Capers 14726 Gratiot Ave
Main Menu
Appeteasers
- Jumbo Capers Platter$30.20
1/2 Slab of Robs 3 wing dins, 2 potato skins, 3 Mozzarella stick and 6oz. Cajun Beef tenders. ( served with bbq,ranc and sour cream ( No Substitutions)
- Capers Platter$19.10
Onions rings, 3 Mozarella sticks 3 wing dings, Mushrooms , 3 chicken fingers - No Substitutions. Served with BBQ, Ranch and Sour Cream.
- 10oz Cajun Beef Tenders (Steakbites)$15.25
Beef Tenderloin, Sauteed with Mushrooms and onions ( Tossed w/ Cajun Seasoning and served with garlic bread.
- Quesadillas$9.25
Flour Tortilla grilled with a blend of cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato,green onions and served with sour cream and salsa.
- Jumbo Shrimp App$17.10
Served with two sauces.
- Half Potato Skins$10.10
Served with cheddar, bacon and sour cream
- Full Potato Skins$14.10
Served with cheddar, bacon and sour cream
- Half Nacho Supreme$11.10
Taco Meat,chips, blend of cheeses,tomatos, green peppers, onion and served with sour cream and salsa.
- Full Nacho Supreme$15.10
Taco Meat,chips, blend of cheeses,tomatos, green peppers, onion and served with sour cream and salsa.
- Single Jumbo Shrimp$4.65
- Breaded Mushroom$10.10
- Chicken wings$10.25+
Served with french fries and cole slaw
- Chicken Tenders$10.10
Served with french fries and cole slaw
- Onion Rings$10.10
- Mozarella Sticks$10.10
- Coconut Shrimp$17.10
- Single Coconut Shrimp$4.85
- 21 Shrimp$11.25
Entrees
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs$21.25+
Whole slab with fries, cole slaw and garlic bread
- Surf-N-Turf$24.25
3 Jumbo Shrimp lightly battered, 6oz filet with redskin potatoes & vegetable du jou
- Jumbo Shrimp$23.10
Lightly battered with Redskin Potatoes and vegetable du jour.
- Stir Fry$13.25
Oriental Vegetables Sauteed in Teriyaki Marinade Served over rice
- Chicken & Rib Combo$29.25
Half Slab& Half of a BBQ Chicken, Served with fries,coleslaw and garlice bread.
- BBQ Chicken$15.25
Half of BBQ Chicken. Served with french fries, cole slaw and garlic bread.
- Chicken Monterey$15.25
Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Sauteed onion and Mushrooms. Served with rice.
- Broiled Salmon$23.25
Alaskan Salmon Filter Broiled in Garlic Butter. Served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable Du Jour
- 12 Oz. Broiled Icelandic Cod$16.25
Served with french fries and cole slaw
- 12 Oz. Deep Fried Icelandic Cod$16.25
Served with french fries and cole slaw
- Southern Fried Catfish$16.25
Served with french fries and cole slaw
Steaks
Burgers
Sandwiches
Soup & Chilli
Salad
Desserts
Sides
- Capers Fries By The LB$2.80+
- Cheese Fries$4.50
- Chili Fries$4.50
- Chili & Cheese Fries$4.95
- Bacon & Cheese Fries$5.95
- Chili, Bacon, and Cheese$6.95
- Baked Potato$5.95
- Loaded Baked Potato$10.95
- Redskin Potatoes$3.95
- Mac & Cheese$4.50
- Mashed Potatoes$3.95
- Rice Pilaf$3.50
- Sauteed Onions$1.95
- Vegetable Du Jour$2.95
- Sauteed Spinach$4.95
- Broccoli$3.95
- ColeSlaw$3.95
- Pasta Salad$3.95
- Garlic Bread$0.95
- Bacon Bits$4.00
- Steak Sauce$0.95
- Additional Sauce$1.50
- Add Chilli$1.50
- Add Shredded cheese$2.50
- Add Squeeze Cheese$1.95
- Chives$1.00
- Mushrooms$1.95
- Onions$1.95
- Add Chicken$4.00
- Add RedSkins$1.00
- Add Steak$4.00
- Add Salmon$11.00
- Add Cod$3.50
- Sub Bake Potato$4.50
- Sub Loaded Bake potato$8.25
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
- Arizona Tea$3.25
- Calypso Lemonade$3.25
- Arizona Lemon Tea$3.25
- Coffee$2.95
- Hot Tea$1.95
- Ice Tea$2.00
- Pitcher Of Iced Tea$5.95
- Juice$2.50
- Kiddie Cocktail$1.75
- Kiddie Pop$1.25
