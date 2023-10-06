Food Menu

Appetizers

3 Piece Pretzle

$4.99

Super soft, served with a side of melted cheddar cheese or honey mustard.

6 Piece Pretzle

$8.99

Super soft, served with a side of melted cheddar cheese or honey mustard.

Basket Of Fries

$8.99

Basket Of Tator Tots

$8.99

A Minnesota favorite, served with seasoned sour cream. Try them loaded (bacon and marble jack cheese) for a n extra $2.00

Basket Of Waffle Fries

$8.99

A Rosemount favorite! Served with homemade seasoned sour cream.

Boneless Wings

$11.99

A white meat chicken , battered & deep fried. Toss in your choice of sauce.

Cheese Curds

$10.99

All white cheese from Elsworth, WI. Deep fried and served with a homemade marinara sauce.

Chicken Drummies

$12.99

Mix of drummies and wings battered, seasoned and deep fried served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Strips

$10.99

5 Deep fried chicken strips, served with your choice of sauce

Chips and cheese and homemade salsa

$5.49

Chips And Homemade Salsa

$4.99

Full Cheese Bread

$8.49

Toasted Vienna bread with homemade garlic butter smothered with mozzarella cheese, served with Carbone's secret sauce

Full Garlic Bread

$4.99

Toasted Vienna bread with homemade garlic butter, served with Carbone's secret sauce

Full Pizza Fry

$12.49

A Classic Carbone's Favorite; Golden crust topped with homemade garlic butter, spices and mozzarella cheese, served with Carbone's secret sauce

Half Cheese Bread

$6.49

Toasted Vienna bread with homemade garlic butter smothered with mozzarella cheese, served with Carbone's secret sauce

Half Garlic Bread

$3.99

Toasted Vienna bread with homemade garlic butter, served with Carbone's secret sauce

Half Pizza Fry

$9.49

A Classic Carbone's Favorite; Golden crust topped with homemade garlic butter, spices and mozzarella cheese, served with Carbone's secret sauce

Irish Wings

$12.99

Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.99

Deep fried mac & cheese bites with a kick.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Deep fried jalapeno loaded with cream cheese, served with ranch dressing

Mini Corn Dog

$9.99

A Midwest Favorite

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with Carbone's secret sauce

Nacho's

$12.99

Tortilla Chips topped with tomatoes, black olive, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$8.99

A family favorite! Battered and deep fried

Pepperoni Pizza Bread

$8.99

Four Slices of Garlic bread with Carbone's secret sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni

Potato Skins

$9.99

Topped with bacon bits, green onion and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream

Quesadillas

$10.99

Two flour tortillas filled will cheese and your choice of beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and homemade salsa

Ravioli Cheese Squares

$10.99

Deep fried ravioli squares stuffed with a 4 cheese blend. Served with Carbones secret sauce.

Southwest Egg Roll

$11.99

Deep fried egg rolls filled with chicken, cheese, spinach, black bean. Served with a homemade southwest ranch sauce

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

A Carbone's original: Crispy lettuce, salami, pepperoni, bell peppers, black olives, green olives, cheese, tomatoes and croutons.

Carbone's Chicken Salad

$12.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons. Toss in Buffalo or Asian Zing at no cost

Chef Salad

$11.99

Slices of tender turkey breast and ham, crisp lettuce with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cheese and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese. Tomatoes, croutons with a side of our Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$5.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped, onion, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Served with a slice of vienna toast.

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled Buffalo or Cajun seasoned shrimp served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce and topped with red onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers and pepper jack cheese.

Side Salad

$3.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and croutons.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Beef or Chicken: Our unique homemade bowl piled high with shredded lettuce, onion, tomatoes, black olive, cheddar cheese, served with fresh salsa and sour cream.

Broasted Chicken

4 Piece Broasted Chicken

$10.99

6 Piece Broasted Chicken

$12.99

8 Piece Broasted Chicken

$15.99

10 Piece Broasted Chicken

$17.99

12 Piece Broasted Chicken

$19.99

1/4 Broasted Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Served with side salad, coleslaw, french fries and toasted vienna bread.

