campeche
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled onions in a flour tortilla. Covered with cheese dip and chorizo. Served with rice and crema salad.
Burrito Sonora
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, al pastor, onions, and bell peppers in a flour tortilla covered with cheese dip. Served with crema salad and rice.
Burritos Sabrosos
Two grilled steak burritos filled with shredded cheese and chorizo. Topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, and on the side black bean soup.
Burritos Deluxe
One shredded chicken with bean burrito and one beef with bean burrito. Both topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Super Burrito
A 12” flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef and shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with you choice of rice or beans.
Burrito Jalisco
A 12” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and shredded pork. Topped with cheese dip, our supreme sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Smoked Brisket Burrito
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean, and one cheese. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Fajita Enchilada
Two enchiladas with your choice of steak or chicken with grilled fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese dip.
Enchiladas Abelina
Three shredded chicken enchiladas marinated with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Enchiladas A La Parrilla
Three cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Camaron
Three shrimp enchiladas with a creamy white sauce topped with cheese dip and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Seafood Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat covered with tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream, rice, and grilled mixed vegetables.
Seafood
Seafood Vallarta
Five grilled shrimp, grilled tilapia, and a shrimp enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Shrimp Platter
Sautéed garlic butter shrimp, breaded shrimp, and coconut shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.
Mazatlan Seafood
Shrimp enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream, shrimp chimichanga covered with cheese dip and pico, and 5 grilled shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.
Baja Seafood
Grilled tilapia and shrimp on top of diced potatoes, fajita vegetables covered in cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado ranch. Choice of rice or beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fish and Chips
Beer battered cod served with French fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
12 shrimp marinated in lime juice. Served with homemade tomato sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado.
Mexican Shrimp Scampi
Grilled jumbo shrimp served over rice with fajita vegetables and garlic butter sauce.
Camarones A La Diabla
*Hot & Spicy!* Large grilled shrimp coated with our hot diablo sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Cabos Ahi Tuna
Camarones Zarandeados
Nayarit Shrimp and Clams
Bellville's Tilapia
Shrimp Momias
Alaskan Salmon and Shrimp
Molcajetes
Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mixed with our special ranchero sauce, and cheese dip. Topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Molcajete Seafood
Shrimp, crab, scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Molcajete Vegetables
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and special sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Vegetarian
Vegetarian A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one tostada with beans, cheese dip, lettuce, and tomato.
Vegetarian B
One chalupa and one cheese enchilada served with beans and rice.
Vegetarian C
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla, and one chalupa.
Vegetarian D
One bean tostaguac and one cheese enchilada served with rice.
Vegetarian E
One bean burrito with cheese dip, one cheese enchilada, a cheese quesadilla.
Vegetarian F
One chili poblano and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian G
One vegetable burrito served with rice and black beans.
Vegetarian H
Two vegetable tacos served with rice and black beans.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Vegetal
Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, and lettuce.
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted queso cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and a tortilla bowl loaded with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted queso cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and a tortilla bowl loaded with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Spinach Quesadilla
Quesadilla Nortena
Grilled flour tortilla with choice of grilled chicken or steak and chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans.
Elias Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice and melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Seafood Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, imitation crab, scallops, grilled fajita vegetables, and melted shredded cheese. Topped with cheese dip.
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with carnitas, BBQ sauce, and melted shredded cheese. Served with tossed salad and sour cream.
Quesadilla and Loaded Fry
Steaks
Steak and Fries
Hand cut ribeye steak served with French fries.
Ribeye Steak & Shrimp
Hand cut ribeye steak and jumbo shrimp over rice. Served with grilled vegetables and garlic butter.
Jalisco Steak
Hand cut ribeye steak with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas.
Texas Ribeye Steak
Hand cut ribeye steak and grilled jumbo shrimp. Topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Hand cut ribeye steak served with rice, refried beans, salsa Ranchero and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Carne Asada
Hand cut ribeye steak cooked with onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Chef's Special
Mansfield Steak
Create your own combo
Chicken
Pollo Sabroso
Grilled chicken breast with sliced tomato covered with cheese dip, grilled vegetables, and rice.
Pancho's Pollo
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing.
Pollo Hawaiian
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, and grilled pineapple topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with flour tortilla.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas.
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano peppers and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas.
Pollo Primavera
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Mucho Bueno
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed jumbo shrimp covered in cheese dip and topped with chorizo. Served with rice and refried beans.
Dinners
Super Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and shredded beef. Topped with cheese dip, red sauce, sour cream, avocado, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas soft or fried filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Seafood Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab, scallops, and fajita vegetables covered with enchilada sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño and sour cream.
Fajita Nachos
Tortillas chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese dip.
Seafood Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with scallops, crab, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cheese dip.
Pancho Combo
Grilled chicken soft taco, grilled steak hard taco, and chicken enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a side of cheese dip.
Super Flautas
Rolled and fried flour tortillas filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Carnitas Dinner
Slow cooked pork with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans and tossed salad. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Alambre
Grilled steak, mushroom, and poblano peppers covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Adult Chicken Tenders and Fries
Breaded chicken tenders with battered French fries with a side of honey mustard.
El Tapatio
Two flour tortillas rolled and fried filled with chicken, a BBQ pork burrito, and a beef enchilada. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of cheese dip.
Fajita Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or chorizo, and fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Panchos Nachos
Delicious nachos with your choice of meat, chips, shredded cheese, cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, and topped with sour cream.
Pancho's Rice Bowl
Rice bowl bedded with rice, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, your choice of meat, and topped with cheese dip.
Brussel Sprout Rice Bowl
Kids Meals
Kid's Chicken Tenders with Fries
All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.
Kid's Mini Corndogs with Fries
All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.
Kid's Taco with Fries
All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla with Fries
All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.
Kid's Enchilada and Taco
All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.
Kid's Burrito & Taco
All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.
Kid's Chicken, Rice and Cheese
Fajitas
Original Fajitas
Choice of steak or grilled chicken and fajita vegetables and grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Panchos Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Carnitas Fajitas
One cheese enchilada, slow cooked carnitas with fajitas vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo.
BBQ Chicken Fajita Melt
Grilled chicken covered with BBQ sauce over fajita vegetables all covered in melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Al Pastor Fajita
Marinated pork, pineapple, fajita vegetables covered in melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita and Enchilada
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with fajita vegetable and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Pepperjack Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak with fajitas vegetables and smothered with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and green tomatillo sauce
Fajita Supreme
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Veggie Fajita
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice and refried beans.
Philly Steak Fajitas
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions covered with melted provolone cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Grilled chicken, chorizo and pineapple covered with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Grilled Cazuelada (Dinner for Two)
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and tossed salad.
Pina Loca
A half-grilled pineapple filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and fajita vegetables topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans.
Smoked Brisket Fajitas
Fajita Camarones Trio
4 Mexican BBQ shrimp, 4 sautéed garlic shrimp, and 4 hot & spicy shrimp served over grilled fajita vegetables. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Fajita Del Pacifico
Tilapia, scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat served over grilled fajita vegetables covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, diced tomatoes and sour cream.
Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp, crab, and scallops with fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, tossed salad, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Delicious grilled shrimp served over grilled peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, & pico de gallo. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Dessert
Sides
Pancho's Nachos
A La Carte
Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Tortillas
3 Tortillas with your choice of corn or flour.