Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Con Leche (Medium)
$2.99
American Coffee
$2.99
Cafe Con Leche (Large)
$3.75
Capuchino
$3.25
Colada
$1.99
Cortadito
$1.99
Cafecito
$1.25
Hot Chocolate
$3.75
Iced Coffee
$3.75
Expresso
$1.95

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice Martanellis
$3.50
Brisk Lemon - 12oz Can
$1.85

Bold lemon flavored iced tea

Colombiana
$2.00
Diet Jupina
$1.85Out of stock
Diet Pepsi - 12oz Can
$1.85

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Fanta
$1.85
Gatorade Fruit Punch - 20oz Bottle
$3.00

The thirst quenching taste of fruit punch to rehydrate and energize without caffeine

Gatorade Lemon Lime - 20oz Bottle
$3.00

The thirst quenching taste of lemon lime to rehydrate and energize without caffeine

Gatorade Orange - 20oz Bottle
$3.00

The thirst quenching taste of orange to rehydrate and energize without caffeine

Iron Beer
$1.85
Jugo Mango
$3.25
Jugo Tropicana Cranberry
$3.25
Jugo Tropicana Grapefruit
$3.25
Jugo Tropicana Manzana
$3.25
Jugo Tropicana Naranja
$3.25
Jupina
$1.85
Malta
$2.25
Materva
$1.85
Materva Diet
$1.85
Milk shakes
$3.95
Mtn Dew - 12oz Can
$1.85Out of stock

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Nesquick Chocolate
$3.25
Nesquick Fresa
$3.25
Orange juice fresh
$4.95
Pepsi - 12oz Can
$1.85

The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.

Pepsi Zero - 12oz Can
$1.85

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar

Perrier Water
$3.25
Red Bull
$3.25
Schweppes Gingerale
$1.85
Starry - 12oz Can
$1.85

A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor

Starry Zero
$1.85
Sunkist
$1.85
Water
$1.50

Breakfast, Sides & Snacks

Breakfast

The Original
$9.99

two eggs any style, ham or bacon, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche

Bistec a Caballo
$14.99

grilled palomilla steak, fried eggs, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche

Breakfast Croissant
$6.75

two eggs (fried or scrambled), ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant

Churrasco and Eggs
$14.99

CAO Favortite - grilled churrasco, fried eggs, crispy shoestring papitas, chimichurri

Snacks

Arroz Con Pollo Bites
$5.00

chicken, yellow rice, mozzarella fritters, sazon aioli sauce

Sides

Tostada
$2.00
Bagel + Cream Cheese
$2.50
Bacon
$2.00
Ham
$2.00
Single egg
$1.50
French Fries
$3.00
Shoestring Papitas
$3.00
Add Chicken
$5.00
Add Steak
$6.00
Add Churrasco
$9.50

Croquetas, Pastelitos & Empanadas

Hot Showcase

Croqueta House Ham
$1.50
Croissant Plain
$1.75
Croquetas House Chicken
$1.50
Cuban Bread
$1.99
Empanada Baked Beef
$2.99Out of stock
Empanada Baked Chicken
$2.99Out of stock
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese
$2.99
Empanada Baked Spinach
$2.99
Empanada Colombiana Beef
$2.50
Empanada Colombiana Cheese
$2.50
Empanada Colombiana Chicken
$2.50
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese
$2.99
Empanadas Fried Beef
$2.99
Empanadas Fried Chicken
$2.99
Pan De Bono
$2.25
Papa Rellena
$2.65
Pastelitos Beef
$1.65
Pastelitos Cheese
$1.65
Pastelitos Coconut
$1.65
Pastelitos Guava
$1.65
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
$1.65
Pastelitos Nutella
$1.95
Pastelitos Preparadito
$1.95
Tequeno Cheese
$2.25
Tequeno Guava and Cheese
$2.25

Sandwiches

Media Noche
$7.99

ham, pork, Swiss cheese on sweet bread

Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese
$4.00
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread
$4.00
Cantimpalo
$8.99

Spanish chorizo, ham, Swiss cheese on baguette

Chicken Sandwich
$9.99

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, papitas on brioche bun

Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese
$4.00

ham and melted Swiss cheese croissant

Croqueta Preparada
$9.49

ham croquetas, ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread

Cuban sandwich
$8.49

ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread

Frita Cao
$11.49

house-made blend of beef, pork, chorizo burger, topped with crispy shoestring papitas, Swiss cheese and sazon aioli sauce on a brioche bun

Medio Dia
$6.49

CAO Favorite - classic guava & cheese pastelito filled with ham and melted Swiss cheese

Pan Con Bistec
$10.99

steak, lettuce, tomato, papitas on Cuban bread

Pan Con Churrasco
$14.99

grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, arugula, crispy shoestring papitas on Cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon
$7.99

roasted pork, onions on Cuban bread

Pollo Milanesa
$12.49

crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sazon aioli sauce, shoestring papitas on brioche bun

