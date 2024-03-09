Caprock Cafe 82nd
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
Crisp seasoned tortilla chips served with Caprock Cafe's housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa.
- Guacamole Dip$6.99
Guacamole sprinkled with Cheddar-Jack cheeses on a bed of lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, served with crisp seasoned tortilla chips. (Also available A la Carte, without chips.)
- Pecos Queso$10.99
Melted cheese, Hatch green chilies, Habanero hot sauce, and spicy taco beef. Served with crisp seasoned tortilla chips.
- Queso, Salsa, and Chips$12.99
Queso and Salsa served with crisp seasoned tortilla chips.
- Cheese Nachos$8.99
Crisp seasoned tortilla chips topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
- Beef Nachos$11.99
Our housemade spicy taco beef on top of Cheddar-Jack cheese nachos. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
- Chicken Nachos$11.99
Diced grilled chicken on top of Cheddar-Jack cheese nachos. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
- Works Nachos$14.99
Spicy taco beef, diced grilled chicken, sour cream, and guacamole on top of our Cheddar-Jack cheese nachos. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
- Supreme Nachos$15.99
“The Works” nachos with Jalapeño-Bacon beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. JALAPENOS ARE SERVED ON ALL NACHOS UNLESS REQUESTED OTHERWISE!
- Combination Appetizer Platter$20.99
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Strips, and Chicken Wings, seasoned tortilla chips, Spicy Ranch Dressing, housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa, and Pecos Queso.
- Down & Dirty Combination Appetizer$21.99
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Strips, Chicken Wings, seasoned tortilla chips, Spicy Ranch Dressing, housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa, and Pecos Queso. (Down & Dirty style $1.00 extra)
- Fried Jalapeno Strips$10.99
Deep-fried strips of breaded jalapenos. Served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Fried Pickles$9.99
Tangy pickles lightly battered and fried, served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Down & Dirty Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$11.99
8 Mozzarella cheese sticks in a crispy breading, tossed in our spicy “Down and Dirty” sauce, and served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$10.99
8 Mozzarella cheese sticks in a crispy breading and served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Loaded Twisted Taters$12.99
A fresh potato, spiral cut and deep-fried, sprinkled with seasoned salt, melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, and jalapenos.
- Cheddar Fries$10.99
French Fried potatoes topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese, and served with Spicy Ranch Dressing. (Add Bacon for $ 1.29, green chilies or jalapenos for an extra $ .59. “Loaded” gets all of these extras and is a GREAT upsell to any side of fries as well!)
- Queso Fries$9.99
French Fried potatoes served with a side of Pecos Queso.
- Breaded BONELESS Chicken Wings$13.99
Breaded chunks of chicken breast, served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Add Spicy BBQ, Hickory BBQ, “Down and Dirty” sauce, or Frank’s Buffalo Sauce for $1.00.
- Breaded BONE-IN Chicken Hot Wings$17.99
Spicy breaded chicken wings, served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Add Spicy BBQ, Hickory BBQ, or Frank’s Buffalo Sauce for $1.00 extra.
- Chicken Strip Appetizer$10.99
Breaded deep-fried chicken strips served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
- Stuffed Jalapenos$13.99
De-seeded fresh Jalapenos, stuffed with housemade green chili chicken mix, wrapped with bacon., baked, and then deep-fried before serving. Served with our housemade Ranch Dressing. Available with 3 jalapenos or 6.
- Half Order Stuffed Jalapenos$7.99
De-seeded fresh Jalapenos, stuffed with housemade green chili chicken mix, wrapped with bacon., baked, and then deep-fried before serving. Served with our housemade Ranch Dressing. Available with 3 jalapenos or 6.
- Pork Skins Appetizer$6.99
Freshly fried pork skins. (Queso is an additional charge but so worth it!)
SALADS
- Cholula Chicken Salad$11.49
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, with a chicken breast grilled in spicy Cholula sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, with a grilled marinated chicken breast.
- Turkey Bacon Salad$12.99
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, topped with honey roasted turkey and bacon.
- Fried Chicken Strip Salad$11.49
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, topped with crispy deep-fried chicken strips.
- Down & Dirty Chicken Strip Salad$12.49
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, with deep-fried chicken strips coated in a spicy garlic butter and Habanero sauce.
- Taco Salad$10.99+
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, baby carrots, surrounded by crisp seasoned tortilla chips, topped with our spicy seasoned taco beef, guacamole and sour cream (Substitutions for chicken and buffalo are slightly more in cost)
- Dinner Salad Small$3.99
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, topped with Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes, and baby carrots.
- Dinner Salad Large$7.99
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, topped with Mozzarella cheese, fresh grape tomatoes and baby carrots.
SOUPS/STEWS
- Green Chile Potato Soup Cup$4.99
A cheesy potato soup spiced with Hatch green chilies. Served with crackers.
