Capy's Italian Restaurant
ANTIPASTI | APPETIZERS
- Calamari Fritti$14.00
A delicious dish of squid that is coated in our special seasoned breadcrumbs, deep-fried to perfection, and served with Caleb's homemade marinara sauce.
- Polenta di Gamberetti (Creamy Polenta & Grits)$15.00Out of stock
We serve our version of "Shrimp and Grits" along with freshly baked bread.
- Arancini$13.00Out of stock
Authentic Sicilian deep-fried rice balls filled with Italian sausage and served with our famous marinara.
- Margherita Pizza$11.00
Fresh pizza dough topped with tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil, baked until crispy perfection.
- Polpette alla Marinara (Meatballs & Marinara)$10.00
Tender meatballs coated with Caleb's homemade marinara sauce and served with crispy bread.
LUNCH
ZUPPE E INSALATE | SOUPS & SALADS
- Grande Insalata$10.00
A full portion of House or Caesar Salad. (Add chicken for $5; Add shrimp for $6)
- Zuppa e Insalata (Soup & Salad)$12.00
Your choice of Tuscan-style Tomato Soup or Soup of the Day. Served with your choice of House or Caesar salad.
- Zuppa e Panino (Soup & Sandwich)$15.00
Your choice of Tuscan-style Tomato Soup or Soup of the Day. Served with a half sandwich of your choice.
- Insalata e Panino (Salad & Sandwich)$15.00
Choose a half sandwich of your choice and pair it with either our House or Caesar salad.
PANINO | SANDWICHES
- Bolognese Formaggio alla Griglia (Italian Style Sloppy Joe)$12.00
Grilled Ciabatta bread, stuffed with provolone, mozzarella, and bolognese sauce. Served with one side dish of your choice.
- Porchetta and Provolone (Pork Roast Sandwich)$15.00
Pork belly stuffed with house-made breadcrumbs, an Italian herb seasoning, and parmesan cheese, grilled and topped with provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll. Served with one side dish of your choice.
- Parmigiana di Pollo (Chicken Parmesean Sandwich)$13.00
Delight in our perfectly fried chicken breast, coated in house-made breadcrumbs, and layered with fresh mozzarella, Caleb's marinara, on a soft ciabatta bun. Served with one side dish of your choice.
- Sicilian Tunno Insalata (Italian Tuna Salad Sandwich)$16.00
Enjoy our tuna salad, featuring spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, topped with a perfectly sliced hard-boiled egg, all in an Italian roll. Served with one side dish of your choice.
- Polpetta Panino (Meatball Sub)$13.00
Savor three meatballs on an Italian loaf with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and Caleb's marinara. Served with one side dish of your choice.
DINNER
ZUPPE E INSALATE | SOUPS & SALADS
- Zuppa del Giorno (Soup of the Day)$7.00
"Today's soup of the day is Chef's choice."
- Zuppa di Pomodoro (Tomato Soup)$7.00
Tuscan-style tomato soup made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and basil, served with parmesan cheese and bread.
- Caesar Salad$11.00Out of stock
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and house-made dressing.
- Della Casa (House Salad)$9.00
A blend of crisp greens, radicchio, olives, pepperoncini, and tomatoes, served with our signature house dressing.
ENTRATE | ENTRÉES
- Lasagna$21.00
Our family recipe consists of fresh pasta, bolognese sauce, and ricotta bechamel with a variety of fresh cheeses. Served with a side salad.
- Tunno (Tuna)$25.00Out of stock
Tuna sautéed with tomatoes, olives, Calabrian chilis, and capers. Served with a side of your choice and a side salad.
- Ravioli al Frommagio (Cheese Raviolis)$20.00Out of stock
Enjoy delectable fresh ravioli stuffed with a blend of cheeses and herbs, smothered in a rich bolognese sauce. Served with a side of your choice and a side salad.
