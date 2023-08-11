Cantina Tortilla Grill Homewood
Food Menu
Botanas
Tortas Latinas
El Mexicano - Fish Burger
egg washed tilapia, grilled onions, roasted tomato, melted chichuahua cheese & cilantro mayo
El Cubano - Cuban Sandwich
Serrano Ham, Roasted Pork, Manchego Cheese, mustar, pickles, & sour cream
El Argentino - Gaucho Steak Sandwich
Flank Steak, arugula, grilled onions, cilantro mayo, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomatoes.
El Espanol - Molletes
Layer of refried beans on a bolillo roll with melted chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo
Tacos Locos
Fish Taco
Flour tortilla with, Egg washed tilapia, slaw, avocado, cilantro mayo, & chile de arbol salsa
Shrimp Taco
Flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, cilantro mayo, poblano pepper, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado and Mango Salsa with cilantro, and red onions.
Cuban Taco
Flour tortilla with braised pork, cilantro mayo, pickles & manchego Cheese
Taco de Pollo
Flour tortilla with tequila, cilantro-mint marinated grilled chicken breast, cilantro mayo, grilled green onion, & pico de gallo
Taco de Carnitas
Flour tortilla with braised pork, layer of refried beans, pico de gallo
Taco de Carne Asada
Flour tortilla with grilled tenderloin, layer of refried beans, pico de gallo and avocado
Taco Pastor
Flour tortilla with slowly cooked marinated pork, with chichuahua cheese melted, cilantro, onion, pineapple,
Vegeterian Taco
Flour tortilla with grilled yellow squash, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, slaw, cilantro mayo and avocado
Kids CHEESE Quesadilla
Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla
Sopas & Ensaladas
Soup of the Day cup
Soup of the Day bowl
House Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in olive oil & fresh lime juice with cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, red onion, queso fresco
House Salad with Protein
Romaine Lettuce tossed in olive oil & fresh lime juice with cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, red onion, queso fresco
Keto Bowl
Romaine Lettuce, Slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco
Platos Grandes
Grilled Salmon Filet
Grilled salmon with poblano peppers, corn, garlic mashed potatoes, and queso fresco
Truck Fries
Garlic Fries with the option of chicken tinga or grilled tenderloin or pork carnitas, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
Shrimp Quesadillas
2 corn tortillas with melted cheese, topped with black beans, bell peppers, corn, queso fresco and crema mexicana
Nachitos
Homemade tortilla chips, with the option shredded chicken tinga or grilled steak, melted chichuahua cheese, refried beans, crema and pico de gallo
Tilapia Crusted Tortilla
Tilapia Crusted tortilla with chipotle cream with pico de gallo over zafron rice
Chicken enchiladas
2 roll corn tortilla with the option of shredded chicken or queso fresco, served with salsa roja, slaw, queso fresco and avocado
Cilantro Chicken
Cilantro-Mint marinated grilled chicken breast with roasted corn, poblano peppers over safron rice, with cilantro and queso fresco
Churrasco Steak
Grilled Flank Steak with Saffron Rice, refried beans, queso fresco and pico de gallo
Cheese Enchilada
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Sides
Saffron Rice and beans
Cup of saffron rice and frijol de la olla
Sweet potato chips
Basket of sweet potato fries
Refried Beans
Cup of refried pinto beans with queso fresco
Spicy Slaw
Slaw with jalapeno and cilantro mayo
Saffron Rice
Cup of saffron rice
Corn in a cup
roasted corn with crema mexicana and chili powder
Frijol de la Olla
Pinto beans boiled and served with bacon and sausage
Garlic Home Fries
Basket of fried fries served with garlic/oilve oil
Garlic Mashed potatoes
Cup of garlic mashed potatoes served with shredded cheese