Captains Corner 101 W Lakeshore Dr
Speed Screen
Food
Starters
- Mediterranean Platter
A sampling of gyro meat, grape leaves, spanakopita, and hummus with toasted pita, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and tzatziki$19.99
- Spanakopita
Iconic Greek pie filled with spinach and feta encased in buttery layers of crispy phyllo dough$9.99
- Dolmathes
Traditional Greek grape leaves stuffed with lemon rice, mint, dill, and onion$8.99
- Chicken Bites
Fresh-cut chicken breast, battered and fried to perfection$12.99
- Hummus
Smoothly blended chickpeas, garlic, lemon, sesame seeds, tahini, and Mediterranean spices. Served with warm pita, baby carrots, and cucumber$8.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Traditional quesadilla with grilled chicken and Mexican blended cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa$12.99
- Maryland Crabcakes
Two jumbo lump crab cakes with chipotle butter sauce topped with fresh corn salsa$16.99
- Grilled Shrimp
Eight large marinated shrimp skewered, paired with shredded lettuce and lemon$14.99
- Tater Kegs
Bacon and cheddar-filled tots served with spicy ranch$8.99
- Cheese Curds
Fresh Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds beer battered and fried. Paired with a side of Sriracha Ranch$11.99
- Chicken Tenders
Four fresh beer-battered chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce$14.49
- Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
- Meatballs$12.99
Greens
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, and feta cheese with a classic Greek dressing$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons, and your choice of dressing$12.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing$12.99
- Cranberry Pecan Salad
Fresh mixed greens, dried cranberries, crushed pecans, red onion, and feta cheese with raspberry vinaigrette$12.99
Handhelds
- Classic B.L.T
Crispy bacon with iceberg lettuce and tomato between 2 slices of traditional Texas toast$11.99
- Captain's Club
Ham, turkey, and bacon with iceberg lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese between 3 slices of white or wheat bread$14.99
- Captain's Gyro
Traditional Greek gyro with tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita$13.99
- Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved rib eye steak with grilled peppers and onions, sautéed mushrooms, and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll$14.99
- Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese - American cheese on white bread$9.99
Captain's Mains
- Perch Dinner
Fresh lake erie perch hand breaded and fried. Served with fries and coleslaw$20.99
- Walleye Dinner
Fresh walleye hand-breaded and fried. Served with fries and coleslaw$19.99
- Classic Burger
House blended Wagyu burger (7 oz.) flame broiled topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, with your choice of cheese. Served with chips and coleslaw.$13.99
- PB and J Burger
House blended Wagyu burger (7 oz), salted peanut butter, strawberry jam, fresh strawberry slices, candied bacon, and Pepper Jack$14.99
- Fried Bologna Sammy
Half-pound slice of all beef bologna with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and coleslaw$11.99
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, mixed greens, tomato, and onion. Served with chips and coleslaw$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll. Served with chips and coleslaw$12.99
- The Irish
Fresh sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, and horseradish slaw between 2 slices of thick-cut marble rye. Served with chips$14.99
- Spaghetti & Meatball$14.99
Kid's Menu
Beer
- Bud Light$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Bud$4.00
- Busch Light$3.50
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Great Lakes Dortmunder$6.00
- High Noon$7.00
- White Claw$7.00
- Labatt$5.00
- Long Drink$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Modelo Negra$6.00
- PBR$4.00
- Rolling Rock$4.00
- Stella Zero$5.00
- Summer Shandy$5.00
- Truth$5.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- Ultra$4.00
- Yuengling$4.00
- Labatt Light$5.00
- Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher$4.00
- White Claw N/A$5.00
- Downeast Cider$6.00
- Sun Cruiser Vodka Tea$6.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
Liquor
Vodka
- Well$5.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Absolut Citron$6.00
- Absolut Raspberry$6.00
- Stoli$6.00
- Stoli Elite$8.00
- Stoli Blue$6.00
- Stoli Raspberry$6.00
- Stoli Orange$6.00
- Stoli Vanila$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.00
- 3 Olives Cherry$6.00
- 3 Olives Grape$6.00
- Ketel One$7.00
- Tito's$6.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
- Smirnoff Salted Caramel$6.00
- Stoli Cucumber$6.00
Rum
Whiskey Bourbon Scotch
- Blanton$15.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Bulleit Rye$7.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Crown$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Blackberry$7.00
- Dewars$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Glenlivet$8.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jameson Orange$7.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Jack Fire$7.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Kessler$5.00
- Lauders$5.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Oceans$13.00
- Red Stag$6.00
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Windsor$5.00
- Woodford$8.00
- Well***$5.00
- Bird Dog$6.00
- Jefferson's$13.00
- Old Grand-Dad$5.00
- Weller$13.00
- Rebel
- Eagle Rare$14.00
- Basil Hayden$7.00
- Boss Hog$85.00
- Whistle Pig 10$20.00
- Whistle Pig 15$45.00
Tequila
Drinks
Shots
Specialty Drinks
- Island Time Lemonade$10.00
- Rum Runner$10.00
- Bahama Mama$10.00
- S** on Kelleys$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea - TOP shelf$14.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Salted Caramel Russian$10.00
- Captains Punch$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Lake Erie Monster$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Virgin Mary$7.00
- Peanut Colada$10.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Saltydog$7.00
- Hot Foddy$7.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$7.00
- Dark & Stormy$7.00
- Fuzzy Navel$7.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Irish Coffee$7.00
- Baileys & Coffee$6.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.00
- B&B Old Fashioned$12.00
NA Beverages
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Pink Lemonade$2.00
- Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.00
- Cranberry Juice$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Tomato Juice$2.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Mountain Dew$2.00
- Root Beer$2.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Decaf Coffee$2.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.00
- Milk$2.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Kids Drink$1.59
Breakfast
Breakfast Menu
- Islander Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order, home fries, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or gyro meat served with toast or a biscuit$13.99
- One (1) Breakfast Sandwich
One fried egg, choice of bacon, sausage patty, or gyro meat with American cheese on your choice of bread$6.99
- Two (2) Breakfast Sandwiches
One fried egg, choice of bacon, sausage patty, or gyro meat with American cheese on your choice of bread$11.99
- Bologna Sandwich
Thick-cut bologna, egg, lettuce, and tomato$11.99
- Biscuits and Gravy
Two fluffy baked biscuits topped with a generous portion of sausage gravy$10.99
- Hangover Skillet
Home fries topped with two eggs cooked to order and your choice of bacon, sausage or gyro meat, cheddar cheese, smothered with sausage gravy served with either toast or a biscuit$14.99
- Fluffy Pancakes
Homemade fluffy buttermilk pancakes$9.99
- Classic French Toast
Three pieces of homemade vanilla and cinnamon french toast topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon$10.99
- Corned Beef Hash
Sliced corned beef, home fries, grilled onions, and fried egg$13.99
- Avocado Toast$11.99
- One Pancake$3.50