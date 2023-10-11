Seafood Shake Boil 3860 Morse rd. Columbus ohio 43219
Main Menu
Starters
- Raw Oysters (6 pcs)$15.00
- Cocktail Shrimp (8 pcs)$10.95
- Bacon Scallops$15.95
- Coconut Shrimp with Cucumber$12.95
- Fried Calamari$12.00
- Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
- Mozzarella Cheese Stick (6 pcs)$5.95
- Cajun Spiced Edamame$4.95
- Vegetable Spring Roll$4.95
- Pork Egg Roll$4.95
- Fried Pork Dumpling$6.99
- Crispy Chicken Wonton (4 pcs)$9.95
- Crab Rangoons$6.95
- Garlic Bread (2 pcs)$4.00
Wings
Tenders & Fried Fish
Entrée
- Lover's Salmon$23.95
Roasted rock salmon, potato, peaches.
- Lobster & Scallops$32.95
Roasted lobster tail, scallops, potato, peach, toasted garlic bread
- Shrimp Toast$21.95
Garlic shrimp & bread toast
- Bangin' Shrimp$18.95
Crispy, Battered Shrimp tossed in a Sweet Golden Chili Sauce. Served with Rice, Broccoli, and Scallions.
$19.99 Seafood Combos
- $19.99 Combo A$19.99
1/4 lb Shrimp, 1/4 lb Clams, 1/4 lb Mussels, 1/4 lb Crawfish, 1/4 lb Kielbasa Sausage, Corn (1 pc), Potato (1 pc), Egg (1 pc), Broccoli
- $19.99 Combo B$19.99
1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/4 lb Shrimp, 1/4 lb Kielbasa Sausage, Corn (1 pc), Potato (1 pc), Egg (1 pc), Broccoli
- $19.99 Combo C$19.99
1/2 lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Shrimp, 1/2 lb Kielbasa Sausage, Corn (1 pc), Potato (1 pc), Egg (1 pc), Broccoli
- $19.99 Combo D$19.99
1/2 lb Chicken, 1/2 Kielbasa Sausage, Eggs (2 pcs), Corn (2 pcs), Potatoes (2 pcs), Broccoli
Seafood Combos
- Triple S$35.00
1 lb of shrimp, 2 pieces of corn, 2 pieces of potatoes,1/2 lb of snow crab legs,1/2 lb of kielbasa sausage
- Surfin' Chicken$40.00
1 lb of shrimp, 1/2 lb of chicken, 2 pieces of corn, 1/2 lb of mussels, 1/2 lb of sea scallops, 2 pieces of potatoes
- Crab Royale$65.00
1 lb of king crab legs, 1/2 lb of snow crab legs, 1/2 lb of shrimp, 3 pieces of corn, 3 pieces of potatoes, 2 boiled eggs
- Lobster & Friends$65.00
2 pieces of lobster tail, 1 lb of shrimp, 3 pieces of potatoes,1/2 lb of snow crab legs, 3 pieces of corn
- Ocean Treasure$80.00
1 lb of king crab legs, 1 lb of shrimp, 1/2 lb of sea scallops, 3 pieces of corn, 1/2 lb of beef sausage, 3 pieces of potatoes
- Beginner$25.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, 1/2 lb of crawfish, 2 pieces of corn, 1/2 lb of mussels, 1/2 lb of clams, 2 pieces of potatoes
- Seafood Shake Classic$33.00
1 lb of snow crab legs, 2 pieces of corn, 1/2 lb of shrimp, 1 lb of kielbase sausage, 1/2 lb of clams, 2 pieces of potatoes
- New Orleans$45.00
1 lb of shrimp, 1 lb of crawfish, 2 pieces of potatoes, 1 lb of kielbase sausage, 2 pieces of corn, fried shrimp
- Seafood Lover$68.00
1 lb of shrimp, 1 lb of crawfish, 1 lb of snow crab legs, 1 lb of mussels, 3 pieces of corn, 3 pieces of potatoes, fried shrimp
Seafood by the Pound
Sides
Kid's Menu
Drink Menu
Creative Mix
Frozen Drink
- Dragon Fruit Lychee$5.99Out of stock
- Strawberry & Pineapple Slush$4.99Out of stock
- Chocolate Slush$4.99Out of stock
- Caramel Cappuccino$5.99Out of stock
- Milk Tea Slush$5.99Out of stock
- Matcha Slush$5.99Out of stock
- Taro Slush$4.99Out of stock
- OREO Slush$4.99Out of stock
- Mocha Slush$5.99Out of stock
- Pineapple Snow$4.99Out of stock
- Honeydew Slush$4.99Out of stock
- Blue Sky$5.99Out of stock
- Fresh Fruit Tea Slush$4.99Out of stock
- Cheese Cream Foam Servers$5.99Out of stock
- Fresh Fruit Smoothie$5.99Out of stock
- Yogurt Smoothie$5.99Out of stock
- Fresh Frozen Lemonade$4.99Out of stock
Fountain Drinks
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Mocktail$5.99
- Gin & Tonic$6.95
- Martini$7.95
- Moscow Mule$8.95
- Manhattan$8.95
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.95
- Cucumber Breeze$8.95
- Mexico Street$12.95
- Passion Love$8.95
- French Kiss$12.95
- Mango HoHo$8.95
- Margarita$8.95
- Mojito$8.95
- Frozen Margarita$9.95
- Daquiri$8.95
- Lemonade Journey$9.95
- Pina Colada$9.95
- Magic Starry Sky$12.95
- Green Bird Bom Bom$12.95
- Angel's Dragon$12.95
- H meets Apples$12.95
- Tequila Sunrise$8.95
- Bloody Mary$8.95
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Blue Hawaii$8.95
- Cosmo$12.95
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.95
- Mai Tai$8.95
Beer
Liquor
- Well Vodka$4.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Absolut Citron$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One Oranje$7.00
