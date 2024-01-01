CappuGino's at Colonial Toyota 480 Boston Post Road
Food
Acai Bowls
Parfaits and Fruit Bowls
Sandwiches
- Not Your Average Toast$6.00
Toasted Artisan Bread, Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey
- The Loaded Toast$7.50
Toasted Artisan Bread, Bacon, Avocado, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey
- BLT$5.00
Artisan Bread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
- Banana Nut Toast$5.50
Toasted Artisan Bread, Almond or Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast$5.50
Toasted Artisan Bread, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon & Melted Cheddar Cheese
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
Toasted Artisan Bread and Melted Cheddar Cheese
Wraps
- Gino Burrito$9.00
Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Salsa, & Hash Brown pressed in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap$8.00
Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Ranch Dressing pressed in a flour tortilla.
- Buffalo Chicken$8.00
Breaded Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce & Avocado pressed in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Pesto$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Romaine Lettuce & Fresh Mozzarella pressed in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Cutlet$9.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil, Balsamic Vinegar & Italian Seasonings pressed in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$7.00
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- BLAT$5.75
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo pressed in a flour torilla.
Salads
Hash Brown
Coffee and Espresso Drinks
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Specialty Espresso Drinks
FrozenGino
Espresso
Protein Coffee
Protein Coffee
BulletProof
- CappuGino's BULLETPROOF Coffee$3.50
RFA certified Omar Coffee, BULLETPROOF brand MCT Oil, and ghee mixed in the blender to make a frothy cup of coffee. This coffee works with the paleo diet, low-carb and keto diets, as well as intermittent fasting and OMAD (One Meal a Day). Bulletproof Coffee helps with appetite suppression because it is made with healthy fats!
Tea
Tea
- Iced Black Tea$2.25
Steeped black tea, chilled and served over ice.
- Iced Green Tea$2.25
Steeped black tea, chilled and served over ice.
- Black Tea$2.25
Black Tea steeped in the shop!
- Green Tea$2.25
Green Tea steeped in the shop!
- Peppermint Tea - Caffeine Free$2.25
- Chamomile Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free$2.25
- Earl Grey$2.25
- Wild Raspberry Hibiscus - Decaf$2.25
- Black Tea - Decaf$2.25
Matcha
- Matcha Tea Latte$4.00
Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!
- Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte$4.25
Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Syrup, and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cocoa
Frozen Hot Cocoa
Protein Hot Chocolate
Protein Shakes
Protein Shakes Created by our Team
- Alabama Slam$9.00
ROLLLLLLL TIDE!! Choice of Liquid, Organic Chocolate and Sandwich Cookies, yogurt, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein
- The CappuGino$9.00
Introducing Our Signature Shake, The CappuGino! Light and refreshing! Coconut Water, Banana, Almond Butter & Liina Vanilla + Coconut Spirulina Protein Powder.
- The Glow Coast$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, dragon fruit, 20g of vanilla whey protein and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
- Stronger Together$9.00
Dragon Fruit, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Strawberries, 20 g Vanilla Whey Protein, topped with Whipped Cream and Purple and Pink Sprinkles! Taste like cake batter!
Meal Replacement Protein Shakes
- Banana Nut Blast$9.00
Choice of Liquid*, Peanut Butter & Banana with 40g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Peanut Butter Cup$9.00
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & Peanut Butter with 20g Chocolate & 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Peanut Butter Cup - Lite$9.00
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & PB Lite with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein
Sweet Protein Shakes
- Chocolate Frosty$9.00
Choice of Liquid* & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate Whey Protein and 10g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Chocolate Thinny Mint$9.00
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate, Mint & ‘Get Lean’ with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein
- Cookie Crunch$9.00
Choice of Liquid*, Yogurt, Sandwich Cookies & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Cracker Jax$9.00
Choice of Liquid, Sea Salt, Organic Caramel, PB Lite & Oatmeal with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Fruit and Veggie Protein Shakes
- Berry Berry Good$9.00
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Hawaiian Harvest$9.00
Pineapple, Coconut & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- I Love Veggies$9.00
Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Island Breeze$9.00
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, Banana and Coconut Water with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Mango Berry Burst$9.00
Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, more Mangoes & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Strawberry Lean$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple & Orange with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Strawberry Slam$9.00
Strawberries, Banana & more Strawberries with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Caffeine Protein Shakes
Summer Menu Protein Shakes
- Raspberry Recharge$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Raspberries, ‘Get Energized’ & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Lavender Lemonade$9.00
Lemonade & Lavender with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Fireworks$9.00
Strawberries, blueberries, more strawberries & lemon with 20g vanilla whey protein.
