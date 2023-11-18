Lobster BLT

$22.99

A Lobster BLT is a gourmet twist on the classic BLT sandwich, featuring succulent lobster meat as the star ingredient. This delectable creation begins with a toasted, buttery roll as the foundation. Plump, juicy warm pieces of lobster, often lightly dressed in a spicy mayo, take center stage. They're complemented by crisp, smoky bacon strips, fresh, vibrant lettuce leaves, and slices of ripe tomato. The combination of the lobster's delicate sweetness, the bacon's savory crunch, and the freshness of the vegetables creates a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that elevate the traditional BLT to a whole new level of sophistication and indulgence. A Lobster BLT is the ultimate fusion of land and sea, a sandwich that tantalizes the taste buds with every luxurious bite.