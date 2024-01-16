Skip to Main content
Candied Yam Division 932 Division Avenue South
We are not accepting online orders right now.
932 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Meals
One Meat, One Side
$6.99
Two Meats, Two Sides
$13.99
Veggie Plate
$11.25
Soulfood Wrap
$9.99
Family Meal Deal
$36.00
Premium Meat Upcharge (Porkchop, Breast, Rib)
$0.50
Meat
Wing
$1.69
Fried Dark
$1.69
Fried Breast
$3.50
Baked Dark
$1.69
Baked Breast
$3.50
Catfish
$3.50
Perch
$3.25
Meatloaf
$3.25
Pork Chop
$3.50
Rib Bone
$3.50
Sides
Scratch Made • No Preservatives • All Vegetarian • (v) Vegan
Black Eyed Peas (v)
$3.75
Cabbage (v)
$3.75
Corn
$3.75
Dressing
$3.75
Green Beans (v)
$3.75
Greens (v)
$3.75
Mac
$3.75
Mashed
$3.75
Yams
$3.75
Desserts
Pecan Tartlet
$3.00
Sweet Potato Tartlet
$3.00
Red Velvet Cake
$3.25
Pound Cake
$3.25
Cobbler
$3.75
Pudding
$3.75
Extras
Gravy (2oz)
$0.25
Cranberry Sauce (2oz)
$0.25
Cornbread
$0.50
Pork Rinds
$3.50
Onions
$0.25
Tartar
$0.25
Drinks
Bottled Water
$0.99
Ice / Water Cup
$0.25
Kool-Aid
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Soda Can
$1.35
Sweet Tea
$2.75
(616) 308-0961
932 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
