Food

Appetizer

Hummus

$8.00

Chickpea Puree Mixed With Garlic, Lemon Juice, Tahini, Olive Oil,

Baba Ghanouj

$8.00

Mashed Eggplant Mixed With Tahini, Served With Olive Oil

Tzatziki

$7.00

Diced Cucumber Mixed With Dried Mint, Garlic And Feta Cheese Served With Olive Oil And Fresh Mint

Falafel

$8.00

Chickpea Patty

French Fries

$8.00

Fried Potatoes

Kibbeh

$9.00

Lean Ground Beef, Pine Nuts, Bulgur, Lemon, Olive Oil

Labneh

$7.00

Strained Yoghurt Mixed With Olive Oil

Sampler (Meze Tabagi)

$12.00

Hummus, Baba Ghanuj, Kisir, Falafel And Labneh

Grape Leaves

$9.00

Made With A Mixture Of Cooked Rice, Ground Beef, Herbs And Spices, All Wrapped In A Grape Leaf

Ezme

$9.00

Finely Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Peppers, Parsley, Seasoned With Spice And Olive Oil

Mehir

$7.00

Mixed The Tick Yoghurt With Boiled Cracked Wheat. Serving With Dry Mint And Olive Oil

Beef Samosa

$9.00

Chicken Samosa

$8.00

Vegetables Samosa

$7.00

Soup & Salads

Red Lentil Soup

$7.00

Red Lentil Boiled With Special Flavors

Greek Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil & Vinegar

Cesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Green Onions, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons

Gavurdagi Salad (Turkish Special)

$10.00

Finely Chopped Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Green Onion, Parsley, Pomegranate, Walnut Served With Olive Oil Pomegranate Juice

Kisir

$9.00

Bulgur With Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Parsley, Green Pepper Served With Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice

Tabbouleh

$9.00

Mix Of Parsley, Mint, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Olive Oil And Lemon Juice

Fattoush Salad

$9.00

Includes Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Green Onions, Parsley, Radishes And Fried Pieces Of Pita Bread

Cesar Salad with Chicken

$14.00

Lahmacun & Pide

Etli Pide (Beef Flatbread)

$14.00

Bread With Ground Meat And Vegetables Topping

Kusbasili Pide (Chopped Meat Flatbread)

$16.00

Bread With Chopped Meat, Vegetables, Spices

Sucuklu Pide (Sujuk Flatbread)

$14.00

Bread With Mozzarella And Halal Beef Pepperoni

Kasarli Pide( Cheese Flatbread)

$11.00

Bread With Mozzarella

Lahmacun

$9.00

Thin Pieces Of Round Bread Baked With A Layer Of Ground Meat And Spices Spread Over The Top. (Thin - Crust Dough)

Tavuklu Pide (Chicken Flatbread)

$14.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken With Peppers, Tomatoes Sauce, Lettuce And White Onion

Adana Kebab Sandwich ( with ground beef meat)

$15.00

Grilled Ground Beef With Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes Sauce, Lettuce And White Onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken With Onions, Peppers, Bbq Sauce, Lettuce And White Onion

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Falafel, Spicy Hummus Spread, Fresh Veggies, All Drizzled With A Creamy Lemon - Garlic Dill Sauce

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$15.00

Beef Shawarma Meat, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes Sauce Wrapped In Pita Bread

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Shawarma Meat, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes Sauce Wrapped In Pita Bread

Cappadocia Burger

$11.00

Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Chicken Shish Kebab

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Tenderloin Cubes Served With Seasonal Vegetables With Rice Or French Fries

Beef Shish Kebab

$18.00

Grilled Tenderloin Cubes Served With Seasonal Vegetables With Rice Or French Fries

Adana Kebab

$17.00

Ground Lamb Flavored With Red Bell Pepper And Chef'S Blend Of Spices, Grilled On Skewers Over Fire. Served With Aside Of Rice , Lettuce, Red Cabbage And Chopped Onion

Urfa Kebab

$18.00

Ground Lamb Flavored With Spices And Grilled On Skewers Over Fire. Served With Aside Of Rice, Lettuce, Red Cabbage And Chopped Onion

Doner Plate

$18.00

Sliced Doner Kebab Meat With Rice And Grilled Tomatoes And Jalapeno

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Grilled Lamb Chops Seasoned With Mediterranean Spices Served With Seasonal Grilled Vegetables And Rice

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$19.00

Seasoned To Perfection With Our House Spices Served Over Rice

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Mixed Grill Family Plate

$29.00

Combination Of Kafta Kebab, Chicken And Shish Kebab With Rice

Iskender Kebab

$24.00

Sliced Doner Kebab Meat Topped With Tomato Sauce Over Pieces Of Pita Bread

Beyti Kebab

$20.00

Your Choice Of Adana, Urfa Or Doner Kebab Wrapped In Lavash Bread And Sliced, Topped With Tomato Sauce. Served With A Side Of Yogurt, Rice And Grilled Vegetables

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Creamy Rice Based Dessert Boiled With Milk, Served Cold

Baklava

$7.00

Middle Eastern Pastry Wrapped With Crips Dough And Nuts Drenched In Syrup

Kunafa

$8.00

Crispy Fried Vermicelli On A Bed Of Cheese Drenched In Sweet Syrup And Topped With Nutella

Waffle

$12.00

Served With 1 Scoop Of Ice Cream

Creppe

$11.00

Raspberry/ Pistachio/ Berru And Nutella Cream Filed/ Honey Banana

Ice Cream

$8.00

Choose Flavors

Cheesecake

$8.00

Fruit Platter

$14.00

Our Signature Dessert Combining Multiple Tropical And Seasonal Fruits

Kazandibi

$7.00

Keskul

$7.00

Churros with dip sauces

$9.00

Burma Kadayif

$7.00

Fistikli Sarma

$8.00

Lunch Special

Lunch

$20.00

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Cup of Tea

$4.00

Choose (1) Flavor

Pot of Tea

$8.00

Choose (1) Flavor

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Choose The Mod

Turkish Coffee (In Sand)

$8.00

Choose The Mod

Coffee

$5.00

Choose (1) Flavor

Herbal tea

$4.00

Choose (1) Flavor

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Water

$2.00

Ayran

$4.00

Salgam

$4.00

Coke (Can)

$4.00

Mint Lemonade

$8.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cassamero

$8.00

Milkshake

$8.00

Choose (1) Flavor

Ice Latte

$7.00

Ice Tea

$6.00

Mineral Water

$3.00