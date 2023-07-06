Caprock Cafe 34th
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Chips & Salsa
Crisp seasoned tortilla chips served with Caprock Cafe's housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa.
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole sprinkled with Cheddar-Jack cheeses on a bed of lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, served with crisp seasoned tortilla chips. (Also available A la Carte, without chips.)
Pecos Queso
Melted cheese, Hatch green chilies, Habanero hot sauce, and spicy taco beef. Served with crisp seasoned tortilla chips.
Queso, Salsa, and Chips
Queso and Salsa served with crisp seasoned tortilla chips.
Cheese Nachos
Crisp seasoned tortilla chips topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
Beef Nachos
Our housemade spicy taco beef on top of Cheddar-Jack cheese nachos. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
Chicken Nachos
Diced grilled chicken on top of Cheddar-Jack cheese nachos. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
Works Nachos
Spicy taco beef, diced grilled chicken, sour cream, and guacamole on top of our Cheddar-Jack cheese nachos. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
Supreme Nachos
“The Works” nachos with Jalapeño-Bacon beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
Combination Appetizer Platter
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Strips, and Chicken Wings, seasoned tortilla chips, Spicy Ranch Dressing, housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa, and Pecos Queso.
Down & Dirty Combination Appetizer
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Strips, Chicken Wings, seasoned tortilla chips, Spicy Ranch Dressing, housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa, and Pecos Queso. (Down & Dirty style $1.00 extra)
Fried Jalapeno Strips
Deep-fried strips of breaded jalapenos. Served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Fried Pickles
Tangy pickles lightly battered and fried, served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Down & Dirty Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
8 Mozzarella cheese sticks in a crispy breading, tossed in our spicy “Down and Dirty” sauce, and served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
8 Mozzarella cheese sticks in a crispy breading and served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Loaded Twisted Taters
A fresh potato, spiral cut and deep-fried, sprinkled with seasoned salt, melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Cheddar Fries
French Fried potatoes topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese, and served with Spicy Ranch Dressing. (Add Bacon for $ 1.29, green chilies or jalapenos for an extra $ .59. “Loaded” gets all of these extras and is a GREAT upsell to any side of fries as well!)
Queso Fries
French Fried potatoes served with a side of Pecos Queso.
Breaded BONELESS Chicken Wings
Breaded chunks of chicken breast, served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Add Spicy BBQ, Hickory BBQ, “Down and Dirty” sauce, or Frank’s Buffalo Sauce for $1.00.
Breaded BONE-IN Chicken Hot Wings
Spicy breaded chicken wings, served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Add Spicy BBQ, Hickory BBQ, or Frank’s Buffalo Sauce for $1.00 extra.
Chicken Strip Appetizer
Tender breaded deep-fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
Stuffed Jalapenos
De-seeded fresh Jalapenos, stuffed with housemade green chili chicken mix, wrapped with bacon., baked, and then deep-fried before serving. Served with our housemade Ranch Dressing. Available with 3 jalapenos or 6.
Half Order Stuffed Jalapenos
De-seeded fresh Jalapenos, stuffed with housemade green chili chicken mix, wrapped with bacon., baked, and then deep-fried before serving. Served with our housemade Ranch Dressing. Available with 3 jalapenos or 6.
Pork Skins Appetizer
Freshly fried pork skins. (Queso is an additional charge but so worth it!)
SALADS
Cholula Chicken Salad
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, with a chicken breast grilled in spicy Cholula sauce.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, with a grilled marinated chicken breast.
Turkey Bacon Salad
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, topped with honey roasted turkey and bacon.
Fried Chicken Strip Salad
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, topped with crispy deep-fried chicken strips.
Down & Dirty Chicken Strip Salad
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, with deep-fried chicken strips coated in a spicy garlic butter and Habanero sauce.
Taco Salad
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, surrounded by crisp seasoned tortilla chips, topped with our spicy seasoned taco beef, guacamole and sour cream (Substitutions for chicken and buffalo are slightly more in cost)
Buffalo Salad
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, surrounded by crisp seasoned tortilla chips, topped with spicy taco beef, guacamole, and sour cream (Substitutions for chicken and buffalo are slightly more in cost)
Dinner Salad Small
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, topped with Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, and baby carrots.
Dinner Salad Large
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, topped with Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes and baby carrots.
SOUPS/STEWS
Green Chile Potato Soup Cup
A cheesy potato soup spiced with Hatch green chilies. Served with crackers.
