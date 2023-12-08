2x points now for loyalty members
Caramba Street Food 1431 South Mason Road
BURGERS
- Bacon & Cheese Burger$10.99
Protein of your choice, bacon, american cheese, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, ketchup, mustard.
- Tex Mex Burger$11.99
Protein of your choice, pepper jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeños, lettuce, green sauce.
- Maracucha$12.99
Protein of your choice, guayamano cheese, bacon, ham, blend cheese, cabbage, potato sticks, green sauce, ketchup.
- Sweet Burger$12.99
Protein of your choice, guayamano cheese, sweet plantains, bacon, lettuce, potato sticks, green sauce, ketchup.
- The Hangover$11.99
Protein of your choice, egg, bacon, american cheese, ham, potato sticks, mayo, ketchup.
- The Farmer$11.99
Protein of your choice, guayamano cheese, bacon, egg, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, mustard.
- Four Cheeser$12.99
Protein of your choice, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, bacon bites, four cheese blend, potato sticks, onion parmesan dressing.
- Bleu Cheese$12.99
Protein of your choice, bacon bites, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, bleu cheese, onion parmesan dressing.
- Napoli$12.99
Protein of your choice, mozzarella, bacon, salami, pepperoni, grilled tomatoes, caramelized onions, lettuce, onion parmesan mayo.
- New Yorker$12.99
Protein of your choice, onion rings, double bacon, melted cheese (mild), bbq sauce.
SPECIALTY BURGERS
- Caramba burger$17.99
8 Oz beef patty, grilled chicken, smoked pork chop, bacon, egg, avocado, caramelized onions, potato sticks, bbq sauce, green sauce.
- Street burger$12.99
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, AVOCADO, EGG, BACON, ONIONS, BACON BITS, HAM, BLEND CHEESE, POTATO STICKS, GREEN SAUCE.
- Steak burger$14.99
Thin sliced sirloin steak, grilled cheese, grilled onions and red bell pepper mix, waffle fries ( on the burger ) red bell pepper mayo
- The twin$14.99
Double 8 Oz beef patty, double bacon, double cheese, tomates, pickles, lettuce, ketchup, mustard.
- Melted Philly$14.99
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, CHOPPED ROAST BEEF MIXED WITH CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, & GRILLED MUSHROOMS. WAFFLE FRIES (ON THE BURGER)
- Sausage burger$14.50
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, SMOKED SAUSAGE, DOUBLE BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, AVOCADO, POTATO STICKS, GARLIC SAUCE, KETCHUP.
- Monster burger$22.99
8 Oz beef patty, grilled chicken, smoked pork chop, smoked sausage, bacon, egg, avocado, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mustard, green sauce, garlic sauce.
- Titi burger$13.99
Chicken crispy, bacon, guayamano cheese, sweet plantains, avocado, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, honey mustard.
- Sir Arthur$17.99
Grilled chicken, crispy pork belly dices, grilled cheese, bacon, ham, blend cheese, sweet plantains, egg, potato sticks, red bell pepper mayo
- Pork belly burger$14.99
Pulled pork, crispy pork belly dices, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, bbq sauce.
- Pulled pork burger$12.99
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, cole slaw, white american cheese, pickles.
HOT DOGS
- Caraqueño Dog$7.99
Cabbage mix, onions, blend cheese, potato sticks, ketchup, mayo, mustard.
- Bacon & Cheese Dog$7.99
Melted cheese ( Mild), Bacon bits.
- The Texan$7.99
Bacon bits, caramelized onions, pickles, jalapeños, honey mustard.
- The Classic$5.99
Ketchup, mustard.
- Street Dog$8.99
Bacon bits, onions, sweet corn, blend cheese, potato sticks, green sauce, mustard, ketchup
- Salchiqueso$7.99
Guayamano cheese, cabbage, potato sticks, green sauce, ketchup.
- Bread with Cheese$8.99
Double guayamano cheese, cabbage, potato sticks, green sauce, ketchup. NO SAUSAGE.
- CHILI DOG$7.99
SANDWICHES & PEPITOS
- Pepito$13.99
Double protein, bacon, blend cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, green sauce. On a baguette bread.
