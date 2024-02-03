Canelita 440 Washington Street
APPETIZER
- Guacamole&chip$6.99
- Salsa&chip$5.99
- Papas Frita$3.99+
- Queso Fundido Con Chorizo$6.99
- Quesadilla Medium$6.99
- Nachos$9.99
Cheese, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, beans, guacamole, sour cream with choice of chicken, beef, pork or steak
- Pico De Gallo 8oz$5.99
- Poblano Chile Relleno$4.75
- Tamales$2.50+
- Camarones Botaneros 10 For$19.99
- Tostada De Ceviche$5.99
- Enpanadas$6.99
Stuffed with chicken
- Flauta Bites$5.99
- Wings$9.99+
Fried wings served with ranch dipping sauce
- Chips$2.50
BREAKFAST
Caldos
Desserts
Dinner
- Burrito Suizo Diner$13.99
- Chimichanga Diner$14.99
- Steak Azteca$19.99
- Enpanada Diner$9.99
- Platillo De Birria$14.99
- Quesadilla Diner$12.99
- Platillo De Milanesa De Pollo$13.99
- Pollo Con Nopales$16.99
- Fajitas combo$19.99
- Molcajete$22.99
- Carne Asada$17.99
- Enchiladas Dinner$13.99
- Flautas dinner$11.99
- Alambre$17.99
- Taco Dinner$13.99
- Burrito Dinner$13.99
- Torta Dinner$13.99
- Gordita Dinner$13.99
- Mole con Pollo$13.99
Traditional mole sauce made from scratch served with Chicken and a side of rice.
- Chiles Rellenos$13.99
Fried pepper stuffed with melted cheese in a suiza sauce served with rice and beans.
- Guisado de Puerco$14.99
Pork stew in a green sauce comes with rice, beans and home made tortillas.
- Bistec A La Mexicana$17.99
- Steak Oaxaca$19.99
- Tampiquena$17.99
Skirt Steak accompanied with a cheese enchilada, rice and beans.
- Fajitas$18.99
Your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp or a mix of all 3
- Lomo En Salsa$17.99
- Hamburgesa$8.99
- Molcajete Combo$28.00
Drinks
Espesiales
Kids
Open
Comida de fiesta
Regular
- Tacos$2.99
Classic taco with your choice of meat or veggies topped with cilantro and onion.
- Burrito$9.99
Your choice of meat or veggies with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream all wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
- Torta$9.99
Mexican Sandwich with your choice of meat.
- Gorditas$3.99
Thick tortillas stuffed with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of meat or veggies.
- Quesadilla$6.99
- Pambazos$10.99
- Quesabirria$4.00
- Huarache$8.99
- Sope$4.49
- Tostada$3.99
- Enchiladas michoacanas$12.99
- Chimichanga$12.99
- Enchiladas$12.99
Rolled tortillas dipped in your choice sauce with your choice of meat.
- Flautas$9.99
5 Chicken rolled tacos fried in a corn tortilla.
- Tacos Dorados$10.99
Seafood
- Mojaras Frita$16.99
- Camarones botaneros$18.99
- Mar y Tierra$20.99
- Ceviche de camarón$15.99
Shrimp ceviche served with dice jalapeños, tomate, cilandro, onion, cucumber and Avocado
- Molcajete de marisco$28.99
- Caldo de Camaron$16.99
- Caldo 7 mares$18.99
- Camarones$18.99
- Coctel De Camaron$16.99
- Caldo De Pescado Y Camaron$19.99
- Caldo De Pescado$15.99
- 4×4 Camarones$28.99