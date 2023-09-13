Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Mountain Dew

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Mug Root Beer

$2.99
Starry

$2.99
Yellow Lemonade

$2.99
Crush

$2.99
Ginger Ale

$2.99
Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Boba Lemonade

$4.99

Mexican Drinks

Jarritos

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99
Bottled Sprite

$2.99
Bottled Coke

$2.99
Bottled Sangria

$2.99
Bottled Sidral Mundet

$2.99
Coconut Water Can

$4.00

Bottled Fanta

$2.99

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grape Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Other Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99
Monster

$3.00
Red Bull

$3.00

Margaritas

Specialty Margaritas

Ultima Margaritas

$14.00

Pink Cadilac Margarita (Copy)

$14.00

Blue Margarita (Copy)

$14.00

Green Iguana Margarita (Copy)

$14.00

Octopus Margarita (Copy)

$14.00

Oasis Margarita

$14.00

Mango Con Chile Margarita

$14.00

Hawaiian Margarita

$14.00

Ultima Blueberry Margarita

$14.00

Michelada

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Mango Tango Margarita

$14.00

Aqua Rita Margarita

$14.00

Berry - Raz Sangria Margarita

$14.00

Jarrito- rita

$14.00

Margaritas

12 oz Margarita

$5.99

18oz Margarita

$9.99

32 oz Margarita

$14.99

Pitcher Margarita

$23.99

Tower

$40.00

$1.99 Margaritas

$1.99 Margarita

$1.99

Liquor

Whiskey

Birddog

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Rye

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

George Dickie

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Apple

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Ten High

$7.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Dewars

$6.00

Lauders Scotch

$7.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Cuttysark

$6.00

Gentleman's Jack

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Weller Special Reserve

$6.00

Jim Bean Red Stag

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Blanton's Bourbon Whiskey

$13.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$7.00

Weller Antique 107

$10.00

McKenna Henry Single Barrel

$10.00

Angels Envy Finished Rye

$15.00

Whistle pig

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$6.00

Old Elk

$20.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Heaven's Door 10YR

$15.00

Russells Reserve 10YR

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$5.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$13.00