Green Chile Potato Soup Bowl
A cheesy potato soup spiced with Hatch green chilies. Served with crackers.
Green Chile Stew Cup
Carrots, celery, potatoes, corn, Hatch green chilies, and sirloin beef tips, all boiled to perfection in a spicy beef broth base. Served with crackers.
Green Chile Stew Bowl
Carrots, celery, potatoes, corn, Hatch green chilies, and sirloin beef tips, all boiled to perfection in a spicy beef broth base. Served with crackers.
Soup & Salad Combo
Green Chile Potato Soup and a small dinner salad with red grape tomatoes, carrots, Mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
Stew & Salad Combo
Green Chile Beef Stew and a small dinner salad served with red grape tomatoes, carrots, Mozzarella cheese and your choice of dressing.
BURGERS
1/4# CapRock Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Green Chile Cheese Burger
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Green Chile Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Guacamole Cheese Burger
Guacamole, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Hickory Burger
Hickory sauce, pickles, and onions.
1/4# Queso Burger
Queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Queso Bacon Burger
Queso, bacon. lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Swiss Cheese Mushroom Burger
Swiss cheese. sautéed Portabella mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/4# Works Burger
Bacon, Hatch green chilies, guacamole, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. (Guacamole is served on the side).
1/2# CapRock Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Green Chile Cheese Burger
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Green Chile Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Guacamole Cheese Burger
Guacamole, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Hickory Burger
Hickory sauce, pickles, and onions.
1/2# Queso Bacon Burger
Queso, bacon. lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Queso Burger
Queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Swiss Mushroom Burger
Swiss cheese. sautéed Portabella mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
1/2# Works Burger
Bacon, Hatch green chilies, guacamole, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. (Guacamole is served on the side).
Buffalo Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Hickory Burger
Hickory sauce, pickles, and onions.
Buffalo Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Swiss Mushroom Burger
Swiss cheese. sautéed Portabella mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Queso Burger
Queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Queso Bacon Burger
Queso, bacon. lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Green Chile Cheese Burger
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Guacamole Cheese Burger
Guacamole, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Buffalo Works Burger
Bacon, Hatch green chilies, guacamole, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. (Guacamole is served on the side).
Buffalo Green Chile Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
SANDWICHES
Ribeye Ends Mushroom Swiss Sandwich
Ribeye ends, grilled onions, sautéed Hatch green chilies, a dash of Cholula Hot sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun, and smothered with Swiss cheese and Portabella mushrooms.
Texas Philly Sandwich
Shaved seasoned beef with spicy Queso, onions, and jalapenos.
Spicy BBQ Sandwich
Shaved seasoned beef with spicy hickory BBQ sauce, grilled onions and jalapenos, served on a toasted buttered bun, served with pickles.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
A large Chicken Fried Steak, served on a buttered toasted bun with Mayonnaise, closed faced with vegetables on the side.
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Smoked turkey and strips of bacon served with Mayonnaise on Texas toast with shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese.
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
A breaded deep-fried chicken patty on a buttered toasted bun with Mayonnaise.
Down & Dirty Chicken Sandwich
A breaded deep-fried chicken patty tossed in our housemade spicy Garlic Butter and Habanero Sauce for that extra kick you’ve been looking for, and served on a buttered toasted bun with Mayonnaise.
Cholula Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast seasoned with Cholula hot sauce, grilled and served with Mayonnaise on a buttered toasted wheat bun.
Works Cholula Chicken Sandwich
Our spicy Cholula chicken sandwich with guacamole, bacon, Hatch green chilies, and American Cheese, served closed faced on a buttered toasted wheat bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. (Guacamole is served on the side)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast, with Mayonnaise on a buttered toasted wheat bun.
Works Grilled Chicken Sand
Marinated grilled chicken breast, guacamole, bacon, Hatch green chilies, and American Cheese, served closed faced with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonaise on a buttered toasted wheat bun. (Guacamole is served on the side.)
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato (BLT) Sandwich
Made the CAPROCK Way with a generous portion of bacon, crispy lettuce, and tomatoes served between two pieces of buttered Texas Toast with Mayonnaise.
Ribeye Ends Sandwich
Ribeye ends, red onion, Pepper-Jack Cheese, & Hatch green chilies
WRAPS
Texas Philly Wrap
Spicy Queso, shaved seasoned beef, grilled onions and jalapenos.
