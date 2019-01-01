Skip to Main content
Caribbean Soul Bird LLC
Caribbean Soul Bird LLC
Tacos
Grilled Sandwiches
Chicken Wings
Gumbo Greens
Chopped Burgers
Fish
Hot Dog/ Hamburger
Drinks
Fries
Jerk Tacos
$5.00+
Grilled Chicken Tacos
$5.00+
Grilled Sandwiches
Jerk
$8.00
Grilled
$8.00
Chicken Wings
Chicken wings
$10.00+
6 Wing/fries combo 1
$13.00
10 Wing/fries combo 2
$18.00
20 Wing/fries combo 3
$28.00
Gumbo Greens
Original style
$8.00
Gumbo style
$13.00
Chopped Burgers
Steak
$15.00
Chicken
$15.00
Chop
$13.00
Fish
Fish fry
$15.00
Hot Dog/ Hamburger
Hot Dog
$3.00
Hamburger
$5.00
Fries
$4.00
Cheeseburger
$6.00
Drinks
Water
$1.50
Soda/pop
$2.50
Gator Aid
$4.00
Single fries
$4.00
Caribbean Soul Bird LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 400-2378
6898 Playpark Trl W, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Closed
All hours
