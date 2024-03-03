Captain's Market - Food Truck
- Smith Island Crab Cake Sandwich$11.99
Our award winning Smith Island Crab Cake sauteed to perfection and served on a soft Martin’s potato bun with lettuce, tomato, sabi sauce and our homemade coleslaw.
- Lobster Roll Sandwich$13.99
Whole Maine lobster meat lightly tossed in a perfectly seasoned dressing, nestled in a bed of lettuce on a warm grilled New England style bun (That’s where the “MAGIC“ happens!), served with our homemade coleslaw.
- Cod Fish Sandwich$8.99
This is our famous Potato Encrusted Cod on a fresh Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Served up with our homemade cole slaw.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Slow cooked, tender, BBQ Pork Shoulder served up hot on a soft Brioche bun with french fried onion crunchies, sweet&spicy pickles and a side homemade cole slaw.
- Crispy Fish Tacos$8.99
A wonderful, potato encrusted cod nestled in soft flour tortillas, topped with taco rice, pico de gallo, coleslaw and a kickin boom boom sauce, a true delight – also available as a fish taco bowl.
- Crispy Chicken Tacos$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken meat nestled in soft flour tortillas, topped with taco rice, pico de gallo, coleslaw and a kickin boom boom sauce, a true delight - also available as a crispy chicken taco bowl.
- Pulled Pork Tacos$8.99
The Captain's got his butcher cap on- tender, slow cooked pork shoulder, creamy cole slaw and crunchy onion crisps, kickin boom boom sauce, a true delight – also available as a pork taco bowl.
- Three Cheese Mac'n'Cheese$4.99
Oohy Goohy Goodness! Our scratch made cheese blend baked with a shell pasta is a true treat to even the strongest mac critic!
- Lobster Mac'n'Cheese$8.99
Whole Maine lobster meat and our shell pasta- folded in a velvety three cheese sauce and topped with our signature bread crumb and a Creamy Sherry Reduction.
- Bacon Cheddar Mac'n'Cheese$6.99
Shell pasta, folded in a velvety three cheese sauce blend, topped with crispy bacon and fresh scallions.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac'n'Cheese$6.99
Shell pasta, folded in a velvety three cheese sauce blend, topped a perfectly marinated, slow cooked BBQ pork shoulder and crunchy onion crisps.
- Crispy Chicken Finger Basket$6.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast meat served with the Captain's Crunchy fries - you pick the dipping sauce: honey mustard, BBQ, ketchup, creamy parmesan or kickin boom boom sauce.
- Hushpuppies$3.99
Good old fashioned cornbread blend coming straight up from North Carolina and served with our hot honey sauce A.K.A. Liquid Gold.
- Crunchy Calamari Fries$6.99
The long wait is over! These, thick, tender strips of calamari are fresh crumb coated and fried to a crispy deliciousness. Served up with the Captain's scratch made cocktail sauce.
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail$6.99
Our famous, wild caught, steamed shrimp. Served up with cocktail dipping sauce and a lemon wedge. A true seafood treat!
- Crunchy French Fries$3.99
Crispy coated French fries with the Captain's special seasoning served with our famous Sabi dipping sauce.
- Cheese Fries$4.99
Crispy coated French Fries with the Captain's special seasoning, served with a side of our homemade cheese sauce. (cheese sauce is served on side in cup)
- Chesapeake Crab Fries$6.99
We put crab on our fries -our crispy, coated fries topped with a delicious, cheesy crab dip, finished off with hand shaved Parmesan cheese and freshly chopped scallions.
- Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries$5.99
Our crispy, coated fries topped with a delicious homemade cheese sauce, bacon bits and freshly chopped scallions.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Fries$5.99
Our crispy, coated fries topped with BBQ Pulled Pork, our homemade cole slaw, sweet & spicy pickles and creamy boom boom sauce.
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$6.99
Our colossal, wild caught shrimp on top of the traditional Caesar fixings – freshly chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese and a mouthwatering, creamy Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$5.99
Crispy breaded chicken nestled on top a classic style Caesar salad with fresh Romaine lettuce,Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese!
- Classic Caesar Salad$4.99
Classic style Caesar salad with fresh Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, home style croutons and hand shaved Parmesan cheese!
- Coke$1.99
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Sprite$1.99
- Water Bottle$1.99
- Chocolate Mousse Dessert Cup$3.99
- Tiramisu Dessert Cup$3.99
- Limoncello Dessert Cup$3.99
- Toasted Almond Dessert Cup$3.99