- Island Breeze$9.00
Coconut Water, Pineapple, Mango & Coconut with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Pink Lemon-Aid$9.00
Strawberries & Lemonade with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Red, White & Blueberry Pie$9.00
Choice of Liquid, Strawberries, Blueberries & Organic Chai Spices with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Spring Menu Protein Shakes
- Strawberry Lavender$9.00
Strawberry, more strawberries & lavender with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
- Grand Slam$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Organic Caramel, Sea Salt, PB Lite & Vanilla, and 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
- Berry Hibiscus$9.00
Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, yogurt, & hibiscus with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
- Blushing Blooms$9.00
Pineapple, coconut, raspberries, Agave and Rosewater with 20g Whey Protein.
- Chocolate Covered Marshmallow$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Organic Chocolate, Organic Vanilla Créme & Yogurt with 30g Chocolate Whey Protein
- Shamrockin'$9.00
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Chocolate & Mint with 30g of Vanilla Whey Protein
- Lemonberry$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Blueberries & Lemon with Vanilla Whey Protein
- Blueberries N' Cream$9.00
Water, Blueberries & Yogurt with Vanilla Whey Protein
Fall Menu Protein Shakes
- Creamy Pumpkin Spice$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pumpkin, Chai Spices, Yogurt & Cinnamon with Pumpkin Whey Protein.
- Pumpkin Latte$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Chai Spices, Organic Coffee, Organic Coffee & All Spice with Pumpkin Whey Protein.
- Golden Milk$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Cinnamon & Flax Seed Oil with Vanilla Whey Protein.
- Skinny Chai Tea Latte$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Organic Chai Spices with Vanilla Whey Protein.
- PB & Jam$9.00
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
- Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread$9.00
Winter Menu Protein Shakes
- Healthy Holiday Nog$9.00
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Chai Spices & Cinnamon, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein.
- Peppermint Mocha$9.00
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond milk, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate, Yogurt & Mint with Vanilla Whey Protein
- Double Chocolate Chai$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, Organic Chai Spices &Cinnamon with Chocolate & Vanilla Whey Protein
- Ginger Spice$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate & Ginger with Vanilla Whey Protein
- The Resolution$9.00
Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Spinach, Lemon & "Get Lean' with Vanilla Whey Protein
Protein Shakes of the Month
- Chocolate Heart-Beet$9.00
The Chocolate Heart-Beet is made with strawberries. cacao and beets with 20g of chocolate whey protein.
Off the Menu, Menu - Protein Shakes
- Red Velvet Cupcake$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Yogurt, Organic Chocolate, Beets & Vanilla with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein
- NY Strawberry Cheescake$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Yogurt, & Apple Cinnamon Granola with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
- Peanut Buster$9.00
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, PB Lite, Vanilla & Hemp Seeds with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Keto Friendly Protein Shakes
Refreshers, Juice, and Lemonade
Iced Refreshers
- Strawberry Acai$5.00
Ripe Strawberry flavor plus a boost of Acai Berries 20 oz.
- Watermelon Cucumber Mint$5.00
Crisp Cucumber Blended with Sweet Watermelon finished with a hint of Mint. 20 oz.
- Dragon Fruit Lychee$5.00
Boasts the real fruit flavor of tropical dragon fruit and zesty lychee berries, plus a boost of energy thanks to green coffee extract. 20 oz.
- Peach Mango$5.00