Penelope Bourbon Barrel Strength

$13.00

Oak & Eden In-Bottled Finished

$10.00

Calumet Farm 16 YR

$20.00

Calumet Farm 10 YR

$10.00

Calumet Farm 15 YR

$15.00

Heaven’s Door

$10.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye

$25.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$10.00

Michter’s Small Batch

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 YR

$15.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Larceny

$15.00

Michter's Small Batch

$10.00

Ancient Ancient Age

$6.00

Angles Envy

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Well

$6.00

Skyy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Three Olives

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.99

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myers

$6.00

Well

$5.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$6.00

Tequila

1800

$7.00

Altos

$8.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Herradura

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Jose Quervo

$7.00

Mezcal

$8.00

Milagro

$8.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00

Tres Agaves

$8.00

Patron Mule

$10.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$6.00

Termana Resposido

$7.00

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Suavecito Reposado

$10.00

Suavecito Blanco

$10.00

Suaza Commemorativo Anejo

$6.00

Suaza Hacienda Reposado

$7.00

Corralejo Reposado

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Clase Azul Tequila Anejo

$60.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$30.00

Lobos 1707 Reposado

$10.00

Lobos 1707 Joven

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

El Mayor Anejo

$8.00

El Mayor Blanco

$7.00

El Mayor Reposado

$7.00

El Mayor Cristalino

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$10.00

Gin

Barton

$6.00

Bombay

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Crystal Palace

$6.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$6.00

RumChata

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

43

$6.00

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Margarita Drinks

Margarita Flights

$20.00

Margarita Tower

$40.00

Fiesta Margarita

$14.00

Ultima Margaritas

$14.00

Pink Cadilac Margarita

$14.00

Blue Margarita

$14.00

Green Iguana Margarita

$14.00

Octopus Margarita

$14.00

Oasis Margarita

$14.00

Ultima Blueberry Margarita

$14.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Ultima Margarita

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Mango Con Chile Margarita

$14.00

Aqua Rita Margarita

$14.00

Berry - Raz Sangria Margarita

$14.00

Mango Tango Margarita

$14.00

Coronita Margarita

$12.00

La Fresca Margarita

$14.00

Pitcher Margarita

$23.00

Hawaiian Margarita

$14.00

TO GO Margarita

$5.99+

Boba Margarita

$14.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

Bloddy Mary

$8.50

Chi Chi

$7.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Kahlua Colada

$8.50

Loco

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Mai Tai

$8.50

Mojito

$8.50

Cantaritos

$12.99

Daiquiri

$8.99

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.99

Piña Colada

$8.50

Wine

1 Glass Red Blend

$7.00

1 Glass Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

1 Glass Merlot

$7.00

1 Glass Zinfandel

$7.00

1 Glass Sangria

$7.00

1 Glass Moscato

$7.00

1 Glass Peach Moscato

$7.00

1 Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00

1 Glass Chardonnay

$7.00

1 Glass Red Wine Raspberry

$7.00

Mix Drinks

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$1.99+
Coors Light Draft

$3.75+
Dos XX Amber Especial Draft

$5.29+
Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.29+
Modelo Especial Draft

$5.29+
Shock Top Draft

$5.29+
Corona Extra Draft

$5.29+
Kona Big Wave Draft

$5.29+
Great Lakes Oktoberfest Draft

$6.29+
Rhinegest Truth IPA Draft

$6.59+
Sapporo Premium Beer

$5.29+
Modelo Negra Draft

$5.29+
Goose Island Draft

$6.59+
Blue Moon Draft

$6.59+

Breckenridge Brewery Oktoberfest Draft

$6.29+

Pacifico Draft

$5.29+

Bottled Beer

Dos XX Lager Especial Bottled

$4.75

Dos XX Ambar Especial Bottled

$4.75

Pacifico Clara Bottled

$4.75

Victoria Bottled

$4.75

Corona Extra Bottled

$4.75

Corona Light Bottled

$4.75

Corona Familiar Bottled

$4.75

Sol Bottled

$4.75

Modelo Negra Bottled

$4.75

Modelo Especial Bottled

$4.75

Miller Light Bottled

$3.50

Bud Light Bottled

$3.50

Busch Light Bottled

$3.50

Budweiser Bottled

$3.50

Yuengling Lager Bottled

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bottled

$3.50

Platform Haze Jude

$3.50

Tecate Light Can

$4.50

Coors Light Bottled

$3.50

12 Dogs Of Christmas Ale

$6.50

Stella Artois Bottled

$4.99

Busch Light Peach Can

$3.50

Columbus India Pale IPA

$4.50

Seltzer’s

Corona Hard Seltzer Lemon Lime

$3.50

Corona Hard Seltzer Grapefruit

$3.50

Corona Hard Seltzer Strawberry

$3.50

Corona Hard Seltzer Watermelon

$3.50

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$3.50

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple

$3.50

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$3.50

Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime

$3.50

Truly Fruit Punch

$3.99

Truly Citrus Punch

$3.99

Truly Berry Punch

$3.99

High Noon Tequila Strawberry

$3.50

High Noon Tequila Lime

$3.50

High Noon Tequila Grapefruit

$3.50

High Noon Tequila Passionfruit

$3.50

White Claw Vodka + Soda Peach

$3.99

White Claw Vodka + Soda Pineapple

$3.99

White Claw Vodka + Soda Wild Cherry

$3.99

White Claw Vodka + Soda Watermelon

$3.99

White Claw Strawberry

$3.50

White Claw Mango

$3.50

White Claw BlackBerry

$3.50

White Claw Pineapple

$3.50

White Claw Peach

$3.50

Truly Tropical Punch

$3.50

Martinis

Raspberry Crush Martini

$8.99

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.99

Peach Martini

$8.99

Orange Martini

$8.99

Chocolate Martini

$8.99

Caramel Apple Martini

$8.99

Flirtini Martini

$8.99

Cosmopolitan Martini

$8.99

Mimosas

Traditional Mimosa

$6.00

Apple Mimosa

$6.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$6.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$25.00

The Macallan Sherry Oak Cask

$15.00

The Glenlivet

$10.00

Michelada

Michelada

Appetizers

Appetizers

Dip Sampler

$12.99

Cheese dip, bean dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips.

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Seasoned fries topped with choice of grilled chicken, steak, carnitas, or al pastor with cheese dip, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Six jumbo shrimp served with our tangy cocktail sauce.

