Grab & Go

Breakfast

Blueberry Yogurt & Granola

$9.00

Cantaloupe Fruit Cup

$8.25

Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.75

Mixed Fruit Cup

$8.25

Overnight Oats

$11.25

Pineapple Fruit Cup

$8.25

Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.75

Strawberry Yogurt & Granola

$9.00

Vanilla Yogurt & Granola

$9.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.70

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$14.95

Tomato & Mozzarella Sandwich

$13.40

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$13.80

Salads & Bowls

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Quinoa Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Snacks

Apple

$1.25

Banana

$1.25

Cashews

$3.25

Hardboiled Egg

$3.90

Honey Roasted Sunflower Seed

$1.40

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Orange (Fruit)

$1.25

Pound Cake Slice

$3.25

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$4.50

Salami Sliced Sopressata Snack

$6.85

Sunflower Kernals

$1.40

N/A Bev

Bottled Drinks

Aquafina 1L

$5.85

Aquafina 20 oz.

$3.60

Cheerwine

$3.20

Dole Orange Juice

$2.60

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.80

Gatorade Cool Orange

$2.80

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.80

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

$2.80

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$2.80

Mountain Dew

$3.20

Pepsi

$3.20

Pepsi Zero

$3.20

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.00

Starry

$3.20

Sunkist

$3.20

Twist Lemonade

$2.85

Twist Sugar Free Lemonade

$2.85

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Café Latte

$4.00

Café Mocha

$5.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Drinks

Beer

Angry Orchard Cider

$7.75

Cerveza Atletica Copper N/A

$7.75

Corona Extra

$7.75

Corona Light

$7.75

Guinness Draught

$7.75

Heineken

$7.75

Modelo Negra

$7.75

Narragansett

$7.75

Twisted Tea

$7.75

Upside Dawn N/A

$7.75

Bond Brothers / Brown Ale

$8.50

Bond Brothers / Flagship

$8.50

Bond Brothers / Hazy IPA

$8.50

Bond Brothers / Pilsner

$8.50

Helles "Humming Bird"

$8.50

Pernicious

$8.50

Red Oak

$8.50

Stella Artois

$8.50

Cocktails

Beach House Sunrise

$14.95

Blackberry Mule

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.95

Coco in the Sun

$14.95

Cucumber Martini

$14.95

Michelada

$10.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

Sala Ocho

$12.00

Sangria Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Mango Mimosa

$9.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$12.50

Ketel Citron

$12.25

Ketel One

$12.25

Salamander

$11.50

Skyy

$11.25

Smirnoff

$11.25

Stoli Elite

$16.75

Stoli Oranjh

$11.50

Stoli Raspberry

$12.25

Stolichnaya

$12.25

Titos

$11.50

Beefeater

$11.25

Bombay Dry

$11.75

Bombay Sapphire

$13.50

Conniption

$15.50

Hendricks

$14.25

Sulters

$13.50

Tanqueray

$13.50

Bacardi

$11.25

Captain Morgan

$11.25

Castillo Silver

$11.25

Don Q

$11.25

Kill Devil

$15.50

Malibu

$11.25

Myers's

$11.50

SelvaRey

$14.25

Zacapa 23

$14.75

Casa Noble

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.50

Don Julio 70th

$20.50

El Jimador Añejo

$11.25

Gran Coramino

$17.25

Hornitos Plata

$11.25

Hornitos Reposado

$12.25

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$13.75

Jose Cuervo

$11.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.25

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$12.25

Patron Silver

$17.25

Sabrosa Blanco

$12.50

Buffalo Trace

$20.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Bulleit Single Barrel

$21.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Peach

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$20.50

Evan Willilams Small Batch

$15.50

Fireball

$8.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.25

High West American Prairie

$15.50

Jack Daniel's

$11.25

Jameson

$12.50

Jefferson's Ocean

$22.00

Jim Beam

$11.25

Makers Mark

$13.50

Nelson Brothers Reserve

$30.00

Seagrams 7

$11.50

Weldon Mills Select

$20.50

Whistle Pig 10yr Rye

$22.00

Whistle Pig 6yr

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Dewars White Label

$11.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.50

Buchanan's 12yr

$13.75

Lagavulin 16yr

$27.50

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.50

Aperol

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Cream

$11.50

Campari

$14.25

Courvoisier

$14.75

Courvoisier XO

$51.75

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.50

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Hennessey Black

$18.00

Hennessey VSOP Priv.

$19.00

Limoncello

$12.25

Red Wine

Bonterra Equinox GL

$15.00

M.David 6th Sense GL

$14.00

Primarius GL

$13.00

Sean Minor GL

$16.00

Antinori Bruciato BTL

$86.00

Bonterra Equinox BTL

$58.00

M.David 6th Sense BTL

$54.00

Primarius BTL

$50.00

Quilt BTL

$98.00

Sean Minor BTL

$62.00

Rosé

Daou GL

$14.00

Daou BTL

$54.00

Sparkling

Domaine St. Michelle GL

$13.95

Mionetto GL

$13.00

Domaine St. Michelle BTL

$53.00

Mionetto BTL

$50.00

Nicolas Feuillatte BTL

$30.00

White Wine

Conundrum GL

$12.00

Crossings GL

$13.00

Josh Cellars GL

$15.00

Vignale GL

$11.00

Conundrum BTL

$46.00

Crossings BTL

$50.00

Hess Collection BTL

$78.00

Josh Cellars BTL

$50.00

Vignale BTL

$42.00

A-Z

Afterburn

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Ani

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

B-52

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Bellini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Finding Nico

$15.00

Fire of 1961

$15.00

Fireball

$8.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Kamakaze

$10.00

Kir

$10.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Marg Gold

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$13.50

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Rocky Road

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Sing Sling

$10.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

Tootsie Roll

$10.00

Tropic Breeze

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00