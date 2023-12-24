Caravan Uzbek & Turkish Cuisine 8015 South Orange Avenue
Soups
Salads
Hot Appetizers
- Samsa$4.99
Samsa is a popular pastry in Uzbek cuisine. It's typically a flaky and savory pastry filled with a mixture of chopped beef or lamb, onions, and various spices. Samsa can be baked in a tandoor oven or an ordinary oven and golden brown pastry with a flavorfu
- Beef Tongue with Sous$17.99
- Bukhara-Style Fish$18.99
- Chebureki$4.99
1 piece. Savor delicious pastry filled with minced beef, onions, and spices, usually deep-fried for a crispy texture
- Fried Chuchvara$15.99Out of stock
Uzbek-style mini beef dumplings served with tomato sauce
- Dolma$14.99
Grape leaves stuffed with minced lamb and served with side vegetables
Cold Appetizers
- Fresh Greens with Cheese$13.99
- Ogorod Fresh Vegetables$12.99
- Beef Tongue with Mustard$16.99
- Mezze Platter$19.99
Hummus, baba ghanoush, haydari, spicy ezme, and spinach sautéed with onions
- Hummus$5.99
- Baba Ghanoush$5.99
- Haydari$5.99
- Spinach Sautéed with Onions$5.99
- Spicy Ezme$5.99
- Pickle Platter$12.99
- Naryn$22.99
"Naryn" is a type of traditional Central Asian dish, particularly popular in Uzbek and Kyrgyz cuisine. It's handmade noodles made from dough sheets which are rolled very thinly and cut into strips, combined with beef and spices, the dish is known for it's
- Coleslaw$4.99Out of stock
Shish Kabob
- Lamb-Jaz$11.99
1 skewer. Marinated lamb cubes with spices
- Lula-Qiyma$9.99
1 skewer. Grounded and seasoned beef with chopped onions
- Beef-Jaz$10.49
1 skewer. Marinated beef cubes with spices
- Salmon Kabob$12.99
1 skewer. Marinated salmon cubes with spices
- Turkish Mixed Grilled Kabob$59.99
Served with salad and your choice of rice or fries
- Turkish Lamb Adana$11.99
1 skewer
- Chicken Adana Kabob$10.49Out of stock
1 skewer
- Chicken Shish Kabob$10.99
1 skewer
- Lamb's Liver$8.99
1 skewer
- Semechki Lamb Ribs$12.99
1 skewer
- Chicken Wings$10.49
1 skewer. 5 pieces
- Lamb Adana$11.99
- Lamb chops$19.99
Signature Dishes
- To'y Osh$18.99
Savor the aroma of perfectly cooked lazer rice complemented by tender chunks of beef. The dish is enriched with spices like cumin, coriander, and raisins garnished with sautéed onions and sweet yellow carrots
- Chaykhana Osh$20.99
Pre-order only, minimum of 10 portions. Experience the traditional taste of Uzbekistan with this rice delicacy, featuring juicy lamb pieces. The dish is seasoned with spices like cumin seeds and enhanced with sautéed onions and sweet yellow carrots
- Manti$17.99
5 pieces per order. Handcrafted dumplings, generously stuffed with seasoned lamb and beef, complemented by hints of onion and spices. Steamed to perfection, they are served with tangy yogurt and a hint of garlic-infused butter
- Fried Laghman$17.99
Indulge in wok-fried, hand-pulled noodles, perfectly stir-fried with a mixed of fresh vegetables and your preferred protein beef. The noodles are coated in our special sauce, a blend of savory soy and aromatic spices, ensuring every bite is flavorful
- Turkish Doner Kabob$19.99Out of stock
Served with salad and your choice of rice or fries
- Turkish Iskender Kabob$24.99Out of stock
- Lamb Chops$19.99
3 lamb chops. Served with your choice of salad, rice, or fries
- Chef's Special "Assorti"$29.99
Pre-order only (minimum 10 portions). "Assorti" is a popular Uzbek dish, it typically consists of a variety of stewed meats such as lamb chops, beef meatballs, stuffed tomatoes, stuffed cabbage, stuffed peppers, and chicken legs served with a side of potat
- Beshbarmak$27.99
"Beshbarmak" is a traditional Kazakh dish that typically consists of boiled meat, usually lamb and beef, and boiled dough sheets, the name "Beshbarmak" means "Five fingers in Kazakh, suggesting that the dish is traditionally eaten with one hand, it holds c
- Kazan-Kabob$21.99
Uzbek traditional dish, freshly marinated lamb chops, and ribs slow-cooked with gold potatoes in a cast iron pot (Kazan) served with fresh onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers
- Caravan Burger$17.99
100% char-grilled beef burger with Cheddar cheese in brioche bun served with coleslaw and homemade fries
- Samarkand Osh$18.99
- Rib Eye Steak$29.99
- Cicken roll with cheese$19.99
Side Dishes
Breakfast
Desserts
- Honey Cake$7.99+
- Chocolate Brownie Cake$7.99
- Trilece Cake$5.99
- Napoleon Cake$8.99
- Triangle Baclava$4.99
- Pistachio Baclava$3.99
- Cannoli Waffle Roles$4.99
- Chocolate Cheesecake$8.49
- Lemon Cake$7.99
- Milky Cake$7.99
- Souffle Cake$9.99
- Raffaello$9.99
- Snickers Cake$7.99
- Pistachio Raspberry Cake$7.99
- Tiramisu$8.99+
- Cocnut Cheesecake$9.49
- Uzbek Baclava$3.99
- Cheesecake$7.99
- Red Velvet$6.99
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries$3.99
- Tiramissu Lg$10.99
Drinks
- Organic Compote Pitcher$10.99
- Uzbek Green Tea Pot$2.99
- Turkish Tea Cup$2.99
- Turkish Coffee$3.99
- Americano$2.99
- Cappuccino$3.99
- Latte$3.99
- Yogurt Drink$3.99
- Black Tea with Lemon$5.99
- Espresso Double$2.99
- Fresher soda$2.99
- Yogurt drink$3.99
- Kompote glass$2.99
- Kompote pitcher$10.99
- Uzbek black tea$2.99
- Turkish sparkling water$1.99
- Barbican$4.99
- Juice box kids$1.99