Flautas

$9.99

4 flour tortilla fried and rolled filled with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

BBQ Mexican Pizza

$9.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, and cilantro.

Ceviche

$12.99

Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, and jalapeño marinated in lime juice and topped with avocado.

Family Sampler

$20.99

Cheese quesadilla, 4 wings, 4 chicken flautas, 4 chicken nachos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, ranch dressing, tomato dressing, and fresh jalapeños.

Mexican Taco Pizza

$9.00

Choice of grilled chicken, steak, ground beef, or carnitas, with green tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, cilantro, and onions.

Shrimp Pizza

$10.99

Shrimp melted shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Taquitos

$5.99+

Choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef in a rolled fried corn tortilla.

Wings

$12.99

Choice of BBQ sauce, garlic, or buffalo sauce.

Elote Bites

$7.00

Esquites

$7.00

Mexican Cob

$4.99

Dips

Cheese Dip

$3.79+

Guacamole Dip

$4.99+

Bean Dip

$5.49

Loaded Cheese Dip

$12.99

Queso cheese with chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, and pico de gallo.

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Sizzling skillet with melted Oaxaca cheese and chorizo topped with pico de gallo with flour tortillas.

Choriqueso

$7.99

Melted cheese with chorizo served with flour tortillas.

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.99+

House Salsa

$1.99+

Tortilla Chips

$2.79+

Ground Beef and Cheese Dip

$7.99

Sour Cream

$1.00+

Corn Salsa

$2.99+

Mango Salsa

$3.99+

Pineapple Salsa

$2.99+

Enchilada Sauce

$1.99+

Burrito Sauce

$1.99+

Salsa Verde

$1.99+

Habanero Salsa

$1.50+

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.50+

Appetizer Nachos

Nachos with Ground Beef & Beans

$6.99

Topped with cheese dip.

Nachos with Cheese

$5.99

Nachos with Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Topped with Cheese Dip.

Nachos with Beans

$6.99

Topped with Cheese Dip.

Nachos with Ground Beef

$6.99

Topped with Cheese Dip.

Main Menu

Rice Bowl

Birria Rice Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.00

Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.

Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Rice Bowl

$12.00

Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$12.00

Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.

Al Pastor Rice Bowl

$12.00

Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.

Steak Rice Bowl

$12.00

Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.

Street Tacos

2 Al Pastor Street Tacos

$6.00

With Cilantro and Onions

2 Baja Tacos

$14.00

Lobster on flour tortilla topped with Baja sauce, red cabbage, mango salsa, pico de gallo, corn, and sliced avocado.

2 Birria Tacos

$7.00

With onions, cilantro and consumme.

2 Buffalo CHKN Tacos

$9.00

(2) Breaded fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, jalapeño dressing, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and red onions in flour tortilla.

2 Carnitas Street Tacos

$6.00

With cilantro and onions

2 CHKN, Chorizo, and PNAPPL Tacos

$7.00

With Cheese Dip, Cilantro, and Onions.

2 Chorizo and Egg Tacos

$7.00

With cheese sauce, onions and cilantro

2 Chorizo Street Tacos

$6.00

With cheese dip, cilantro, and onions.

2 Ensenada Tacos

$10.00

2 Fish Tacos

$10.00

Grilled or fried mahi-mahi on flour tortilla with shredded cheese, special sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, and mango salsa.

2 Grilled Chicken Street Tacos

$6.00

With cilantro and onions

2 Grilled Steak Street Tacos

$7.00

With cilantro & onions.

2 Gringas Tacos

$8.00

Al pastor, pineapple, cheese sauce, onions, cilantro on a flour tortillas

2 Ground Beef Tacos

$4.00

On a hard shell with lettuce and shredded cheese

2 Lengua Tacos

$7.00

With cilantro and onions.

2 Lettuce Wrap Tacos

(2) Lettuce, sour coleslaw, special sauce, mango salsa, and sliced avocado.

2 Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Grilled shrimp on flour tortilla with shredded cheese, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, special sauce, and mango salsa.

2 Tacos Jalisco

$8.00

Chorizo, potato, scrambled eggs, cheese dip, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado in a flour tortilla.

2 Tacos La Paz

$10.00

(2) Battered and fried mahi mahi, special sauce, sour coleslaw, and mango salsa.