- Green Chile Potato Soup Bowl$6.99
A cheesy potato soup spiced with Hatch green chilies. Served with crackers.
- Green Chile Stew Cup$4.99
Carrots, celery, potatoes, corn, Hatch green chilies, and sirloin beef tips, all boiled to perfection in a spicy beef broth base. Served with crackers.
- Green Chile Stew Bowl$6.99
Carrots, celery, potatoes, corn, Hatch green chilies, and sirloin beef tips, all boiled to perfection in a spicy beef broth base. Served with crackers.
- Soup & Salad Combo$10.99
Green Chile Potato Soup and a small dinner salad with red grape tomatoes, carrots, Mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
- Stew & Salad Combo$10.99
Green Chile Beef Stew and a small dinner salad served with red grape tomatoes, carrots, Mozzarella cheese and your choice of dressing.
BURGERS
- 1/3# CapRock Burger$10.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Cheese Burger$10.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Bacon Cheese Burger$12.49
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$13.49
Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Green Chile Cheese Burger$11.49
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Green Chile Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Guacamole Cheese Burger$11.99
Guacamole, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Hickory Burger$10.49
Hickory sauce, pickles, and onions.
- 1/3# Queso Burger$11.49
Queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Queso Bacon Burger$12.99
Queso, bacon. lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Swiss Cheese Mushroom Burger$12.29
Swiss cheese. sautéed Portabella mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 1/3# Works Burger$13.49
Bacon, Hatch green chilies, guacamole, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. (Guacamole is served on the side).
- 2/3# CapRock Burger$14.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Cheese Burger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Bacon Cheese Burger$16.49
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$17.49
Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Green Chile Cheese Burger$15.49
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Green Chile Bacon Cheese Burger$16.99
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Guacamole Cheese Burger$15.99
Guacamole, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Hickory Burger$14.49
Hickory sauce, pickles, and onions.
- 2/3# Queso Bacon Burger$16.99
Queso, bacon. lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Queso Burger$15.49
Queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Swiss Mushroom Burger$16.29
Swiss cheese. sautéed Portabella mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- 2/3# Works Burger$17.49
Bacon, Hatch green chilies, guacamole, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. (Guacamole is served on the side).
- Buffalo Burger$17.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Hickory Burger$17.49
Hickory sauce, pickles, and onions.
- Buffalo Cheese Burger$17.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Bacon Cheese Burger$19.99
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$20.99
Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Swiss Mushroom Burger$19.49
Swiss cheese. sautéed Portabella mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Queso Burger$18.49
Queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Queso Bacon Burger$20.49
Queso, bacon. lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Green Chile Cheese Burger$18.49
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Guacamole Cheese Burger$18.99
Guacamole, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Buffalo Works Burger$20.99
Bacon, Hatch green chilies, guacamole, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. (Guacamole is served on the side).
- Buffalo Green Chile Bacon Cheese Burger$20.49
American cheese, sautéed Hatch green chilies, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
SANDWICHES
- Ribeye Ends Mushroom Swiss Sandwich$15.99
Ribeye ends, grilled onions, sautéed Hatch green chilies, a dash of Cholula Hot sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun, and smothered with Swiss cheese and Portabella mushrooms.
- Texas Philly Sandwich$13.99
Shaved seasoned beef with spicy Queso, onions, and jalapenos.
- Spicy BBQ Sandwich$12.99
Shaved seasoned beef with spicy hickory BBQ sauce, grilled onions and jalapenos, served on a toasted buttered bun, served with pickles.
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$15.49
A large Chicken Fried Steak, served on a buttered toasted bun with Mayonnaise, closed faced with vegetables on the side.
- Turkey Bacon Sandwich$12.99
Smoked turkey and strips of bacon served with Mayonnaise on Texas toast with shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese.
- Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A breaded deep-fried chicken patty on a buttered toasted bun with Mayonnaise.
- Down & Dirty Chicken Sandwich$14.99
A breaded deep-fried chicken patty tossed in our housemade spicy Garlic Butter and Habanero Sauce for that extra kick you’ve been looking for, and served on a buttered toasted bun with Mayonnaise.
- Cholula Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Marinated chicken breast seasoned with Cholula hot sauce, grilled and served with Mayonnaise on a buttered toasted wheat bun.
- Works Cholula Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Our spicy Cholula chicken sandwich with guacamole, bacon, Hatch green chilies, and American Cheese, served closed faced on a buttered toasted wheat bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. (Guacamole is served on the side)
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Marinated grilled chicken breast, with Mayonnaise on a buttered toasted wheat bun.
- Works Grilled Chicken Sand$14.49
Marinated grilled chicken breast, guacamole, bacon, Hatch green chilies, and American Cheese, served closed faced with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonaise on a buttered toasted wheat bun. (Guacamole is served on the side.)
- Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato (BLT) Sandwich$12.99
Made the CAPROCK Way with a generous portion of bacon, crispy lettuce, and tomatoes served between two pieces of buttered Texas Toast with Mayonnaise.
- Ribeye Ends Sandwich$13.99
Ribeye ends, red onion, Pepper-Jack Cheese, & Hatch green chilies
WRAPS
- Texas Philly Wrap$13.99
Spicy Queso, shaved seasoned beef, grilled onions and jalapenos.
- Cholula Chicken Wrap$11.99
Marinated chicken breast seasoned with Cholula hot sauce, cut into strips, and served with lettuce, tomato, and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Turkey Bacon Wrap$12.99
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar-Jack cheese, and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Fried Chicken Strip Wrap$12.99
Breaded chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Down & Dirty Chicken Strip Wrap$13.99
Breaded chicken strips tossed in a spicy Garlic Butter and Habanero Sauce for that extra kick you’ve been looking for, served with lettuce, tomatoes and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.49
Tender marinated chicken breast cut into strips and served with lettuce, tomatoes and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato (BLT) Wrap$11.99
Made the CAPROCK Way with a generous portion of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and Spicy Ranch Dressing.
- Veggie Wrap$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, red onions, Hatch green chilies, mushrooms, and salsa on the side.
- Veggie Chicken Wrap$13.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, red onions, Hatch green chilies, mushrooms, plus grilled chicken breast and salsa on the side.
- Steak Burrito Wrap$13.99
A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with shaved seasoned beef, rice, beans, lettuce, Cheddar-Jack cheese, grilled onions, and Hatch green chilies.
- Chicken Burrito Wrap$13.99
A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with chicken breast, rice, beans, lettuce, Cheddar-Jack cheese, grilled onions, and Hatch green chilies.
TEX-MEX
- Three Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$12.99
3 corn tortillas with housemade Green Chile Chicken mix, topped with green chile sauce and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Red sauce can be substituted upon request.
- Two Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
2 corn tortillas with housemade Green Chile Chicken mix, topped with green chile sauce and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Red sauce can be substituted upon request.
- Three Beef Enchiladas$11.99
3 corn tortillas with spicy taco beef, Cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce. Green chile sauce can be substituted upon request.
- Two Beef Enchiladas$10.99
2 corn tortillas with spicy taco beef, Cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce. Green chile sauce can be substituted upon request.
- Three Cheese Enchiladas$10.99
3 corn tortillas with Cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Green chile sauce can be substituted upon request.
- Two Cheese Enchiladas$9.99
2 corn tortillas with Cheddar-Jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Green chile sauce can be substituted upon request.
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
A jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese and melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
- Steak Quesadilla$14.29
Beef ribeye ends inside a jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
- Taco Beef Quesadilla$11.99
Taco beef inside a jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Chicken breast inside a jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese melted to perfection. Add Hatch Green Chilies for a small extra charge.
- Green Chile Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Green Chile Chicken Mix inside a jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
- Queso Taco Beef Burrito$11.99
Queso and Taco Beef inside a WHEAT tortilla with Hatch green chilies and smothered with spicy queso.
- Kid's Cheese Enchilada Plate$7.99
1 Cheese enchilada, choice of green or red chile sauce, served with rice and beans.
STEAK/CHICKEN
- Ribeye Steak$24.99
A hand-cut seasoned 12-ounce Certified Angus Beef ribeye steak grilled like you want. Served with your choice of two regular side items.
- Ribeye Steak Mushroom & Swiss$26.99
A hand-cut seasoned 12-ounce Certified Angus Beef ribeye steak grilled like you want, served topped with Swiss Cheese, Portabella mushrooms, red onions, & Hatch green chilies.
- Green Chile Chicken Fried Steak$18.99
A breaded deep-fried beef fritter, smothered in housemade Hatch green chile sauce, topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese.
- Green Chile Chicken Fried Chicken$16.99
A breaded deep-fried chicken fritter, smothered in housemade Hatch green chile sauce, topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese.
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.99
A breaded deep-fried beef fritter, topped with our country-style pepper gravy.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$15.99
A breaded deep-fried chicken fritter, topped with our country-style pepper gravy.
- Chicken Strip Dinner$15.99
Breaded deep-fried chicken strips served with our country-style pepper gravy.
- Down & Dirty Chicken Strip Dinner$16.99
Breaded deep-fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy Garlic Butter and Habanero Sauce for that extra kick you’ve been looking for. Served with Spicy Ranch Dressing.
WRANGLER
- Chicken Strip Snack$9.99
2 breaded deep-fried chicken strips served with cream gravy, fries and Texas toast.
