Captain John's 1216 S George Nigh Expy Unit D
Lunch Menu
- 1 Piece Lunch Catfish$9.99
1 Piece Catfish Hand Battered in Cornmeal
- 2 lunch Piece Catfish$11.99
2 Piece Catfish Hand Battered In Cornmeal
- Lunch Cajun Pasta$9.99
ngredients: Shimp, Sausage, Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Heavy Cream, Parmesan ,Cajun Seasoning,Thyme, Cayenne, Crushed Red Pepper, Garlic , Served on top of Pasta with Cornbread ...... Not Gluten Free
- lunch Chicken Breast$9.99
6oz Chicken Breast Marinadeted in Butter, Lemon Pepper, Tony Chacheres.... Not Gluten Free
- Lunch Chicken Salad$9.99
6oz Chicken Breast Sliced and Served on top of 50/50 Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes anc Crutons
- lunch Gumbo$8.99
Chicken, Sausage, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Celery, Chicken Broth,Tony's Roux Mix, Smoked Paprika, Chicken Base, Thyme, Tony Chacheres, Bay leaves, Gumbo File, Parsley, Green Onions and Shimp ... Served with Cornbread..... NOT Gluten Free
- lunch 6oz Sirloin$16.99
6oz Certified Angus Beef Sirloin .... Upper Choice meat
- lunch 10 oz New York Strip$19.99
10 oz Certified Angus Beef Strip ...... Upper Choice Meat
- lunch 12oz Ribeye$26.99
12oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye..... Upper Choice Meat
- lunch Crawfish Etouffee$9.99
Crawfish Tails, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika & Cream Of Mushroom Soup Base Served with Corn Bread..... Not Gluten Free
All Day
Appetizers
- Crawfish Dip$10.99
Green Onion, Butter, Bell Pepper, Crawtails, Cream Cheese and Tony Chacheres... Served with Chips.... Not Gluten Free
- Onion Rings$8.99
Not Gluten Free
- Crabcakes$8.99
Not Gluten Free
- Catfish Bites$7.49
Gluten Free
- Gator Bites$13.29
Gluten Free
- Fried Crawfish Tails$10.99
Not Gluten Free
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
6 Jumbo Shrimp Served on a bed of Lettuce Served with Cocktail and Lemon.... Gluten Free
- Cup of Etouffee$3.99
Mushroom Soup Base, Bell Peppers, White Onions, Green Onions ,Cayenne, Paprika, Margarine and Salt and Pepper and Crawtails Served with RIce on Top ... Not Gluten Free
- Corn Bread Basket$7.99
Jalapenos, Onions, Pimentos, Conrbread Mix, Eggs, Cream of Corn, Sugar, Olive OIl adn Garlic .... Not Gluten Free
- Half Dozen Oysters$12.99Out of stock
Gluten Free
- Dozen Oysters$22.99Out of stock
Gluten Free
- Seafood Trio$13.29
Catfish Bites, Fried Shrimp, and Crabcakes ..... Not Gluten Freee
- Maria's Shrimp Dip$8.99
Avocado's, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapenos,Lime and Shrimp, Served with Chips ...... Dip is Gluten Free .. Chips are not Gluten Free
- Cajun Fries$6.99
- Buffalo Shrimp$7.99
- Butterfly Shrimp$7.99
Po'Boys
- Catfish Po Boy$10.99
All Po Boys are Served on a Lightly toasted Hoagie Roll on a bed of Shredded Lettce with Tomatoe and Drizzled witgh our House Remoulade Sauce, Served with Fries .. Not Gluten Free
- Crawfish Po'Boy$12.99
All Po Boys are Served on a Lightly toasted Hoagie Roll on a bed of Shredded Lettce with Tomatoe and Drizzled witgh our House Remoulade Sauce, Served with Fries ... Not Gluten Free
- Shrimp Po'Boy$10.99
All Po Boys are Served on a Lightly toasted Hoagie Roll on a bed of Shredded Lettce with Tomatoe and Drizzled witgh our House Remoulade Sauce, Served with Fries... Not Gluten Free
- Fried Gator Po Boy$13.99
All Po Boys are Served on a Lightly toasted Hoagie Roll on a bed of Shredded Lettce with Tomatoe and Drizzled witgh our House Remoulade Sauce, Served with Fries ... Not Gluten Free
- Blackened Fish Sandwich$9.99
Blackened Catfish on Top of a bed of Coleslaw Served on a Toasted Hoagie Bun... Not Gluten Free