2 Tacos Tennessee

$9.00

Breaded fried chicken, sour coleslaw, special sauce, and mango salsa on flour tortilla.

2 Tripitas Tacos

$7.00

With cilantro and onions.

2Tacos BBQ Carnitas

$7.00

With BBQ sauce, cilantro, and onions.

Taco Tray (F-B)

$49.99

Taco Tray (S-B)

$29.99

2 Brisket Tacos

$12.99

Chicharrone Ribeye Tacos

$15.00

Cheesy Diablo Tacos

$14.00

California Burritos

Steak and Egg California Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.

Birria California Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp California Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.

Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple California Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.

Eggs with Chorizo California Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.

Carnitas California Burrito

$12.00

Al Pastor California Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.

Chicken California Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo.

Steak California Burrito

$12.00

Gilberto Burritos

Steak Gilberto Burrito

$13.00

Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Gilberto Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Al Pastor Gilberto Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Gilberto Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Carnitas Gilberto Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Shrimp Gilberto Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Birria Gilberto Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, cheese dip, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Soups & Salads

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Choice of steak or grilled chicken with rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Vegetal Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream. ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR STEAK FOR $2.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell with choice of steak or grilled chicken with grilled peppers, grilled tomatoes, beans, and onions. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream. SUBSTITUTE SHRIMP FOR $2.00

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell with choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beef tips, or fired chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

La Fresca Salad

$12.99

Romaine, spinach, red onion, corn, tomato, tortilla strips topped with grilled chicken breast, and avocado ranch dressing on the side.

Panchos Salad

$10.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

House Soup

$7.99

Shredded chicken, rice, and chicken broth topped with pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.

Mexican Chili Soup

$7.99

Tropical Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cancun Burger

$11.99

All beef patty on a grilled brioche bun with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and dragon sauce.

Mansfield Burger

$11.99

All beef patty on a grilled brioche bun with American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Gordita

$12.99

Grilled pita bread filled with choice of steak, grilled chicken, or carnitas. With beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and special dressing.

Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, fajita vegetables, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and homemade tomato dressing.

Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, and our homemade tomato dressing.

Torta Mexican Style Sandwich

$11.99

Mexican bread with your choice of meat, carnitas, steak, grilled chicken, or al pastor with beans, mayo, sour cream, tomato, avocado, lettuce, and pickled jalapeños.

Burrito Dinners

Chuy's Burrito

$13.59

Choice of steak or grilled chicken with fajita vegetables in 2 flour tortillas topped with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Grilled steak in a flour tortilla topped with cheese dip, green sauce, and a crema salad. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Burrito Cancun

$14.99

Grilled shrimp will grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with green, red, and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and rice.

Burrito Campeche

$13.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled onions in a flour tortilla. Covered with cheese dip and chorizo. Served with rice and crema salad.

Burrito Sonora

$13.99

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, al pastor, onions, and bell peppers in a flour tortilla covered with cheese dip. Served with crema salad and rice.

Burritos Sabrosos

$13.99

Two grilled steak burritos filled with shredded cheese and chorizo. Topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, and on the side black bean soup.

Burritos Deluxe

$12.99

One shredded chicken with bean burrito and one beef with bean burrito. Both topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Super Burrito

$12.99

A 12” flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef and shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with you choice of rice or beans.

Burrito Jalisco

$13.99

A 12” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and shredded pork. Topped with cheese dip, our supreme sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Smoked Brisket Burrito

$14.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$12.99

Five different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean, and one cheese. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Fajita Enchilada

$12.99

Two enchiladas with your choice of steak or chicken with grilled fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese dip.

Enchiladas Abelina

$11.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas marinated with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Enchiladas A La Parrilla

$12.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Camaron

$13.99

Three shrimp enchiladas with a creamy white sauce topped with cheese dip and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.99

Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat covered with tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream, rice, and grilled mixed vegetables.

Seafood

Seafood Vallarta

$16.99

Five grilled shrimp, grilled tilapia, and a shrimp enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Sautéed garlic butter shrimp, breaded shrimp, and coconut shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.

Mazatlan Seafood

$16.99

Shrimp enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream, shrimp chimichanga covered with cheese dip and pico, and 5 grilled shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.

Baja Seafood

$20.99

Grilled tilapia and shrimp on top of diced potatoes, fajita vegetables covered in cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado ranch. Choice of rice or beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Fish and Chips

$11.99

Beer battered cod served with French fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

12 shrimp marinated in lime juice. Served with homemade tomato sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado.