Desserts

Individual Desserts

Senorita Dulce De leche
$3.25
Arroz Con Leche
$3.49
Bread Pudding
$3.00
Capuchinos
$2.00
Eclair Chocolate
$2.99
Eclair Vanilla
$2.99
Flan
$3.49
Flan Coconut
$3.49
Panetela Borracha
$3.00
Panetelita Chocolate
$3.49
Panetelita Dulce De Leche
$3.49
Panetelita Napolean
$3.49
Panetelita Opera
$3.49
Panetelita Tiramisu
$3.49
Cuatro Leches
$2.99
Senorita Chocolate
$3.25
Señorita Powdered Sugar
$3.25
Slice Carrot Cake
$4.25
Slice Cheesecake Dulce De Leche
$3.99
Slice Chocoflan
$3.99
Slice Chocolate Cake
$3.99
Slice Flan Cheesecake
$3.99
Slice Guava Cheesecake
$3.25
Slice Key Lime Pie
$3.25
Slice Oreo Cheesecake
$3.50
Slice Rum Cake
$3.99
Slice Strawberry Cheesecake
$3.99
Torejas
$3.49
Tres Leches
$2.99

Family Desserts

Arroz con Leche (6-8 ppl)
$9.99
Brazo Hitano (6-8 ppl)
$15.99
Bread Pudding (6-8 ppl)
$9.99
Cheesecake Dulce De Leche (6-8 ppl)
$15.99
Cheesecake Flan (6-8 ppl)
$15.99
Cheesecake Strawberry (6-8 ppl)
$15.99
Choco Flan (6-8 ppl)
$15.99
Flan (6-8 ppl)
$10.99
Panetela Napolitana (6-8 ppl)
$12.99
Panetela Opera (6-8 ppl)
$12.99
Quatro Leche (6-8 ppl)
$13.49
Tatianoff (6-8 ppl)
$12.99
Tiramasu (6-8 ppl)
$12.99
Tres Leche (6-8 ppl)
$12.99

Cakes

Blue Rectangle Cake

Blue Rectangle 25 people (Azul rectangulo de 25 personas)
$28.99

Blue Round Cake

15 People blue round
$21.99

Bom Bom Cake

15 People bom bom
$34.99

Candles

Candles Pack
$3.00
Large candles Pack
$4.00
Number Candle
$3.00
Happy Birthday candle set
$6.00

Cappuccino Cake

15 People cappuccino
$34.99

Caramel Cake (Dulce de Leche)

15 People caramel
$34.99

Cheesecake Choco Flan 10"

Cheesecake Choco Flan 10"
$29.00

Cheesecake Oreo (whole)

Cheesecake Oreo (whole)
$17.00

Cheesecake Pumpkin (whole)

Cheesecake Pumpkin (whole)
$15.00

Cheesecake Salted Caramel (whole)

Cheesecake Salted Caramel (whole)
$18.00

Choco Nata Cake (nata de chocolate)

15 people choco nata
$34.99

Nutella Round Cake

Nutella Round (15 ppl)
$38.75

Oreo Round Cake

15 People oreo round
$34.99

Pink Rectangle Cake

25 people rectangular pink
$28.99

Pink Round Cake

15 People pink round
$21.99

Rum Cake Round

15 People rum round
$34.99

Seasonal Rectangle Cake (vanilla)

Seasonal Rectangle Cake (25 ppl)
$34.99

Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake
$34.99

Tres Leche Cake

Tres Leche Cake
$34.99

Baked Sweets

Dry Showcase

Alfajores
$2.00
Chiviricos
$1.50Out of stock
Churros
$1.99
Coco Macaron
$1.70Out of stock
Coco Macaron w/Dulce de Leche
$1.99Out of stock
Cookie Chocolate Chip
$2.25
Cookie M&M
$2.25
Cookie Macadamia
$2.50
Cookie Oatmeal Raisin
$2.50Out of stock
Cookie Red Velvet
$2.50
Coquito Prieto
$1.99
Doughnut
$1.75
Empanadita de Guava
$1.50
Napolitanas
$3.49Out of stock
Palmeras
$1.65
Sprinkle Cookie
$0.75
Torticas M & M
$1.50Out of stock

Catering

Pastelitos 25 pcs

Tray of Pastelitos y Croqueticas 25 pcs
$11.99

ham croqueticas, guava, cream cheese and meat pastelitos

Tray of Pastelitos de Guayaba 25 pcs
$10.99

guava pastelitos

Tray of Pastelitos de Queso Crema 25 pcs
$10.99

cream cheese pastelitos

Tray of Cangrejitos de Carne 25 pcs
$10.99

meat pasteltios

Bandejas Surtida de Pastelitos & Croquetas

Tray of Pastelitos & Croqueticas 32 pcs
$15.99

guava, cream cheese, meat pastries & ham croqueticas

Tray of Pastelitos & Croquetica 50 pcs
$27.99

guava, cream cheese, meat pastries & ham croqueticas

Tray of Pastelitos & Croqueticas 100 pcs
$50.99

guava, cream cheese, meat pastries & ham croqueticas

Appetizers 25 pcs

Tray of Croqueticas de Jamon 25 pcs
$8.49

ham croquettes

Sandwiches 25 pcs

Tray of Bocaditos de Pasta
$10.99

ham and pimiento cheese spread on a soft roll

Tray of Bocaditos de Jamón y Queso
$12.99

ham and Swiss cheese on a soft roll

Drinks

Carafe de Cafe con Leche
$25.99

Carafe of Cuban coffee with milk. Cups are not included.

Carafe de Jugo Natural de Naranja
$35.99

Carafe of Natural Orange juice. Cups are not included.

Combos

#14 Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon Sandwich
$9.99