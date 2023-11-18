NEW Captain Ceviche - Galveston 6102 Stewart Rd
Drinks
Agua Frecas
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.99
- Watermelon Agua Fresca$4.99
It’s made from just watermelon, water, lime juice, and a little sweetener, this combination will surely quench your thirst on that hot summer day.
- Pineapple Agua Fresca$4.99
It’s made from just pineapple, water, and a little sweetener, this combination will surely quench your thirst.
- Cucumber Agua Fresca$4.99
It’s made from just cucumbers, water, lime juice, and a little sweetener, this combination will surely quench your thirst.
Housemade Ceviche
#1 - Captain "Original"
- Single - #1 Captain "Original"$15.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in lime juice with fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers.
- Double - #1 Captain "Original"$28.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in lime juice with fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with housemade tortilla chips.
- Tray - #1 Captain "Original"$53.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in lime juice with fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers. Serves about 5-6 People.
#2 - Pacific Aguachiles
- Single - #2 Pacific Aguachiles$13.86
Gulf shrimp cooked in freshly squeezed lime juice with fresh cucumber, red onion, tossed in our housemade green Pacific Sauce. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers.
- Double - #2 Pacific Aguachiles$24.95
Gulf shrimp cooked in freshly squeezed lime juice with fresh cucumber, red onion, tossed in our housemade green Pacific Sauce. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with housemade tortilla chips.
- Tray - #2 Pacific Aguachiles$48.96
Gulf shrimp cooked in freshly squeezed lime juice with fresh cucumber, red onion, tossed in our housemade green Pacific Sauce. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers. Serves about 5-6 People.
#3 - Gulf Shrimp Cocktail
- Single - #3 Gulf Shrimp Cocktail$13.86
Whole gulf cooked shrimp, tossed in fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers.
- Double - #3 Gulf Shrimp Cocktail$24.95
Whole gulf cooked shrimp, tossed in fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers.
- Tray - #3 Gulf Shrimp Cocktail$48.96
Whole gulf cooked shrimp, tossed in fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers. Serves about 5-6 People.
#4 - Red Fish Ceviche
- Single - #4 Red Fish Ceviche$18.48
Red fish cooked in lime juice. Fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro all mixed together with our houseblend seasoning. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers.
- Double - #4 Red Fish Ceviche$36.96
Red fish cooked in lime juice. Fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro all mixed together with our houseblend seasoning. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers.
- Tray - #4 Red Fish Ceviche$69.29
Red fish cooked in lime juice. Fresh cut tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro all mixed together with our houseblend seasoning. Topped with a hot sauce and avocado, served with your choice of housemade tortilla chips or saltine crackers. Serves about 5-6 People
#5 - Captain Mixto
#6 - Crab Ceviche
- Single - Crab Ceviche$21.25
Lump Crab meat marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice mixed with tomatoes, red onion, & cilantro. Topped with hot sauce and avocado.
- Double - Crab Ceviche$36.96
Lump Crab meat marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice mixed with tomatoes, red onion, & cilantro. Topped with hot sauce and avocado.
- Tray - Crab Ceviche$78.53
Lump Crab meat marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice mixed with tomatoes, red onion, & cilantro. Topped with hot sauce and avocado.
#7 - Lobster Ceviche
- Single - Lobster Ceviche$21.25
Maine lobster marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice and our famous captain michelada mix. Mixed with red bell pepper, cucumber, serrano pepper, cilantro, and red onion. Topped with hot sauce and avocado.
- Double - Lobster Ceviche$36.96
Maine lobster marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice and our famous captain michelada mix. Mixed with red bell pepper, cucumber, serrano pepper, cilantro, and red onion. Topped with hot sauce and avocado.
- Tray - Lobster Ceviche$78.53
Maine lobster marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice and our famous captain michelada mix. Mixed with red bell pepper, cucumber, serrano pepper, cilantro, and red onion. Topped with hot sauce and avocado.
#8 - Catch of The Week
Entrees
Soups & Gumbos
Lobster Feast
- Lobster Roll$22.99
Maine Lobster, Served Warm, Touch of Mayo, Pinch of Salt, Butter, & Lemon
- Hot Cheeto Lobster Roll$22.99
- Mexican Lobster Roll$22.99
- Lobster BLT$22.99
A Lobster BLT is a gourmet twist on the classic BLT sandwich, featuring succulent lobster meat as the star ingredient. This delectable creation begins with a toasted, buttery roll as the foundation. Plump, juicy warm pieces of lobster, often lightly dressed in a spicy mayo, take center stage. They're complemented by crisp, smoky bacon strips, fresh, vibrant lettuce leaves, and slices of ripe tomato. The combination of the lobster's delicate sweetness, the bacon's savory crunch, and the freshness of the vegetables creates a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that elevate the traditional BLT to a whole new level of sophistication and indulgence. A Lobster BLT is the ultimate fusion of land and sea, a sandwich that tantalizes the taste buds with every luxurious bite.
- Lobster Tacos$22.99
3 Corn Tortillas with Smoked Havarti Cheese, Topped with Lobster, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, and our Homemade Spicy Mayo Sauce.
- Lobster Grilled Cheese$22.99
Toasted on Potatoe Bread with a Blend of Monterry Jack Cheese and Sharp Cheddar, Our Homemade Spicy Mayo Sauce.
- Lobster Caeser Salad$22.99
A Lobster Caesar Salad begins with a bed of crisp, fresh romaine lettuce, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing nestled atop this vibrant green base are succulent pieces of lobster. The salad is garnished with croutons for a satisfying crunch and a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese for extra depth of flavor. The result is a Lobster Caesar Salad that marries the freshness of greens, the creaminess of dressing, and the richness of lobster into a mouthwatering symphony of taste and texture, making it a memorable dining experience for seafood enthusiasts.