- Ketel One Citroen$7.00
- Paramount Vodka$4.00
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$5.00
- Smirnoff Green Apple$5.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.00
- Firefly Sweet Tea$4.00
- Three Olives Citrus$5.00
- Three Olives Orange$5.00
- Three Olives Mango$5.00
- Tito's$6.00
- Ciroc Apple$9.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$9.00
- Ciroc Coconut$9.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$9.00
- Effen$7.00
- Effen Cucumber$7.00
- DBL Well Vodka$7.00
- DBL Absolut$11.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$11.00
- DBL Grey Goose$15.00
- DBL Ketel One Oranje$13.00
- DBL Ketel One Citroen$13.00
- DBL Paramount Vodka$7.00
- DBL Smirnoff$9.00
- DBL Smirnoff Raspberry$9.00
- DBL Smirnoff Green Apple$9.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$9.00
- DBL Firefly Sweet Tea$7.00
- DBL Three Olives Citrus$9.00
- DBL Three Olives Orange$9.00
- DBL Three Olives Mango$9.00
- DBL Tito's$11.00
- DBL Ciroc Apple$17.00
- DBL Ciroc Pineapple$17.00
- DBL Ciroc Coconut$17.00
- DBL Ciroc Red Berry$17.00
- DBL Effen$13.00
- DBL Effen Cucumber$13.00
- Well Gin$4.00
- Beefeater$6.00
- Bombay Saphire$6.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Tanqueray No.10$6.00
- Paramount Gin$4.00
- DBL Well Gin$7.00
- DBL Beefeater$11.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$11.00
- DBL Tanqueray$11.00
- DBL Tanqueray No.10$11.00
- DBL Paramount Gin$7.00
- Well Rum$4.00
- Bacardi Superior$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Paramount Light Rum$4.00
- DBL Well Rum$7.00
- DBL Bacardi Superior$9.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$9.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$9.00
- DBL Paramount Light Rum$7.00
- Well Tequila$4.00
- 1800 Silver$6.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$5.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Casamigos Blanco$8.00
- Casamigos Anejo$9.00
- Patron Silver$8.00
- Patron Reposado$8.00
- Espolon Blanco$7.00
- Herradura Silver$8.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Don Julio Reposado$9.00
- Avion Silver$9.00
- Avion Reposado$9.00
- DBL Well Tequila$7.00
- DBL 1800 Silver$11.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo Silver$9.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo Gold$11.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$17.00
- DBL Patron Silver$15.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$15.00
- DBL Espolon Blanco$13.00
- DBL Herradura Silver$15.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$17.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$17.00
- DBL Avion Silver$17.00
- DBL Avion Reposado$17.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Bulleit Rye$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$6.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Royal Apple$7.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$7.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jim Beam Peach$6.00
- Seagram's 7$5.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$9.00
- DBL Bulleit Rye$11.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$13.00
- DBL Jim Beam$11.00
- DBL Makers Mark$13.00
- DBL Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
- DBL Crown Royal$13.00
- DBL Crown Royal Apple$13.00
- DBL Fireball$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$13.00
- DBL Jameson$11.00
- DBL Jim Beam Peach$11.00
- DBL Seagram's 7$9.00
- Well Scotch$5.00
- D'USSÉ$9.00
- Dewar's White Label$5.00
- Hennessy$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$7.00
- Remy Martin 1738$9.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$9.00
- DBL Well Scotch$9.00
- DBL D'USSÉ$17.00
- DBL Dewar's White Label$9.00
- DBL Hennessy$15.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- DBL Remy Martin 1738$17.00
- DBL Remy Martin VSOP$17.00
Wine
- GLS Pinot Noir$8.95
- GLS Merlot$8.95
- GLS Cabernet Sauvignon (House)$7.95
- GLS Cabernet Sauvignon (Josh)$10.95
- BTL Pinot Noir$30.00
- BTL Merlot$30.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (House)$30.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (Josh)$40.00
- GLS Pink Moscato$7.95
- GLS Sauvignon Blanc$9.95
- GLS Chardonnay (House)$7.95
- GLS Chardonnay (A to Z)$10.95
- GLS Sparkling Brut$9.95
- BTL Chardonnay (House)$30.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
- BTL Chardonnay (A to Z)$40.00