- Kiddie Choco. Milk$1.95
- Kiddie Shake$4.75
- Kiddie Hot Chocolate$1.50
- Milk$2.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.00
- Pop$3.25
- IBC Root Beer$3.25
- Pitcher Of Pop$8.25
- Redbull$4.75
- Ice Cream Soda$3.50
- Root Beer Float$4.50
- Shake$4.95
- Malt$5.95
- Orange Oasis (Frozen)$10.50
- Koolade (Frozen)$5.75
- Cookie Monster$6.25
- Play Punch$5.75
- Choc Ch Freeze$5.75
Liquor
- Well Vodka$7.00
- Absolut$8.50
- Belvedere$10.75
- Stolichnaya$8.00
- Smirnoff$8.00
- Grey Goose$10.75
- Grey Goose Citron$11.75
- Ciroc$10.25
- Ketel One$9.00
- Absolut Citron$8.50
- Ciroc Peach$10.25
- Ciroc Berry$10.25
- Ciroc Vs$8.00
- Tito's$8.50
- Well Gin$7.00
- Beefeater$8.25
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Seagrams$8.00
- Tanqueray$9.50
- Well Rum$7.00
- Captain Spice$8.50
- Bacardi$8.00
- Bacardi Limon$8.50
- Captain Morgan$8.25
- Kettle One$9.00
- Seagrams Vo$7.50
- Meyers Silver
- Mount Gay
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Casa Noble$10.50
- Don Julio Anejo$14.50
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Cuervo Silver$8.25
- Don Julio Reposado$13.50
- Patron Silver$13.50
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$10.50
- Patron Gran Platinum$35.00
- Patron Reposado$13.50
- Patron Gold$8.25
- Patron Anejo$13.50
- Titos$8.50
- Cuervo Gold$8.25
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 1800 Reposado$9.50
- Casamigo Blanco$12.50
- Clase Azul$31.50
- Lunazul$9.00
- Teremana$9.00
- Fireball$6.50
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- Southern Comfort$7.50
- Crownroyal$8.75
- Jameson$9.00
- Glenfiddich$9.25
- Jack Daniels$8.50
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Chivas Regal$9.50
- Crown Apple$9.50
- Bushmills$8.25
- Royal Canadian$7.50
- Canadian Club$8.00
- Jonnie Walker Blue$35.00
- Jameson Coopers Croze$11.50
- Crown Peach$9.50
- Jefferson$10.50
- Woodford Reserve$10.50
- Well Scotch$7.00
- E&j$6.25
- Remy 1738$14.50
- Dewars$8.00
- Dewars 12yr$8.00
- Remyvsop$11.50
- Grand Mariner$9.75
- Martel Vsop$9.50
- Hennessey$9.50
- Hennessey Xo$33.00
- Christian Brother$7.50
- Chambord$9.00
- Amaretto$7.00
- Bailey's$9.00
- Campari
- Chartreuse, Green
- Cointreau$8.50
- Drambuie$9.00
- Frangelico
- Godiva Chocolate
- Grand Marnier
- Irish Mist
- Jagermeister
- Kahlua$8.50
Cocktails
- Buttersouch Sundae$8.50
- Fuzzy Navel$7.50
- Green Tea$12.00
- Key Lime Pie$8.50
- Lemon drop$8.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.50
- Margarita$10.50
- Margarita SL$25.00
- Martini$9.00
- Milky Way$8.50
- Mint Cookie$8.50
- Moscow Mule$9.50
- Mudslide$10.50
- Old Fashioned$9.50
- Peach Margarita$10.50
- Pina Colada$8.50
- Pina Colada SL$21.25
- Purple Rain$12.50
- Razzberry Margarita$10.50
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$12.50
- Shady Lady$23.25
- Spanish Coffee$10.50
- Straw. Shortcake$8.50
- Strawberry Colada$7.00
- Strawberry Margarita$10.50
- Tailgater$17.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$14.00
- Virgin Shady Lady$11.50
- Whiskey Sour$7.50
- White Russian$8.00
- White Tea$12.00
- Wild berry Margarita$10.50
Draft Beer
- Modelo$4.25+
- Bud$4.25+
- Bud Lite$4.25+
- Stella$5.50+
- Miller Lite$4.25+
- Beck Special$7.50
- 32 oz Special$6.00
- Modelo 12oz$4.00
- Stella 12oz$4.25
- Bud 12oz$3.00
- Heineken 12oz$3.00
- Miller Lite 12oz$3.00
- Bud Lite 12oz$3.00
- Modelo 24oz$7.25
- Stella 24oz$7.50
- Bud 24oz$4.25
- Heineken 24oz$4.25
- Miller Lite 24oz$4.25
- Bud Lite 24oz$4.25
- Modelo 32oz$9.50
- Stella 32oz$9.75
- Bud 32oz$6.50
- Heineken 32oz$6.50
- Miller Lite 32oz$6.50
- Bud Lite 32oz$6.50