1/2 Broasted Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Served with side salad, coleslaw, french fries and toasted vienna bread.

Hamburgers

Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/3 lb. of fresh beef cooked to your liking with American cheese, your choice of lettuce, tomato and onion.

Guacamole Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb. fresh beef cooked to your liking, topped with crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese and our homemade guacamole.

Hamburger

$10.99

1/3 lb. of fresh beef cooked to your liking with your choice of lettuce, tomato and onion.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.99

1/3 lb. of fresh beef cooked to your liking, with mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Western Cheddar Burger

$12.99

1/3 lb. of fresh beef cooked to your liking, topped with cheddar cheese, crisp bacon and a side of BBQ sauce.

Hoagies

Hoagies Half

$8.49

We start off with a freshly baked white bun, add shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, mayonnaise, and our special dressing.

Hoagies Full

$11.99

We start off with a freshly baked white bun, add shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, mayonnaise, and our special dressing.

Italian Specialties

Spaghetti

$10.99

Tender pasta covered with our own homemade italian sauce. Served with a slice vienna toast and a dinner salad. Add melted cheese $.99

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$12.99

Tender pasta covered with our own homemade italian sauce. Served with a slice vienna toast and a dinner salad. Add melted cheese $.99 Ectra meatballs

Mostaccioli

$10.99

A generous portion of pasta cobered with our italian sauce. Served with a slice of vienna toast and dinner salad.

Lasagna

$11.99

Hand layered noodles in a rich tomato sauce with blened cheeses. Served with a slice of vienna toast and dinner salad.

Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced homemade meatballs, served on a toasted hoagie bun with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with banana peppers.

Hot Dago

$11.99

Nana's recipe: delicious 1/2 lb. beef patty covered with Carbone's secret sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served between two slices of vienna bread with banana peppers.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

Tender sliced grilled chicken, served over fettuccine noodles with alfredo sauce, with a hint of garlic. Served with a slice of vienna toast and a dinner salad. Try it Cajun Style.

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$12.99

Tender sliced chicken served with a generous portion of penne noodles covered with our special blend of alfredo and buffalo sauce. Served with a slice of vienna toast and a dinner salad.

Sandwiches

French Dip

$10.49

Thinly sliced roast beef with swiss cheese, stacked on a toasted hoagie bun, served with au jus.

Philly Beef

$11.49

Sliced beef on a toasted bun with sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers and swiss cheese, served with au jus.

Turkey Dip

$10.49

Thinly sliced turkey with American cheese, stacked on a toasted hoagie bun, served with au jus.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Tender grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with tomato, lettuce, onion and american cheese.

Italian Style Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Tender grilled chicken breast topped with Carbone's Secret Sauce on a toasted bun with mozzarella cheese.

Mushroom And Swiss Chicken

$10.99

Tender grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with tomato, lettuce, onion, mushroom and swiss cheese.

Western Chicken

$10.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a toasted bun, topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and a side of BBQ.

Chicken Guacamole

$10.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a toasted bun, topped with crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese and our homemade guacamole.

Fish Sandwich Carbone's Style

$10.99

Our unique lightly breaded fish sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, melted parmesan cheese and tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Melted American cheese on fresh toasted vienna bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Thinly sliced ham and Melted American cheese on fresh toasted vienna bread.

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$8.99

Thinly sliced Turkey melted american cheese on fresh toasted vienna bread.

Clubhouse

$10.49

A Classic. Thinly sliced ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato, American cheese and mayo. Served on tasted vienna bread.

B.L.T.

$9.99

Toasted vienna bread, thick bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo.

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Deep fried chicken strips, served with fries, and your choice of sauce.

Reuben

$10.99

Oven roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye bread.

Rachel

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye bread.