- Gamberi e Orzo (Shrimp & Orzo)$23.00Out of stock
Sautéed shrimp seasoned with Italian spices served over orzo with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, artichokes, and a creamy parmesan sauce. Served with a side of your choice and a side salad.
- Bistecca alla Costola (Ribeye Steak)$25.00
Pan-seared 10 oz ribeye steak seasoned with our house Italian seasoning and served with a side of your choice and a side salad.
- Spaghetti alla Bolognese$18.00
Spaghetti generously coated in a rich and savory Bolognese sauce, paired with a crisp side salad.
- Fettuccine di Pollo Alfredo (Fettuccine Alfredo & Grilled Chicken)$20.00
Fettucine pasta smothered in creamy buttery cheese sauce topped with grilled chicken, paired with a side salad.
- Spaghetti alla Polpette (Spaghetti & Meatballs)$18.00Out of stock
Spaghetti coated with our house-made marinara and topped with tender meatballs, paired with a side salad.
- Parmigiana di Pollo (Chicken Parmesan)$21.00
Our house-made breadcrumb-coated chicken breast is fried to perfection, layered with fresh mozzarella, and covered in Caleb's marinara sauce. Served with a side salad.
BAMBINI | KIDS
- Shiznittle Zip Zap Dibbledobble$8.00Out of stock
Three fried chicken tenders served with one side.
- Mozza Munchkin Pie$8.00
A personal-sized pizza topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with one side.
- Spaghet-About It$7.00
Choose between marinara sauce or butter and parmesan to go with your spaghetti pasta. Served with one side.
- Momma Mia-c' n Cheese$7.00
"Our cheesy mac and cheese: pasta coated in a blend of cheeses."
LA PARTE | SIDES
- Gabriella's Pasta Insalata$7.00Out of stock
Our house dressing is a perfect match for pasta that is tossed with pepperoni, cucumbers, black olives, and shredded parmesan.
- Venduras al Vapor (Steamed Vegetables)$5.00
A blend of fresh seasonal vegetables, expertly steamed and seasoned with our signature Italian blend.
- Scarole e Fagioli (Kale & Cannellini Beans)$7.00
Our version of greens and beans features fresh kale and cannellini beans sautéed with butter, white wine, and Calabrian chilis.
- Cime di Rapa (Broccolini & Butter)$7.00
Sautéed broccolini with butter and lemon.
- Cacio e Pepe (Pasta with Butter & Pepper)$7.00
Spaghetti pasta which is tossed in butter and seasoned with crackled black pepper for added flavor.
- Gabriella's Pasta Insalata$7.00Out of stock
Our house dressing is a perfect match for pasta that is tossed with pepperoni, cucumbers, black olives, and shredded parmesan.
- Verdura al Vapore (Steamed Vegetables)$7.00Out of stock
A medley of fresh seasonal vegetables, seasoned with our signature Italian blend, steamed to perfection.
- Scarole e Fagioli (Kale & Cannellini Beans)$7.00
Our version of greens and beans features fresh kale and cannellini beans sautéed with butter, white wine, and Calabrian chilis.
- Cime di Rapa (Broccolini & Butter)$7.00
Sautéed broccolini with butter and lemon.
- Cacio e Pepe (Pasta with Butter & Pepper)$7.00
Spaghetti pasta which is tossed in butter and seasoned with crackled black pepper for added flavor.
DOLCE | DESSERTS
- Ravioli al Cioccolato$10.00Out of stock
House-made chocolate pasta, filled with creamy mascarpone, and covered in a rich raspberry sauce, creates a decadent dessert that's sure to please any sweet tooth.
- Cannolis$7.00Out of stock
Two crispy cannoli shells filled with mascarpone cream and chocolate chips then drizzled with melted chocolate.
- Tiramisu$12.00Out of stock
Our homemade ladyfingers are soaked in coffee liqueur, layered with mascarpone cream, and topped with sweet cream and cocoa.
- Zeppoles$8.00
Enjoy four crispy deep-fried doughnuts coated with confectioner's sugar, served with chocolate dipping sauce.