Cholula Chicken Wrap
Marinated chicken breast seasoned with Cholula hot sauce, cut into strips, and served with lettuce, tomato, and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar-Jack cheese, and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Fried Chicken Strip Wrap
Breaded chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Down & Dirty Chicken Strip Wrap
Breaded chicken strips tossed in a spicy Garlic Butter and Habanero Sauce for that extra kick you’ve been looking for, served with lettuce, tomatoes and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Tender marinated chicken breast cut into strips and served with lettuce, tomatoes and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato (BLT) Wrap
Made the CAPROCK Way with a generous portion of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, red onions, Hatch green chilies, mushrooms, and salsa on the side.
Veggie Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, red onions, Hatch green chilies, mushrooms, plus grilled chicken breast and salsa on the side.
Steak Burrito Wrap
A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with shaved seasoned beef, rice, beans, lettuce, Cheddar-Jack cheese, grilled onions, and Hatch green chilies.
Chicken Burrito Wrap
A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with chicken breast, rice, beans, lettuce, Cheddar-Jack cheese, grilled onions, and Hatch green chilies.
TEX-MEX
Three Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas with housemade Green Chile Chicken mix, topped with green chile sauce and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Red sauce can be substituted upon request.
Two Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas with housemade Green Chile Chicken mix, topped with green chile sauce and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Red sauce can be substituted upon request.
Three Beef Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas with spicy taco beef, Cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce. Green chile sauce can be substituted upon request.
Two Beef Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas with spicy taco beef, Cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce. Green chile sauce can be substituted upon request.
Three Cheese Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas with Cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Green chile sauce can be substituted upon request.
Two Cheese Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas with Cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Green chile sauce can be substituted upon request.
Cheese Quesadilla
A jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese and melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
Steak Quesadilla
Beef ribeye ends inside a jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
Taco Beef Quesadilla
Taco beef inside a jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken breast inside a jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese melted to perfection. Add Hatch Green Chilies for a small extra charge.
Green Chile Chicken Quesadilla
Green Chile Chicken Mix inside a jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
Queso Taco Beef Burrito
Queso and Taco Beef inside a WHEAT tortilla with Hatch green chilies and smothered with spicy queso.
Child Enchilada Plate
1 Cheese enchilada, choice of green or red chile sauce, served with rice and beans.
STEAK/CHICKEN
Ribeye Steak
A seasoned 12-ounce ribeye grilled like you want. Served with your choice of two regular side items.
Ribeye Steak Mushroom & Swiss
A seasoned 12-ounce ribeye grilled like you want, served topped with Swiss Cheese, Portabella mushrooms, red onions, & Hatch green chilies.
Green Chile Chicken Fried Steak
A breaded deep-fried beef fritter, smothered in housemade Hatch green chile sauce, topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese.
Green Chile Chicken Fried Chicken
A breaded deep-fried chicken fritter, smothered in housemade Hatch green chile sauce, topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese.
Chicken Fried Steak
A breaded deep-fried beef fritter, topped with our country-style pepper gravy.
Chicken Fried Chicken
A breaded deep-fried chicken fritter, topped with our country-style pepper gravy.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Breaded deep-fried chicken strips served with our country-style pepper gravy.
Down & Dirty Chicken Strip Dinner
Breaded deep-fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy Garlic Butter and Habanero Sauce for that extra kick you’ve been looking for. Served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
WRANGLER
Chicken Strip Snack
2 breaded deep-fried chicken strips served with cream gravy, fries and Texas toast.
Kids Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Child Enchilada Plate
1 Cheese enchilada, choice of green or red chile sauce, served with rice and beans.
Down & Dirty Chicken Strip Snack
2 breaded deep-fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy Garlic Butter & Habanero sauce served with Spicy Ranch Dressing, French fries, and Texas toast.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A traditional sandwich toasted just right with American cheese and served with French fries.
Macaroni & Cheese
Mac and Cheese for kids of all ages. (Does not include a side.)
ALA CARTE
Pecos Queso (No Chips)
Creamy melted cheese, Hatch green chilies, Habanero hot sauce, and taco beef,
Smoked Jalapeno Salsa (No Chips)
Housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa.
Guacamole (No Chips)
Guacamole sprinkled with Cheddar-Jack cheese on a bed of lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes.
Jalapeno-Bacon Beans
Caprock's World-Famous Jalapeno-Bacon Beans.
