Cao Bakery Cafe 2060 N University Drive
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Cold Drinks
- Apple Juice Martanellis$3.50Out of stock
- Brisk Lemon - 12oz Can$1.85
Bold lemon flavored iced tea
- Colombiana$2.00
- Diet Jupina$1.85Out of stock
- Diet Pepsi - 12oz Can$1.85
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.
- Fanta$1.85Out of stock
- Gatorade Fruit Punch - 20oz Bottle$3.00
The thirst quenching taste of fruit punch to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
- Gatorade Lemon Lime - 20oz Bottle$3.00
The thirst quenching taste of lemon lime to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
- Gatorade Orange - 20oz Bottle$3.00
The thirst quenching taste of orange to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
- Iron Beer$1.85
- Jugo Mango$3.25
- Jugo Tropicana Cranberry$3.25Out of stock
- Jugo Tropicana Grapefruit$3.25Out of stock
- Jugo Tropicana Manzana$3.25
- Jugo Tropicana Naranja$3.25
- Jupina$1.85
- Malta$2.25
- Materva$1.85
- Materva Diet$1.85Out of stock
- Milk shakes$3.95
- Mtn Dew - 12oz Can$1.85
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
- Nesquick Chocolate$3.25
- Nesquick Fresa$3.25
- Orange juice fresh$4.95
- Pepsi - 12oz Can$1.85
The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.
- Pepsi Zero - 12oz Can$1.85
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar
- Perrier Water$3.25
- Red Bull$3.25
- Schweppes Gingerale$1.85
- Starry - 12oz Can$1.85
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor
- Starry Zero$1.85
- Sunkist$1.85
- Water$1.50
Breakfast, Sides & Snacks
Breakfast
- The Original$9.99
two eggs any style, ham or bacon, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche
- Bistec a Caballo$14.99
grilled palomilla steak, fried eggs, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche
- Breakfast Croissant$6.75
two eggs (fried or scrambled), ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
- Churrasco and Eggs$14.99
CAO Favortite - grilled churrasco, fried eggs, crispy shoestring papitas, chimichurri
Sides
Croquetas, Pastelitos & Empanadas
Hot Showcase
- Croqueta House Ham$1.50
- Croissant Plain$1.75
- Croquetas House Chicken$1.50
- Cuban Bread$2.49
- Empanada Baked Beef$2.99
- Empanada Baked Chicken$2.99
- Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese$2.99
- Empanada Baked Spinach$2.99
- Empanada Colombiana Beef$2.50
- Empanada Colombiana Cheese$2.50
- Empanada Colombiana Chicken$2.50
- Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese$2.99
- Empanadas Fried Beef$2.99
- Empanadas Fried Chicken$2.99
- Pan De Bono$2.25
- Papa Rellena$2.65
- Pastelitos Beef$1.65
- Pastelitos Cheese$1.65
- Pastelitos Coconut$1.65
- Pastelitos Dulce Leche$1.99
- Pastelitos Guava$1.65
- Pastelitos Guava and Cheese$1.65
- Pastelitos Nutella$1.95
- Pastelitos Preparadito$1.95
- Tequeno Cheese$2.25
- Tequeno Guava and Cheese$2.25
Sandwiches
- Media Noche$7.99
ham, pork, Swiss cheese on sweet bread
- Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese$4.00
- Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread$4.00
- Cantimpalo$8.99
Spanish chorizo, ham, Swiss cheese on baguette
