Capas 12885 Beach Blvd #5
Ceviche
- Ahi Tuna Ceviche$16.00
guajillo chile aioli, sweet onion, sesame, nori, cilantro & white soja | Served with Chips
- Yellowtail Ceviche$15.00
coconut leche de tigre, lime, honey. cilantro & pickled zucchini | Served with Chips
- Chile & Lime Shrimp$14.00
lime, tomatillo, cucumber & cilantro | Served with Chips
- Ahi Tuna Ceviche Bowl$21.00
guajillo chile aioli, sweet onion, sesame, nori, cilantro & white soja | Served with Rice & Guac
- Yellowtail Ceviche Bowl$20.00
coconut leche de tigre, lime, honey. cilantro & pickled zucchini | Served with Rice & Guac
- Shrimp Bowl$19.00
lime, tomatillo, cucumber & cilantro | Served with Rice & Guac
- Ceviche Tasting$32.00
Smoked Queso Tacos
- Smoked Carnitas Taco$11.00
slow smoked pork, mozzarella & cotija | Pico de Gallo & Choice of Salsa
- Quesa Birria taco$12.00
burnt ends brisket, queso & hibiscus onions | Pico de Gallo & Choice of Salsa
- Camote Y Queso Taco$9.00
sweet potato & cotija chimichanga | Pico de Gallo & Choice of Salsa
- Shrimp Taco$13.00
Marinated Mexican White Shrimp seared on the plancha and wrapped in a tortilla with caramelized cheese
Mexican Style Burritos
Sides & Drinks
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Hints of Lime, Honey & Chile paired with our Hot, Medium or Mild Salsas
- Jicama Slaw$7.00
Crispy Jicama with a tangy Avocado, Cilantro, Lime & Garlic Dressing
- Guero's Guacamole$8.00
Quite possibly the freshest Guacamole you've tasted....
- Corn Tots$8.00
Crispy & Creamy Corn Polenta topped with Paprika Aioli, Chile Sauce & Cotija Cheese
- Agua Fresca$7.50
All our Flavors are made in House!! Tamarindo & Pomegranate Hibiscus (or Jamaica) & Honey or our Coconut Horchata