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Rumelaude Sauce ... Not Gluten Free
- Cajun Cuban$12.99
Pulled Pork, & Cajun Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickles , Creole Mustard on a Toasted Bun ... Not Gluten Free
- Cajun Philly$12.99
Burgers
Salads
- Blackened Shimp Salad$13.49
50/50 Romaine, Ice Burg Lettuce, Blackened Shrimp, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, House Made Croutons .... Not Gluten Free
- Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad$12.99
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Tossed in Caesar Dressing Served with House Made Croutons .... Not Gluten Free
- Chicken Strawberry Salad$15.99
- Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
50/50 Romaine, Ice Burg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, House Made Croutons ...... Grilled Chicken Salad is Gluten free with out Croutons
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
- House Salad$9.99
- Salmon Caesar Salad$16.99
- Salmon House Salad$17.99
- Salmon Strawberry Salad$19.99
- Steak Tip Salad$17.99
6 oz of Certifeid Angus Beef Sirloin Served on Top of 50/50 Romaine, Ice Burg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, House Made Croutons ..... Gluten Free WIthout Croutons
- Steak Tip Strawberry Salad$22.99
- Strawberry Pecan Salad$11.99
Romaine and Spinach Lettuce, Strawberries, Mandarins,Feta Cheese, Candied Pecans Traditionally Served with PoppySeed or Rasberry Dressing .... Gluten Free
Steaks
- 6oz Sirloin$17.99
Fresh 6oz Certified Angus Beef Sirloin ..... Upper Choice Meat ... Gluten Free
- 10oz Sirloin$23.99
Fresh 10oz Certified Angus Beef Sirloin..... Upper Choice meat .... Gluten Free
- Ny Strip 10oz$21.99
Fresh 10oz Certified Angus Beef Strip ..... Upper Choice Meat ... Gluten Free
- 12oz Ribeye$28.99
Fresh 12oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye ..... Upper Choice meat.... Gluten Free
- 16oz Ribeye$35.99
Fresh 16oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye ,.... Upper Choice Meat .... Gluten Free
- 20oz Ribeye$39.99
Fresh 20oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye .... Upper Choice Meat .... Gluten Free
- 8oz Filet$35.99
Fresh 8oz Certified Angus Beef FIlet ....... Upper Choice Meat ..... Gluten Free
- Surf and Turf$21.99
Fresh 6oz Certified Angus Beef Sirloin Served with a Shrimp Skewer made up of Shimp, Bell Peppers, Onion ..... Gluten Free
Boils
- Full Cajun Boil$37.99
1 Pound of Crablegs, 8 Shrimp, 8 Mussels, Cajun Sausage, Sweet Corn, and Red Potatoes... Gluten Free
- Half Cajun Boil$26.99
1 Pound of Crablegs, 8 Shrimp, 8 Mussels, Cajun Sausage, Sweet Corn, and Red Potatoes.... Gluten Free
- Shrimp Boil$28.99
1 1/2 Pounds of Shrimp, Cajun Sausage, Sweet Corn, and Red Potatoes ..... Gluten Free
- Crab Leg Meal$32.99
1 Pound of Snow Crab Served with 2 Sides .... Gluten Free
- Crab Legs$28.99
1 Pound of Crab legs ..... Gluten Free
- 1\2 Crab Cluster$15.99
- Shrimp by the #$14.99
Entree
- Blackened Red Snapper$15.39
6oz Snappe FIlet Grilled and Topped With Etouffee.... Not Gluten Free
- Blackened Salmon$15.99
6oz Salmon Filet Blackened ...... Not Gluten Free
- Bone in Porkchop$15.39
12oz Bone in Porkchop Grilled on Charbroiler .......Gluten Free
- Bourbon Salmon$18.99
- Bowl of Red Beans and Rice$9.99
Kidney Beans, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Sausage, Oregano, Salt and Pepper, Chicken Broth Served with Rice on Top and Corn Bread ....Not Gluten Free
- Butterflied Shrimp$13.29
6 Shimp Butterflied, Battered and Fried Served with Cocktail,..... Not Gluten Free