- The Waro$13.99
Baguette flat bread, double protein, double bacon, parmesan cheese.
- Grated Waro$15.99
Double protein, double bacon,grilled onions and green bell pepper mix, sweet corn, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
- Chicken Bocata$11.99
Grilled chicken mixed with grilled onions, green bell peppers, bacon, mild melted cheese, black pepper.
- Pernil Sandwich$10.99
Pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes.
CACHAPAS & PATACONES
- CACHAPA WITH GUAYAMANO$10.90
Sweet corn tortilla stuffed with guayamano cheese, topped with cheese cream (Nata) and shredded white cheese.
- CACHAPA CARAMBA$15.99
- CACHAPA WITH SHREDDED CHEESE$10.99
Sweet corn tortilla stuffed with white shredded cheese, topped with cheese cream (Nata) and shredded white cheese.
- SWEET PLANTAIN PATACON$12.75
Sweet plantains lids, stuffed with the protein of your choice, cabbage, Guayamano cheese, grilled fresh cheese, ham, green sauce, ketchup.
- GREEN PLANTAIN PATACON$12.75
Green plantains lids, stuffed with the protein of your choice, cabbage, Guayamano cheese, grilled fresh cheese, ham, green sauce, ketchup.
- CACHAPA NO CHEESE$6.50
Sweet corn tortilla, no stuffing, no toppings.
AREPAS
- Arepa Loca$12.99
Your choice of protein, pico de gallo, avocado, blend cheese, green sauce.
- Super Cabimera$14.99
Your choice of protein, 2 fried chopped arepas, cabbage, ham, shredded white cheese, grilled egg, ketchup, tartar sauce.
- Reina pepiada$11.99
Fried Arepa. Shredded chicken, avocado cream, mayo.
- Pabellon Arepa$14.99
Shredded beef, black beans, fried sweet plantains, white shredded cheese.
- Arepa Custom$5.50
One arepa by itself. You choose de stuffings and toppings.
APPETIZERS
KIDS MENUS
- Salchipapas JR$7.99
3 grilled chopped wieners. Served with fries and a kids juice
- Kids Hot Dog$7.99
Topped with ketchup. Served with fries and a juice.
- Kids Burger$8.99
1/4 lb. beef patty, american cheese. Served with fries and a juice.
- Chicken Meal$9.99
Crispy chicken pieces, served with fries and a juice.
DRINKS
NACHOS
- Jalapeños & Cheese Nachos$8.99
Crispy nachos topped with mild melted cheese & jalapeños.
- Nachos & Cheese$7.99
Crispy nachos topped with mild melted cheese.
- Chili Cheese Nachos$7.99
Crispy nachos topped with chili beef & mild melted cheese.
- Nachos Locos$10.99
Crispy nachos topped with chili beef, pico de gallo, sour cream & mild melted cheese.
- Bbq Nachos$10.99
Crispy Nachos topped with mild melted cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce & jalapeños.
WAFFLE FRIES
- Waffle Fries$4.99
- Fries & Cheese$6.99
Crispy waffle fries topped with mild melted cheese.
- Bacon & Cheese Fries$8.99
Crispy waffle fries, topped with mild melted cheese and bacon bits
- Bbq Waffle Fries$10.99
Crispy waffle fries topped with mild melted cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce & jalapeños.
- Papas Locas$10.99
Crispy waffle fries topped with chili beef, mild melted cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream.
- Salchipapas$13.99
Crispy waffle fries, regular sausage, smoked sausage, coleslaw, potato sticks, mayo, ketchup.
- Parmesan & Bacon Fries$8.99
Crispy waffle fries topped with onion parmesan mayo, bacon bits & parmesan cheese.
- Jalapeños & Cheese Fries$8.99
Crispy waffle fries topped with mild melted cheese & jalapeños.
TACOS & QUESADILLAS
- QUESADILLAS$13.99
Your choice of protein. Stuffed with mozzarella & blend cheese. Topped with mozzarella, pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.
- TACOS$10.99
3 tortillas - Corn or flour. Your choice of protein. Pico de gallo, lettuce, blend cheese, sour cream.
- STREET TACOS$9.99
3 tortillas - Corn or flour. Your choice of protein. Cilantro, onions and lime.