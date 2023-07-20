Cappadocia Lounge and Grill
Food
Appetizer
Hummus
Chickpea Puree Mixed With Garlic, Lemon Juice, Tahini, Olive Oil,
Baba Ghanouj
Mashed Eggplant Mixed With Tahini, Served With Olive Oil
Tzatziki
Diced Cucumber Mixed With Dried Mint, Garlic And Feta Cheese Served With Olive Oil And Fresh Mint
Falafel
Chickpea Patty
French Fries
Fried Potatoes
Kibbeh
Lean Ground Beef, Pine Nuts, Bulgur, Lemon, Olive Oil
Labneh
Strained Yoghurt Mixed With Olive Oil
Sampler (Meze Tabagi)
Hummus, Baba Ghanuj, Kisir, Falafel And Labneh
Grape Leaves
Made With A Mixture Of Cooked Rice, Ground Beef, Herbs And Spices, All Wrapped In A Grape Leaf
Ezme
Finely Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Peppers, Parsley, Seasoned With Spice And Olive Oil
Mehir
Mixed The Tick Yoghurt With Boiled Cracked Wheat. Serving With Dry Mint And Olive Oil
Beef Samosa
Chicken Samosa
Vegetables Samosa
Soup & Salads
Red Lentil Soup
Red Lentil Boiled With Special Flavors
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil & Vinegar
Cesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Green Onions, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons
Gavurdagi Salad (Turkish Special)
Finely Chopped Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Green Onion, Parsley, Pomegranate, Walnut Served With Olive Oil Pomegranate Juice
Kisir
Bulgur With Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Parsley, Green Pepper Served With Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice
Tabbouleh
Mix Of Parsley, Mint, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Olive Oil And Lemon Juice
Fattoush Salad
Includes Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Green Onions, Parsley, Radishes And Fried Pieces Of Pita Bread
Cesar Salad with Chicken
Lahmacun & Pide
Etli Pide (Beef Flatbread)
Bread With Ground Meat And Vegetables Topping
Kusbasili Pide (Chopped Meat Flatbread)
Bread With Chopped Meat, Vegetables, Spices
Sucuklu Pide (Sujuk Flatbread)
Bread With Mozzarella And Halal Beef Pepperoni
Kasarli Pide( Cheese Flatbread)
Bread With Mozzarella
Lahmacun
Thin Pieces Of Round Bread Baked With A Layer Of Ground Meat And Spices Spread Over The Top. (Thin - Crust Dough)
Tavuklu Pide (Chicken Flatbread)
Wraps & Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken With Peppers, Tomatoes Sauce, Lettuce And White Onion
Adana Kebab Sandwich ( with ground beef meat)
Grilled Ground Beef With Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes Sauce, Lettuce And White Onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken With Onions, Peppers, Bbq Sauce, Lettuce And White Onion
Falafel Wrap
Crispy Falafel, Spicy Hummus Spread, Fresh Veggies, All Drizzled With A Creamy Lemon - Garlic Dill Sauce
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Beef Shawarma Meat, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes Sauce Wrapped In Pita Bread
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken Shawarma Meat, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes Sauce Wrapped In Pita Bread
Cappadocia Burger
Beef Sandwich
Entrees
Chicken Shish Kebab
Grilled Chicken Tenderloin Cubes Served With Seasonal Vegetables With Rice Or French Fries
Beef Shish Kebab
Grilled Tenderloin Cubes Served With Seasonal Vegetables With Rice Or French Fries
Adana Kebab
Ground Lamb Flavored With Red Bell Pepper And Chef'S Blend Of Spices, Grilled On Skewers Over Fire. Served With Aside Of Rice , Lettuce, Red Cabbage And Chopped Onion
Urfa Kebab
Ground Lamb Flavored With Spices And Grilled On Skewers Over Fire. Served With Aside Of Rice, Lettuce, Red Cabbage And Chopped Onion
Doner Plate
Sliced Doner Kebab Meat With Rice And Grilled Tomatoes And Jalapeno
Lamb Chops
Grilled Lamb Chops Seasoned With Mediterranean Spices Served With Seasonal Grilled Vegetables And Rice
Grilled Shrimp Plate
Seasoned To Perfection With Our House Spices Served Over Rice
Chicken Tenders
Mixed Grill Family Plate
Combination Of Kafta Kebab, Chicken And Shish Kebab With Rice
Iskender Kebab
Sliced Doner Kebab Meat Topped With Tomato Sauce Over Pieces Of Pita Bread
Beyti Kebab
Your Choice Of Adana, Urfa Or Doner Kebab Wrapped In Lavash Bread And Sliced, Topped With Tomato Sauce. Served With A Side Of Yogurt, Rice And Grilled Vegetables
Desserts
Rice Pudding
Creamy Rice Based Dessert Boiled With Milk, Served Cold
Baklava
Middle Eastern Pastry Wrapped With Crips Dough And Nuts Drenched In Syrup
Kunafa
Crispy Fried Vermicelli On A Bed Of Cheese Drenched In Sweet Syrup And Topped With Nutella
Waffle
Served With 1 Scoop Of Ice Cream
Creppe
Raspberry/ Pistachio/ Berru And Nutella Cream Filed/ Honey Banana
Ice Cream
Choose Flavors
Cheesecake
Fruit Platter
Our Signature Dessert Combining Multiple Tropical And Seasonal Fruits