- Chicken Sandwich$9.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, papitas on brioche bun
- Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese$4.00
ham and melted Swiss cheese croissant
- Croqueta Preparada$9.49
ham croquetas, ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread
- Cuban sandwich$8.49
ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread
- Frita Cao$11.49Out of stock
house-made blend of beef, pork, chorizo burger, topped with crispy shoestring papitas, Swiss cheese and sazon aioli sauce on a brioche bun
- Medio Dia$6.49
CAO Favorite - classic guava & cheese pastelito filled with ham and melted Swiss cheese
- Pan Con Bistec$10.99
steak, lettuce, tomato, papitas on Cuban bread
- Pan Con Churrasco$14.99
grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, arugula, crispy shoestring papitas on Cuban bread
- Pan Con Lechon$7.99
roasted pork, onions on Cuban bread
- Pollo Milanesa$12.49
crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sazon aioli sauce, shoestring papitas on brioche bun
Desserts
Individual Desserts
- Churros$1.99
- Arroz Con Leche$3.49
- Bread Pudding$3.00
- Capuchinos$2.00
- Cuatro Leches$2.99
- Eclair Chocolate$2.99
- Eclair Vanilla$2.99
- Flan$3.49
- Flan Coconut$3.49
- Panetela Borracha$3.00
- Panetelita Chocolate$3.49
- Panetelita Dulce De Leche$3.49
- Panetelita Napolean$3.49
- Panetelita Opera$3.49
- Panetelita Tiramisu$3.49
- Senorita Chocolate$3.25
- Senorita Dulce De leche$3.25
- Señorita Powdered Sugar$3.25
- Slice Carrot Cake$4.25
- Slice Cheesecake Dulce De Leche$3.99
- Slice Chocoflan$3.99
- Slice Chocolate Cake$3.99
- Slice Flan Cheesecake$3.99
- Slice Guava Cheesecake$3.25Out of stock
- Slice Key Lime Pie$3.25
- Slice Oreo Cheesecake$3.50
- Slice Rum Cake$3.99
- Slice Strawberry Cheesecake$3.99
- Torejas$3.49
- Tres Leches$2.99
Family Desserts
- Arroz con Leche (6-8 ppl)$9.99
- Brazo Hitano (6-8 ppl)$15.99
- Bread Pudding (6-8 ppl)$9.99
- Cheesecake Dulce De Leche (6-8 ppl)$15.99
- Cheesecake Flan (6-8 ppl)$15.99
- Cheesecake Pumpkin (whole)$24.99
- Cheesecake Strawberry (6-8 ppl)$15.99
- Choco Flan (6-8 ppl)$15.99
- Flan (6-8 ppl)$10.99
- Panetela Napolitana (6-8 ppl)$12.99
- Panetela Opera (6-8 ppl)$12.99
- Quatro Leche (6-8 ppl)$13.49
- Tatianoff (6-8 ppl)$12.99
- Tiramasu (6-8 ppl)$12.99
- Tres Leche (6-8 ppl)$12.99
Cakes
Blue Rectangle Cake
Blue Round Cake
Bom Bom Cake
Cappuccino Cake
Caramel Cake (Dulce de Leche)
Cheesecake Choco Flan 10"
Cheesecake Oreo (whole)
Cheesecake Pumpkin (whole)
Cheesecake Salted Caramel (whole)
Choco Nata Cake (nata de chocolate)
Nutella Round Cake
Oreo Round Cake
Pink Rectangle Cake
Pink Round Cake
Rum Cake Round
Seasonal Rectangle Cake (vanilla)
Tiramisu Cake
Tres Leche Cake
Baked Sweets
Dry Showcase
- Alfajores$2.00
- Bretzel Almond$3.00
- Bundt Cakes$4.49
- Chiviricos$1.50
- Churros$1.99
- Churro Cajita$5.99
- Coco Macaron$1.70
- Coco Macaron w/Dulce de Leche$1.99Out of stock
- Cookie Chocolate Chip$2.25
- Cookie M&M$2.25
- Cookie Macadamia$2.50
- Cookie Oatmeal Raisin$2.50
- Cookie Red Velvet$2.50
- Coquito Prieto$1.99
- Cupcakes$1.50
- Doughnut$1.75
- Empanadita de Guava$1.50
- Napolitanas$3.49
- Palmeras$1.65
- Sprinkle Cookie$0.75
- Torticas M & M$1.50Out of stock