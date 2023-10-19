CAO Bakery & Cafe NBV North Bay Village
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Cold Drinks
Bold lemon flavored iced tea
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.
The thirst quenching taste of fruit punch to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
The thirst quenching taste of lemon lime to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
The thirst quenching taste of orange to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor
Breakfast, Sides & Snacks
Breakfast
two eggs any style, ham or bacon, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche
grilled palomilla steak, fried eggs, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche
two eggs (fried or scrambled), ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
CAO Favortite - grilled churrasco, fried eggs, crispy shoestring papitas, chimichurri
Sides
Croquetas, Pastelitos & Empanadas
Hot Showcase
Sandwiches
ham, pork, Swiss cheese on sweet bread
Spanish chorizo, ham, Swiss cheese on baguette
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, papitas on brioche bun
ham and melted Swiss cheese croissant
ham croquetas, ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread
ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread
house-made blend of beef, pork, chorizo burger, topped with crispy shoestring papitas, Swiss cheese and sazon aioli sauce on a brioche bun
CAO Favorite - classic guava & cheese pastelito filled with ham and melted Swiss cheese
steak, lettuce, tomato, papitas on Cuban bread
grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, arugula, crispy shoestring papitas on Cuban bread
roasted pork, onions on Cuban bread
crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sazon aioli sauce, shoestring papitas on brioche bun