Broccoli Bowl
Fresh-cut broccoli florets in a buttery garlic sauce. Add Queso $1.49, Add cheese $.59, Add 2 slices of bacon $ 1.49.
Twisted Taters
Spiral-cut potato shavings deep-fried with seasoned salt.
French Fries Order
"I like them French fried potaters." (Billy Bob Thornton in "Slingblade".)
Onion Rings
Classic breaded, deep-fried onion rings.
Spanish Rice
Tasty spiced white rice.
Mashed Potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes and gravy.
Sweet Waffle Fries
Lightly battered waffle cut sweet potatoes, deep-fried and season salted.
Pork Skins Side
Freshly fried pork skins. (Queso is an additional charge but so worth it!)
1 Egg
2 Eggs
DESSERTS
Chocolate Chip Pie
An original Caprock recipe featuring chocolate and Ancho Chili paste for a match made in heaven! Served warm with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel.
"Texas-Size" New York Cheesecake
A large slice of traditional New York Style Cheese Cake on a graham cracker crust. Topped with whipped cream and your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup.
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
A large housemade chocolate brownie, topped with sweet chocolate syrup. Served warm with Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Classic vanilla ice cream.
Key Lime Pie
A deliciously tangy and refreshing citrusy pie.
DRESSINGS
4 oz Garlic Vinaigrette
A roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing with a pungent yet sweet flavor.
4 oz Blue Cheese
Housemade Ranch Dressing with Blue Cheese Crumbles.
4 oz Honey Mustard
A tangy dressing made with Dijon and brown mustard with a touch of honey for sweetness.
4 oz Ranch
House Made Ranch Dressing.
4 oz Salsa
Housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa.
4 oz Spicy Ranch
House Made Ranch Dressing with a kick!
2 oz Garlic Vinaigrette
A roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing with a pungent yet sweet flavor.
2 oz Blue Cheese
House Made Ranch Dressing with Blue Cheese Crumbles.
2 oz Honey Mustard
A tangy dressing made with Dijon and brown mustard with a touch of honey for sweetness.
2 oz Ranch
House Made Ranch Dressing.
2 oz Salsa
Housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa.
2 oz Spicy Ranch
House Made Ranch Dressing with a kick!
BEVERAGES
Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Sprite
Root Beer
Lemonade
Smoothie
Soda & Lime
Strawberry Lemonade
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Virgin Drink
MERCHANDISE
CLOTHING
CapRock Cap
Long Sleeve Thermal
3/4 Sleeve Henley
Keen Tank Top
100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 30 single 5.8 oz. A great layering tank, this best-selling women’s ribbed tank top features a slim fit, 1x1 rib, and a longer body length. Side seamed. Slim fit. 1x1 rib.
Where Texas Play Tank Top
Blue/Olive Keen T-Shirt
American Made super soft fine jersey. 100% Combed Ring Spun Cotton, 4.4 oz/sq yd. (Heather Grey is 90% Cotton / 10% Polyester). Set on rib collar. Double needle sleeve hem & bottom hem. Tape shoulder to shoulder Side seamed.
"Where Texas Plays" T-Shirt - BLACK
American Made super soft fine jersey. 100% Combed Ring Spun Cotton, 4.4 oz/sq yd. (Heather Grey is 90% Cotton / 10% Polyester). Set on rib collar. Double needle sleeve hem & bottom hem. Tape shoulder to shoulder Side seamed.
Sweatshirt
Women's V-Neck T-Shirt
50% Combed Ring Spun Cotton 50% Polyester 4.4 oz/sq yd. Set on rib collar. Double needle sleeve hem. Double needle bottom hem. Tape shoulder to shoulder. Side seamed.
BULK ITEMS
FOOD
16 oz D&D Butter
12 oz Bottle of Ranch Dressing
12 oz Bottle of Spciy Ranch Dressing
Bag of Ice
Gallon of Tea w Cups and Ice
Gallon of Tea, No cups or Ice
Party Pack Hot Wings
If you are feeding a crowd this is the way to do it! Spicy breaded chicken wings, served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Party Pack Boneless Chicken Bites
If you are feeding a crowd this is the way to do it! Breaded chunks of chicken breast, served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Pork Skins Bag
Unbun Package
Whole New York Cheesecake
Traditional New York Style Cheese Cake on a graham cracker crust.
Whole Key Lime Pie
A deliciously tangy and refreshing citrusy pie.