Mexican Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp served over rice with fajita vegetables and garlic butter sauce.

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.99

*Hot & Spicy!* Large grilled shrimp coated with our hot diablo sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Cabos Ahi Tuna

$19.99

Camarones Zarandeados

$20.99

Nayarit Shrimp and Clams

$19.99

Bellville's Tilapia

$16.99

Shrimp Momias

$17.99

Alaskan Salmon and Shrimp

$24.99

Molcajetes

Molcajete

$25.99

Grilled chicken, steak, jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mixed with our special ranchero sauce, and cheese dip. Topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Molcajete Seafood

$30.99

Shrimp, crab, scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Molcajete Vegetables

$15.99

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and special sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$10.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one tostada with beans, cheese dip, lettuce, and tomato.

Vegetarian B

$10.99

One chalupa and one cheese enchilada served with beans and rice.

Vegetarian C

$10.99

One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla, and one chalupa.

Vegetarian D

$10.99

One bean tostaguac and one cheese enchilada served with rice.

Vegetarian E

$10.99

One bean burrito with cheese dip, one cheese enchilada, a cheese quesadilla.

Vegetarian F

$10.99

One chili poblano and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian G

$10.99

One vegetable burrito served with rice and black beans.

Vegetarian H

$10.99

Two vegetable tacos served with rice and black beans.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Vegetal

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, and lettuce.

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted queso cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and a tortilla bowl loaded with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted queso cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and a tortilla bowl loaded with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Spinach Quesadilla

$12.99

Quesadilla Nortena

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla with choice of grilled chicken or steak and chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans.

Elias Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice and melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Seafood Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, imitation crab, scallops, grilled fajita vegetables, and melted shredded cheese. Topped with cheese dip.

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with carnitas, BBQ sauce, and melted shredded cheese. Served with tossed salad and sour cream.

Quesadilla and Loaded Fry

$13.99

Steaks

Steak and Fries

$18.99

Hand cut ribeye steak served with French fries.

Ribeye Steak & Shrimp

$21.99

Hand cut ribeye steak and jumbo shrimp over rice. Served with grilled vegetables and garlic butter.

Jalisco Steak

$18.99

Hand cut ribeye steak with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas.

Texas Ribeye Steak

$22.99

Hand cut ribeye steak and grilled jumbo shrimp. Topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$18.99

Hand cut ribeye steak served with rice, refried beans, salsa Ranchero and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Hand cut ribeye steak cooked with onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Chef's Special

$24.99

Mansfield Steak

$21.99

Create your own combo

Pick 2 Combo

$10.99

Pick 3 Combo

$14.99

Chicken

Pollo Sabroso

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with sliced tomato covered with cheese dip, grilled vegetables, and rice.

Pancho's Pollo

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing.

Pollo Hawaiian

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, and grilled pineapple topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with flour tortilla.

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas.

Pollo Poblano

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano peppers and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas.

Pollo Primavera

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Mucho Bueno

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed jumbo shrimp covered in cheese dip and topped with chorizo. Served with rice and refried beans.

Dinners

Super Chimichanga

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and shredded beef. Topped with cheese dip, red sauce, sour cream, avocado, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga

$12.99

Two flour tortillas soft or fried filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab, scallops, and fajita vegetables covered with enchilada sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño and sour cream.

Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Tortillas chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese dip.

Seafood Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with scallops, crab, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cheese dip.

Pancho Combo

$13.99

Grilled chicken soft taco, grilled steak hard taco, and chicken enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a side of cheese dip.

Super Flautas

$12.99

Rolled and fried flour tortillas filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Carnitas Dinner

$13.99

Slow cooked pork with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans and tossed salad. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Alambre

$13.99

Grilled steak, mushroom, and poblano peppers covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Adult Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.99

Breaded chicken tenders with battered French fries with a side of honey mustard.

El Tapatio

$13.99

Two flour tortillas rolled and fried filled with chicken, a BBQ pork burrito, and a beef enchilada. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of cheese dip.

Fajita Chimichanga

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or chorizo, and fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.

Panchos Nachos

$10.99

Delicious nachos with your choice of meat, chips, shredded cheese, cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, and topped with sour cream.