- Cajun Jambalaya Pasta$14.39
Ingredients: Shimp, Sausage, Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Heavy Cream, Parmesan ,Cajun Seasoning,Thyme, Cayenne, Crushed Red Pepper, Garlic , Served on top of Pasta with Cornbread ...... Not Gluten Free
- Crawfish Etouffee$11.99
Crawfish Tails, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika & Cream Of Mushroom Soup Base Served with Corn Bread..... Not Gluten Free
- Fried Chicken Tenders$12.49
4 Fresh Hand Battered Chicken Tenders, ..... Not Gluten Free
- Fried Gator Tail$15.99
Gator Tail Battered in Cornmeal and Fried ...... Gluten Free
- Grilled Chicken Breast$11.99
6oz Chicken Breast Marinadeted in Butter, Lemon Pepper, Tony Chacheres.... Not Gluten Free
- Gumbo$10.99
Chicken, Sausage, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Celery, Chicken Broth,Tony's Roux Mix, Smoked Paprika, Chicken Base, Thyme, Tony Chacheres, Bay leaves, Gumbo File, Parsley, Green Onions and Shimp ... Served with Cornbread..... NOT Gluten Free
- Jalapeno Boudain$14.99
Jalapenos, Pork, Rice and Cajun Spices... Not Gluten Free
- Red Snapper$15.39
6oz Snapper Filet ....Grilled with OIlive oil, Salt and Pepper, Topped with Snapper Sauce and One Butterflied Shrimp.... Snapper Sauce ingrdients: Heavy Cream Lobster Base... NOT Gluten Free
- Seafood Bisque$14.99
Butter, Green Onion, Flour, Heavy Cream, Half and Half , Shrimp, Crawtail, Crab Meat, Salt and Pepper, Cayenne, Tony Chacheres, Old Bay, Cream of Corn ........ Served with Cornbread....... Not Gluten Free
- Seafood Platter$19.99
4 Fried Shrimp, 2 Piece Fried Catfish, 1 Crabcake, ........ Not Gluten Free
- Shrimp Skewers$14.29
8 Shrimp Served on Skewers with Bell Peppers and Onion ....... Gluten Free
- Zydeco$15.39
Blackened Catfish Filet Served over Crawfish Ettouffee... Ettouffee Ingredients, Cream of Mushroom Soup, Crawtails, Bell Pepper, Onion, Cayenne, Paprika, Served with Cornbread .... Not Gluten Free
Catfish
- 1 piece Catfish$10.99
1 Piece Catfish Battered In Cornmeal Served with 2 Hushpupies ...... Gluten Free
- 2 piece Catfish$12.99
2 Pieces Catfish Battered in Cornmeal Served with 2 Hushpuppies ...... Gluten Free
- 3 Piece Catfish$15.99
3 Piece Catfish Battered in Cornmeal
- Grilled Catfish$12.99
8oz Catfish Filet Cooked on Flat Top Seasoned with Cajun Seasoning
- Blackened Catfish$12.99
8oz Catfish Filet Cooked on Flat top Seasoned with Blackening Seasoning .... Not Gluten Free
- Catfish and Shrimp$14.99
2 pieces of Catfish Battered in Cornmeal and 4 Butterflied Shrimp Hand Battered .... Not GLuten Free
- Smothered Catfish$14.99
8oz Catfish Filet Grilled with Cajun Seasoning served on a Bed of Rice Topped with Etouffee
Sides
- loaded Baked Potato$4.59
- Baked Potato$2.59
- Sweet Potato$2.99
- Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread$2.59
- Sweet Corn$2.59
- French Fries$2.99
- Okra$2.59
- Hushpuppies$1.99
- Side Red Beans and Rice$2.99
- Broccoli$2.59
- Coleslaw$2.29
- Side Gumbo$3.99
- Side Etouffee$3.99
- Side Salad$3.59
- Side Strawberry Salad$4.99
- Mac and Cheese$2.59
- Sauteed Mushrooms$3.99
- Asparagus$3.99
- 4 Rolls$1.99
- Loaded Fries$7.99
- Cup of SF Bisque$7.99
Dessert
Kids Menu
Ala Carte
- Extra Catfish$3.99
- Extra Chicken Breast$6.99
- Extra Shrimp Skewer$3.99
- Extra Burger Patty$6.99
- Extra Chicken Tender$2.29
- Extra Boudin link$6.99
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
- 1\2 Crab Cluster$15.99
- Crab Legs$28.99
1 Pound of Crab legs ..... Gluten Free
- Boil Bag$6.99
- Full Pan of Rolls$19.99
- 1/2 Pan of Rolls$9.99
- Extra sauce
- Xtra Pasta Sauce$5.99
- Salmon Filet$12.99