- Down & Dirty Chicken Strip Snack$10.49
2 breaded deep-fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy Garlic Butter & Habanero sauce served with Spicy Ranch Dressing, French fries, and Texas toast.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.99
A traditional sandwich toasted just right with American cheese and served with French fries.
- Kid's Cheese Burger$10.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Kid's Cheese Enchilada Plate$7.99
1 Cheese enchilada, choice of green or red chile sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Kid's Quesadilla$6.99
A jumbo flour tortilla grilled and lightly buttered, stuffed with Cheddar-Jack cheese and melted to perfection. Add Hatch green chilies for a small extra charge.
- Macaroni & Cheese$3.99
Mac and Cheese for kids of all ages. (Does not include a side.)
SPECIALS
ALA CARTE
- Pecos Queso (No Chips)$4.99+
Creamy melted cheese, Hatch green chilies, Habanero hot sauce, and taco beef,
- Smoked Jalapeno Salsa (No Chips)$1.99+
Housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa.
- Guacamole (No Chips)$4.99
Guacamole sprinkled with Cheddar-Jack cheese on a bed of lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes.
- Jalapeno-Bacon Beans$1.99+
Caprock's World-Famous Jalapeno-Bacon Beans.
- Broccoli Bowl$4.99
Fresh-cut broccoli florets in a buttery garlic sauce. Add Queso $1.49, Add cheese $.59, Add 2 slices of bacon $ 1.49.
- Twisted Taters$3.99
Spiral-cut potato shavings deep-fried with seasoned salt.
- French Fries$3.99
"I like them French fried potaters." (Billy Bob Thornton in "Slingblade".)
- Onion Rings$4.99
Classic breaded, deep-fried onion rings.
- Spanish Rice$1.99
Tasty spiced white rice.
- Mashed Potatoes$1.99
Creamy mashed potatoes and gravy.
- Sweet Waffle Fries$4.99
Lightly battered waffle cut sweet potatoes, deep-fried and season salted.
- Pork Skins Side$3.99
Freshly fried pork skins. (Queso is an additional charge but so worth it!)
- 1 Egg$1.00
- 2 Eggs$2.00
- Shrimp Skewer$3.50Out of stock
DESSERTS
- Chocolate Chip Pie$7.99
An original Caprock recipe featuring chocolate and Ancho Chili paste for a match made in heaven! Served warm with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel.
- "Texas-Size" New York Cheesecake$10.99
A large slice of traditional New York Style Cheese Cake on a graham cracker crust. Topped with whipped cream and your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup.
- Chocolate Brownie Sundae$9.99
A large housemade chocolate brownie, topped with sweet chocolate syrup. Served warm with Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$3.99
Classic vanilla ice cream.
- Key Lime Pie$9.99
A deliciously tangy and refreshing citrusy pie.
DRESSINGS
- 4 oz Garlic Vinaigrette$2.00
A roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing with a pungent yet sweet flavor.
- 4 oz Blue Cheese$2.00
Housemade Ranch Dressing with Blue Cheese Crumbles.
- 4 oz Honey Mustard$2.00
A tangy dressing made with Dijon and brown mustard with a touch of honey for sweetness.
- 4 oz Ranch$2.00
House Made Ranch Dressing.
- 4 oz Salsa$2.00
Housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa.
- 4 oz Spicy Ranch$2.00
House Made Ranch Dressing with a kick!
- 2 oz Garlic Vinaigrette$1.25
A roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing with a pungent yet sweet flavor.
- 2 oz Blue Cheese$1.25
House Made Ranch Dressing with Blue Cheese Crumbles.
- 2 oz Honey Mustard$1.25
A tangy dressing made with Dijon and brown mustard with a touch of honey for sweetness.
- 2 oz Ranch$1.25
House Made Ranch Dressing.
- 2 oz Salsa$1.25
Housemade Smoked Jalapeno Salsa.
- 2 oz Spicy Ranch$1.25
House Made Ranch Dressing with a kick!
BULK ITEMS
FOOD
- 16 oz D&D Butter$7.99
- 12 oz Bottle of Ranch Dressing$5.99
- 12 oz Bottle of SPICY Ranch Dressing$5.99
- Bag of Ice$1.99
- Gallon of Tea w Cups and Ice$9.99
- Gallon of Tea, No cups or Ice$7.99
- Party Pack Hot Wings$49.99
If you are feeding a crowd this is the way to do it! Spicy breaded chicken wings, served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
- Party Pack Boneless Chicken Bites$36.99
If you are feeding a crowd this is the way to do it! Breaded chunks of chicken breast, served with Spicy Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
- Pork Skins Bag$9.99
- Whole New York Cheesecake$64.99
Traditional New York Style Cheese Cake on a graham cracker crust.
- Whole Key Lime Pie$49.99
A deliciously tangy and refreshing citrusy pie.