Pancho's Rice Bowl

Rice bowl bedded with rice, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, your choice of meat, and topped with cheese dip.

Brussel Sprout Rice Bowl

Kids Meals

Kid's Chicken Tenders with Fries

$7.99

All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.

Kid's Mini Corndogs with Fries

$7.99

All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.

Kid's Taco with Fries

$7.99

All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$7.99

All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.

Kid's Enchilada and Taco

$7.99

All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.

Kid's Burrito & Taco

$7.99

All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.

Kid's Chicken, Rice and Cheese

$7.99

Fajitas

Original Fajitas

$16.99

Choice of steak or grilled chicken and fajita vegetables and grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Panchos Fajitas

$17.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Fajitas

$17.99

One cheese enchilada, slow cooked carnitas with fajitas vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo.

BBQ Chicken Fajita Melt

$16.99

Grilled chicken covered with BBQ sauce over fajita vegetables all covered in melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Al Pastor Fajita

$16.99

Marinated pork, pineapple, fajita vegetables covered in melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita and Enchilada

$16.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak with fajita vegetable and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Pepperjack Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Grilled steak with fajitas vegetables and smothered with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and green tomatillo sauce

Fajita Supreme

$19.99

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Veggie Fajita

$13.99

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice and refried beans.

Philly Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions covered with melted provolone cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled chicken, chorizo and pineapple covered with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Grilled Cazuelada (Dinner for Two)

$26.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and tossed salad.

Pina Loca

$21.99

A half-grilled pineapple filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and fajita vegetables topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans.

Smoked Brisket Fajitas

$15.00

Fajita Camarones Trio

$21.99

4 Mexican BBQ shrimp, 4 sautéed garlic shrimp, and 4 hot & spicy shrimp served over grilled fajita vegetables. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Fajita Del Pacifico

$21.99

Tilapia, scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat served over grilled fajita vegetables covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, diced tomatoes and sour cream.

Seafood Fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp, crab, and scallops with fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, tossed salad, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$18.99

Delicious grilled shrimp served over grilled peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, & pico de gallo. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Churros

$5.99

Xango

$5.99

Cheesecake

$9.99

Flan

$5.99

Churro Sundae

$8.99

Sopapilla

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Cake

$9.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Sides

SIDE OF French Fries

$3.99

SIDE OF Fajita Veggies

$2.99

SIDE OF Refried Beans

$2.99

SIDE OF Rice

$2.99

SIDE OF Black Beans

$2.99

SIDE OF Rice with Cheese Dip

$3.99

SIDE OF Rice & Refried Beans

$4.50

Pancho's Nachos

A La Carte

Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99+

Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99+

Tortillas

$1.00

3 Tortillas with your choice of corn or flour.

Ground Beef & Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99+

Shredded Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99+

Burrito

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99+

Enchilada

$3.99

Grilled Jalapeños

$1.99+

Bottled Sauce

$4.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch Items

#1 Fajita Lunch

$9.59

#2 Special Lunch

$7.99

#3 Special Lunch

$7.99

#4 Special Lunch

$7.99

#5 Lunch Special

$7.99

#6 Acapulo Special Lunch

$8.29

#7 Steak Burrito Lunch

$9.49

#8 Pollo Fundido Lunch

$8.59

#9 Two Compadre Enchiladas

$7.99

#10 Chicken Flautas

$8.59

#11 Lunch Quesadilla

$8.59

#12 Speedy Gonzalez

$7.59

#13 Philly Quesadilla

$8.99

#14 Rice Bowl

$9.99

#15 Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

#16 Fajita Quesadilla Vegetal

$9.99

#17 Two Street Tacos

$9.00

#18 Acapulco Burrito

$10.99

#19 Quesadilla Steak and Eggs

$9.99

#20 Lunch Molcajete

$11.99

#21 Steak Pepperjack Wrap

$9.99

#22 Rice Bowl Supreme

$9.99

#23 Mexican Chilaquiles

$9.59

#24 Huevos Rancheros

$7.00

#25 Huervos with Chorizo

$8.89

Grand Opening Specials

$5 Specials

Cheese curds

$5.00

Potstickers

$5.00

6 wings

$5.00

Cancun Nachos

$5.00

Elote Bites

$5.00