Beef Burrito

$10.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with beef, refried beans and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and our homemade salsa.

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, refried beans and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and our homemade salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a toasted bun, topped with our unique Buffalo sauce. Served with either pepper jack cheese or mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Tacos

Taco's

$4.99

Your choice deep fried or soft tortilla. Fresh ground beef or seasoned chicken, lettuce, cheese and sour cream

Fish Tacos

$9.99

2 Delicious soft shell fish tacos served with our very own mexican coleslaw. Served with chips and homemade salsa.

Wraps

Asian Zing Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in Asian Zing sauce, shredded lettuce, red onion,

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy or grilled Buffalo, tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, red onion, tomatoes,& cheddar cheese.

Carbone's Clubhouse Wrap

$11.99

Thinly sliced ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomates, American cheese and mayo.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.99

Fresh beef with American cheese and lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Crispy or grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing. Tomatoes, parmesan cheese and crushed croutons.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Grilled marinated chicken with sauteed onions, green and red peppers and shredded cheese. Served with a side of our homemade salsa.

Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Buffalo or Cajun seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese.

Half Pint Menu (Kid)

That's A Noodle

$6.99

Penne noodles in garlic butter topped with parmesan. Served with toasted garlic bread

Kids Boneless Chicken Bites

$6.99

All White Chicken, battered and deep fried. Served with fries.

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.99

The original served with toasted garlic bread

Kids Mini Corn Dog With Fries

$6.99

All beef frank, battered and deep fried.

Kids Spaghetti With Garlic Toast

$6.99

Nana's recipe, Delicious. Add Meatball $.99

Mini Pizza (Kids)

$6.99

One topping pizza

Kids Grilled Cheese With Fries

$6.99

Every kid's favorite

Kids Quesadillas

$6.99

A flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken.

Kids Chicken Strips With Fries

$6.99

All White Chicken, battered and deep fried. Served with fries.

Milk 2%

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kids Buffet

$5.99

Dessert

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Creamy vanilla cheesecake sits on a graham cracker crumb base and is tossed with toasted pecans, gooey caramel and chocolate.

Sinful Seven Cake

$6.99

Two types of dark chocolate, chocolate frosting, white chocolate pastry cream, chocolate curls

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Lunch Specials

Hamburger

$8.49

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$7.49

Carbone's Combo Platter

$15.99

Pick any four Carbone's favorite and get a taste of each. (excludes Nachos, Southwest egg rolls, Quesadilla and pizza fries

Hot Dago

$8.49

Chef Salad

$7.99

Kid Buffet

$5.99

Buffet

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.49

1/2 Turkey Hoagie

$8.49

1/2 Ham Hoagie

$8.49

1/2 Salami Hoagie

$8.49

1/2 Pepperoni Hoagie

$8.49

1/2 Roast Beef Hoagie

$8.49

Mexican Menu

Beans & Rice

$5.99

Beef Taco Hard Shell

$3.00

Beef Taco Soft Shell

$3.00

Chicken Taco Hard Shell

$3.00

Chicken Taco Soft Shell

$3.00

Chimichanga

$16.99

Chips and Salsa

$1.99

Enchiladas

$15.99

Faj Chick/Steak

$18.99

Fajitas Chicken

$17.99

Fajitas Steak

$17.99

Tostada Tinga

$13.99

Beef

Chicken

Sides

Banana Peppers

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Fr. Jalapenos

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.49

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Mayo

$0.99

One Meatball

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Side of Dressings

$0.99

Side of Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

French Dressing

$0.99

Side Fries

$1.99

Side Waffle fries

$1.99

Side Onion rings

$1.99

Side Tots

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Pizzas/Calzones

Mini Pizza

6" Mini Cheese Pizza

$5.99

10" Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$9.99

SM Gluten Friendly Crust Cheese Pizza

$12.49

SM House Special

$16.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper & onions.

