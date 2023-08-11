Food Menu

Botanas

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Roasted Salsa with homemade tortilla chips

Homemade Guacamole

$9.00

Guacamole w Pico de gallo and homemade tortilla chips

Queso Fundido with Chorizo

$9.00

Tortas Latinas

El Mexicano - Fish Burger

$15.00

egg washed tilapia, grilled onions, roasted tomato, melted chichuahua cheese & cilantro mayo

El Cubano - Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Serrano Ham, Roasted Pork, Manchego Cheese, mustar, pickles, & sour cream

El Argentino - Gaucho Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Flank Steak, arugula, grilled onions, cilantro mayo, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomatoes.

El Espanol - Molletes

$15.00

Layer of refried beans on a bolillo roll with melted chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo

Tacos Locos

Fish Taco

$5.00

Flour tortilla with, Egg washed tilapia, slaw, avocado, cilantro mayo, & chile de arbol salsa

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, cilantro mayo, poblano pepper, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado and Mango Salsa with cilantro, and red onions.

Cuban Taco

$5.00

Flour tortilla with braised pork, cilantro mayo, pickles & manchego Cheese

Taco de Pollo

$4.00

Flour tortilla with tequila, cilantro-mint marinated grilled chicken breast, cilantro mayo, grilled green onion, & pico de gallo

Taco de Carnitas

$4.00

Flour tortilla with braised pork, layer of refried beans, pico de gallo

Taco de Carne Asada

$5.00

Flour tortilla with grilled tenderloin, layer of refried beans, pico de gallo and avocado

Taco Pastor

$4.00

Flour tortilla with slowly cooked marinated pork, with chichuahua cheese melted, cilantro, onion, pineapple,

Vegeterian Taco

$3.50

Flour tortilla with grilled yellow squash, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, slaw, cilantro mayo and avocado

Kids CHEESE Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla

$7.00

Sopas & Ensaladas

Soup of the Day cup

$7.00

Soup of the Day bowl

$10.00

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed in olive oil & fresh lime juice with cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, red onion, queso fresco

House Salad with Protein

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed in olive oil & fresh lime juice with cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, red onion, queso fresco

Keto Bowl

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Platos Grandes

Grilled Salmon Filet

$16.00

Grilled salmon with poblano peppers, corn, garlic mashed potatoes, and queso fresco

Truck Fries

$11.00

Garlic Fries with the option of chicken tinga or grilled tenderloin or pork carnitas, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadillas

$18.00

2 corn tortillas with melted cheese, topped with black beans, bell peppers, corn, queso fresco and crema mexicana

Nachitos

$11.00

Homemade tortilla chips, with the option shredded chicken tinga or grilled steak, melted chichuahua cheese, refried beans, crema and pico de gallo

Tilapia Crusted Tortilla

$16.00

Tilapia Crusted tortilla with chipotle cream with pico de gallo over zafron rice

Chicken enchiladas

$14.00

2 roll corn tortilla with the option of shredded chicken or queso fresco, served with salsa roja, slaw, queso fresco and avocado

Cilantro Chicken

$13.00

Cilantro-Mint marinated grilled chicken breast with roasted corn, poblano peppers over safron rice, with cilantro and queso fresco

Churrasco Steak

$14.00

Grilled Flank Steak with Saffron Rice, refried beans, queso fresco and pico de gallo

Cheese Enchilada

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Sides

Saffron Rice and beans

$4.00

Cup of saffron rice and frijol de la olla

Sweet potato chips

$4.00

Basket of sweet potato fries

Refried Beans

$4.00

Cup of refried pinto beans with queso fresco

Spicy Slaw

$4.00

Slaw with jalapeno and cilantro mayo

Saffron Rice

$4.00

Cup of saffron rice

Corn in a cup

$4.00

roasted corn with crema mexicana and chili powder

Frijol de la Olla

$4.00

Pinto beans boiled and served with bacon and sausage

Garlic Home Fries

$4.00

Basket of fried fries served with garlic/oilve oil

Garlic Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Cup of garlic mashed potatoes served with shredded cheese

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Quacamole

$2.00

Postres

Churros

$7.00

served with chocolate syrup

Flan

$7.00

Lemon Tres Leche Cake

$8.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Peach Tea (sweet)

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mineragua (sparkling water)

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00