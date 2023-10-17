PIES

Apple Rosemary
Apple Rosemary
$30.00
Ginger Peach
$28.50
Cherry
Cherry
$28.50
Apple Cinnamon
Apple Cinnamon
$30.00
Blueberry
Blueberry
$28.50
Blackberry Crumble
Blackberry Crumble
$28.50
Strawberry Rhubarb
Strawberry Rhubarb
$28.50
Mixed Berry Crumble
Mixed Berry Crumble
$28.50
Key Lime Tart
Key Lime Tart
$45.00
Coconut Cream
Coconut Cream
$30.00
Chocolate Cream
Chocolate Cream
$30.00
Pecan
Pecan
$28.50
Chocolate Pecan
Chocolate Pecan
$30.00
Pumpkin
Pumpkin
$25.00

ROLLS

1 Dozen Rolls
$13.00

Assorted Includes: Plain, Poppy & Sesame

3 LAYER CAKES

Carrot Cake

three layers of carrot cake with cream cheese filling and icing

German Chocolate Cake
Red Velvet Cake

Three layers of red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and filling.

Triple Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Cream Cheese frosting and filling with a chocolate ganache poured over the top. Sprinkles on the sides.

Vanilla Bean Cake

Three Layers of Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Butter Cream frosting and filling. Rainbow Sprinkles around the bottom outside edges.

Chocolate Peanut Butter

CHEESECAKE

Cheesecake
$55.00

1/4 Sheet Turtle or Fruit Topped

ASSORTED DESSERTS

DIY Cookie Kit
$20.00
Mini Cupcake Assortment

Select from our standard mini cupcake sizes

1 Dozen Deco Cookies
$42.00
Assorted Cookie Box
$30.00

VEGAN TREATS

6 Pack Mini Vegan Cupcakes
$26.00
Ganache Cake

A single Layer of chocolate cake with Ganache poured over top.

BREAKFAST

Quiche
$30.00

Bacon Tomato or Spinach Mushroom

Bakers Dozen
$40.00

13 Assorted Muffins (Flavors Include: Banana Chocolate, Blueberry, Blueberry Bran, Cranberry, Pumpkin Cream Cheese, Marvelous Morning and Vegan Chocolate)

Quackstastic Breakfast
$60.00

An 18-Piece Assortment of Our Staple Pastries (Includes: Muffins, Cinnamon rolls, Danishes, Scones and Croissants)

Tea Bread Loaf
$26.00
1/4 Sheet Coffee Cake
$30.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake for 8-10 People