SM Super Pie

$17.99

Our specialty: sausage, pepperoni, salami,Canadian bacon,mushrooms, black and green olives, green peppers, onions, hot banana peppers and tomatoes

SM Meat Eaters

$16.49

Sausage, pepperoni, Italian Salami, Canadian bacon and bacon.

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.49

Beef, onions, bacon bits, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

SM Veggie Pizza

$16.49

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black and green olives.

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

SM Mashed Potato

$16.49

Garlic mashed potatoes, alfredo sauce, bacon bits, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Garnished with green onions and sour cream.

SM Honey BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken, homemade honey BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese.

SM Chicken Bruschetta

$16.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil, tomatoes, red onion, garlic and olive oil.

SM Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Tender chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

SM Mac N Cheese Pizza

$16.49

Penne noodles mixed with cheddar cheese and alfredo sauces. Topped with bacon bits, shredded parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

SM Taco Pizza

$16.49

Homemade salsa sauce, beef, onion,tortilla chips mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olive and sour cream. Served with a side of homemade salsa

SM The "Big Chief"

SM The "Big Chief"

$16.49

(Named after your favorite bartender) Buffalo chicken, sausage and pepperoni. Our unique blend of buffalo and red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

SM Cynthia's Special

$16.49

(A bruschetta pizza with a twist) Your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil, tomatoes, red onion and garlic

SM The Balboa

$16.49

Roast beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of au jus

SM Bigler Fries

$13.49

Our bartender Sam added beef and pineapple to our popular italian pizza fries for a delicious new menu item.

14" Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$12.99

LG House Special

$22.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper & onions.

LG Super Pie

$25.99

Our specialty: sausage, pepperoni, salami,Canadian bacon,mushrooms, black and green olives, green peppers, onions, hot banana peppers and tomatoes

LG Meat Eaters

$22.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Italian Salami, Canadian bacon and bacon.

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.99

Beef, onions, bacon bits, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

LG Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black and green olives.

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

LG Mashed Potato

$22.99

Garlic mashed potatoes, alfredo sauce, bacon bits, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Garnished with green onions and sour cream.

LG Honey BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Grilled chicken, homemade honey BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese.

LG Chicken Bruschetta

$21.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil, tomatoes, red onion, garlic and olive oil.

LG Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Tender chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

LG Mac N Cheese Pizza

$22.99

Penne noodles mixed with cheddar cheese and alfredo sauces. Topped with bacon bits, shredded parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

LG Taco Pizza

$22.99

Homemade salsa sauce, beef, onion,tortilla chips mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olive and sour cream. Served with a side of homemade salsa

LG The "Big Chief"

$22.49

(Named after your favorite bartender) Buffalo chicken, sausage and pepperoni. Our unique blend of buffalo and red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

LG Cynthia's Special

$21.99

(A bruschetta pizza with a twist) Your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil, tomatoes, red onion and garlic

LG The Balboa

$22.99

Roast beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of au jus

LG Bigler Fries

$16.49

Our bartender Sam added beef and pineapple to our popular italian pizza fries for a delicious new menu item.

Calzones

Calzone

$9.99

Our unique one-item pizza sandwich filled with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Each additional item (4 Maximum $.99 each)

Jumbo Calzone

$12.99

Same great sandwich as the original only "Bigger" includes 1 item. Each additional item $.99

Frozen Pizza

Frozen 1 Topping

$7.00

Frozen Cheese

$6.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverage

Chocolate Milk (No Refills)

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke 2 Liter

$2.99

Coke Zero 20 oz.

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.99

Fanta orange

$2.99

Fanta orange 2 Liter

$2.99

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mellow Yellow 2 Liter

$2.99

Milk 2% (No Refills)

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz.

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Monster ReHab

$2.99

Monster Sugar Free

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Mr. Pibb 20 oz.

$2.99

Root Beer on Tap

$3.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Soda water

Pineapple juice

$1.99

Grapefruit. Juice

$1.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Mellow yellow

$2.99

Kids Soda

$1.79

Coffee

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Liquid ice