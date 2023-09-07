Capricorn Cafe 42600 County Road 507
Food
Appetizers
- Hot Wings$11.49
10 pieces
- Nachos Supreme$9.29
Crispy tortilla chips topped with ground beef, jalapeño peppers, and melted cheese
- Taco Salad$9.79
Thin crispy tacos covered over a choice of chicken, beef, or steak. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and melted cheese
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.49
Golden fried with marinara sauce
- Onion Rings$5.99
Battered fried onion rings
- Deep-Fried Pickles$6.79
Crispy fried pickles served with ranch
Salads
- Chicken Salad$7.29+
Fried or grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and tomatoes served over a bed of lettuce
- Chef Salad$6.99+
A bed of crispy lettuce topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
- Regular House Salad$3.99
A combination of romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumber, & tomatoes
- Side Salad House Salad$2.69
A combination of romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumber, & tomatoes
- Capricorn Steak Salad$9.99
Hearty romaine salad with steak, shredded cheese, eggs, tomatoes, and peppers
- Shrimp Salad$11.99
Grilled or fried shrimp over a fresh bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
- Gyro Salad$8.99
Large. Lamb meat over a fresh bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, and onion
Sandwiches / Combos
- Cheeseburger$7.99
Quarter pound sirloin patty grilled & served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions on a toasted bun
- Double Cheeseburger$9.29
- Hamburger$8.99
- Double Hamburger$9.50
- Monster Cheeseburger$8.79
- Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger$8.49
Beef patty covered with grilled onions smoked bacon, cheese & BBQ sauce
- Patty Melt$8.79
Beef patty with sautéed onions & cheese on toasted bread
- Fish Sandwich$8.79
Golden fried catfish filet with lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast bread
- Club Sandwich$8.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese on a grilled bun
- G's Philly$8.99
Sliced steak tossed with sautéed onions, bell peppers, & Swiss cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Grilled or fried with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Pork Chop Sandwich$8.99
Grilled or fried on toasted bread with lettuce & tomato
- Ham & Cheese$8.25
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- T's Tasty Chicken$9.25
Hot and tasty. Sliced grilled chicken with sautéed onions, bell peppers & Swiss cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes & jalapeño peppers
- Buffalo Crispy Chicken$8.99
Fried breaded chicken breast dipped in mild sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch
- Chicken Club$9.29
Grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon & ranch served on Texas toast
- Stuffed Chicken Wrap$9.25
Fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a soft shell tortilla with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and ranch
- Club Wrap$9.29
Deli-style ham and turkey wrapped in a soft shell tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
- Steak Wrap$8.99
Sliced steak in a soft tortilla with grilled onions, bell peppers, and Swiss cheese
- Shrimp Po-Boy$9.69
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our house po-boy sauce on a toasted hoagie bun
- Catfish Po-Boy$8.79
Golden fried catfish served with lettuce, tomatoes, and our house po-boy sauce
- Gyro Sandwich$9.49
Lamb strips on pita bread served with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion
Entrées
- Golden Fried Catfish$10.99
Mississippi farmed raised catfish
- Rib Eye Steak$20.99
16 oz. grilled Angus beef
- T-Bone Steak$22.99
16 oz. Grilled Angus beef
- Pork Chop$9.39
Grilled or fried
- Country Fried Chicken Wings$8.99
Golden fried wings
- Hamburger Steak & Gravy$9.29
Angus sirloin steak patty topped with grilled onions
- Chicken Tenders$8.69
Golden fried chicken breast
- Ultimate Shrimps Dinner$13.49
Golden fried battered or grilled shrimp served with a special house sauce